Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Having ‘Laundry Basket Of Sex Toys’ In Newly Unsealed Deposition

Secrets about Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, are slowly being revealed after her 2016 deposition was unsealed on Oct. 22.

Maxwell lost an appeal to keep the 400+ page deposition sealed , which is connected to a case brought on by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2015.

Giuffre claimed that when she was a minor, Epstein sexually abused her, and Maxwell aided in the abuse.

And now, thanks to the unsealed deposition, we’re learning more and more about Ghislaine Maxwell and her sex secrets.

Ghislaine Maxwell sex secrets: what her unsealed 2016 deposition revealed.

According to the unsealed deposition, Maxwell tried to come off as prude and downplayed her involvement with anything considered sexual — including the allegations that she had a “laundry basket of sex toys.”

“Did you have a basket of sex toys that you kept in the Palm Beach house?” Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer, McCawley asked.

“You have to define what are you talking about,” Maxwell answered, after her lawyer attempted to object the question multiple times.

“A sex toy meaning a vibrator of some kind, sometimes they are called dildos, of that nature, anything like that?” McCawley clarified.

Maxwell answered, “I don’t recollect anything that would formally be a dildo, anything like that.”

It is important to note that Maxwell has been accused of “gagging, restraining, and raping” a woman with a sex toy in the ‘90s.

When McCawley asked how Maxwell would “describe sex toys,” Maxwell replied, “I wouldn’t describe sex toys.”

Not only did Ghislaine Maxwell deny allegations that she had a “laundry basket of sex toys,” she also denied taking nude photos of underage girls and insisted that the only photos she recalls taking were “family-friendly.”

“The types of — first, I took very few and they were always by request, this was a picture you could put on your — gift to your parent or to your grandparents to put on their mantel piece,” she claimed.

“It would be a very benign sort of attractive picture where you wouldn’t see anything,” she added.

Who is on Ghislaine Maxwell’s list?

There are several “lists” that have been released since Epstein and Maxwell were arrested.

What happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020 in connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking charges.

She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Is Ghislaine Maxwell missing?

While some people may think Ghislaine Maxwell is missing, as far as we know, she is still being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

How are Trump, Maxwell, and Epstein connected?

President Donald Trump had known Epstein and Maxwell for years, although now he denies ever being close with Epstein.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

However, after an apparent “falling out” at some point, Trump changed his tune about the pedophile he once called his friend.

“I had a falling out with him a long time ago, I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years, I wasn't a fan,” he said.

In an excerpt from The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein opened up to one of his “closest confidants” in 2016 about Trump.

“If people knew what I know about Trump and Clinton, they’d cancel the election,” he said, adding that “he stopped hanging out with Trump for a specific reason.”

What is Ghislaine Maxwell’s net worth?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

Sexual abuse of children and minors is incredibly common.

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 have experienced sexual abuse from an adult.

Girls are far more likely to be victims of sexual abuse; the organization reports that 82% of all victims under 18 are female, and those who do suffer from assault and abuse are more likely to also develop mental health issues like depression, PTSD, and drug abuse.

There are ways to help child abuse victims.

Want to get involved to bring an end to child sexual abuse? There are organizations like Prevent Child Abuse America that are always looking for people to donate their time and money to their efforts.

The organization also suggests writing to local elected officials to support policies that bring an end to sexual abuse.

