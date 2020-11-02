‘Bachelorette’ Star Garrett Yrigoyen Shows Off New GF One Month After Splitting With Ex-Fiancé Becca Kufrin — Who Is She?

It’s only been a month since he split with his ex-fiancé, but Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen already has a new lady.

The former reality star — who was slammed for his pro-police Instagram posts amid the George Floyd protests earlier this year — took to the social media platform on Nov. 1 to show off his new gal.

“Happy Halloween,” he captioned a photo of the pair together at pumpkin patch. “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.”

Yrigoyen tagged his new beau in the photo, leading Bachelor Nation fans to all ask the same question: who is she?!

Who is Garrett Yrigoyen’s girlfriend, Alex Farrar?

Here’s everything you need to know about Alex Farrar.

She’s a California native.

Alex Farrar grew up in San Diego, California, she revealed on her personal website.

She’s into astrology.

On her site, Farrar also revealed that she’s a Cancer sun, Taurus moon, and Leo rising.

Yrigoyen was born on February 24, which means he’s a Pisces.

Bachelorette fans may hate to hear this, but Pisces men and Cancer women are one of the best matches in the zodiac, so although Garrett and Alex’s relationship is clearly new, they could be perfect for each other.

Her Instagram is private.

It seems like Alex Farrar lives a much more private life than her new reality star beau! The San Diego-native has less than 3,000 followers on Instagram, and her profile is private.

She’s lived with scoliosis most of her life.

“I discovered an interest in the human body at a young age when I was diagnosed with severe scoliosis,” she revealed.

“Over the years I have trained and competed in a variety of modalities including dance, gymnastics, and cheerleading — and have been passionate about health and wellness, body movement and pain management ever since,” she added.

What does Alex Farrar do for a living?

According to her Instagram bio, Alex Farrar is a yoga teacher and a reiki practitioner.

She is also currently an IAYT (international association of yoga therapists) student at The Soul Of Yoga in Encinitas, California.

What does Garrett Yrigoyen do for a living?

Before rising to fame from his time on The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen was a medical sales representative.

How did Alex Farrar and Garrett Yriogyen meet?

It’s unclear how Alex and Garrett met at this point; however, it may have been in recent months, as his relationship with Becca Kufrin had been noticeably rocky for quite some time before the couple decided to officially call it quits in Sept. of this year.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” Kufrin said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” she added.

How did Becca Kufrin react to news of Garrett’s new girlfriend?

A couple hours after Yrigoyen’s post went up, his ex-fiancé took to her Instagram Stories to post a quote that read, “Be careful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected,” adding, “Sunday lesson.”

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.