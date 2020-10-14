Tyga Sex Tape With TikTok Star Bella Poarch Allegedly Leaked Online: Report

Did you hear that? That was the collective sigh of social media users everywhere after hearing that Tyga, who is basically famous for dating Kylie Jenner when she was a teenager while he was in his mid-twenties, allegedly has a sex tape with TikTok star Bella Poarch that’s making the rounds on social media.

Here’s what you need to know about the Tyga sex tape with Bella Poarch:

bella poarch and tyga sextape got leaked??? uhhh — ✩ (@pankowsperreo) October 10, 2020

Tyga’s alleged sex tape reportedly originated on OnlyFans.

The 30-year-old “Rack City” rapper joined the adults-only site, OnlyFans, in Sept. of 2020. He’s been promoting his new, uh, business venture on his Instagram account by posting pics of himself surrounded by scantily-clad women. He reportedly charges his fans $20 per month to view his explicit content.

Tyga is the latest of a string of celebrities to join the site — Bella Thorne, Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, Tyler Posey, and even Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley got in on the adults-only site.

The sex tape allegedly shows Tyga and TikTok star Bella Poarch engaging in a sexual act; however, some social media users are questioning the validity of the tape, as many of the links Twitter users have just lead to an already-circulated nude picture of Tyga.

Who is Bella Poarch?

Bella Poarch is a popular TikTok star who has the most-liked video on the social media platform. She’s actually wildly popular on TikTok, even though her account was only created in April. She currently has almost 37 million followers and over 550 million likes.

How old is Bella Poarch?

This is where the water gets a little murky, as there are conflicting reports about her age. In Sept. of 2020, she tweeted a screenshot of herself on Famous Birthdays, which says she was born on February 8, 2001, which makes her 19 years old and an Aquarius.

However, an updated version of Bella Poarch’s profile on the site shows that her birthday is actually on February 8, 1997, which would make her 23 years old.

Regardless of her real age, Tyga has a history with younger girls.

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner when she was just a teenager and he was in his mid-twenties. The pair reportedly met at Kendall Jenner’s sweet 16 party, when Kylie was just 14 years old. Soon after meeting, they began appearing on one another’s Instagram pages, although they claimed to be just friends.

Nearly three years later, Jenner was seen taking a tequila shot given to her by Tyga on her seventeenth birthday.

Right before Kylie’s eighteenth birthday, Tyga released a song called “Stimulated,” which was basically about having sex with the makeup mogul when she wasn’t yet legal. The pair called it quits in 2017 after officially coming out as a couple after Kylie turned in 18 in 2015.

How did Bella Poarch and Tyga meet?

It’s unclear how the pair met but they seem to know each other, as Tyga and Bella Poarch follow one another on Instagram. And while that might not seem like a big clue as to whether their alleged sex tape actually exists, it’s worth noting that Tyga has 21 million followers and is only following 1182, while Poarch has 6.4 million followers and is only following 738.

Both Tyga and Bella have yet to comment on the alleged sex tape rumors.

Both parties have stayed mum since news of their alleged sex tape broke, but we’ll update if either celebs issue a statement about the fiasco.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.