Who's In Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book? 91-Page List Of Famous Names Released

The hacker collective Anonymous shared the 91-page list of names.

It's been several years since the hacktivist group Anonymous has been active. They were infamous for unearthing secret documents and shutting down websites with denial of service tactics in the past but they have been silent for the better part of three years. A spin-off called Operation Death Eaters emerged in 2019 to target pedophilia and sex trafficking.

This weekend, Anonymous roared back to the forefront with a classic hack of a Minneapolis government site and a rerelease of documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, including his personal address book. The book is a who's-who of rich and powerful people. It raises questions about why these people were friends or associates with the sex-trafficking financier.

Who's in Jeffrey Epstein's black book?

Epstein traveled in elite circles.

It is no secret that Jeffrey Epstein knew a lot of rich, famous, and powerful people. He got his start as an adviser to Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner and used his connection to the retail titan to expand his circle. During his life, he was known for throwing lavish parties where beautiful women circulated among rich and powerful men. In 2002, Donald Trump famously remarked that Epstein, "likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

He was holding women as sex slaves for his friends.

According to multiple women who shared their stories in the Netflix series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Epstein didn't just like beautiful young women: he trafficked them. Virginia Guiffre talked about meeting Epstein when she was a teenager and being pulled into his circle. She was expected to have sexual relationships with Epstein's friends, in particular Britain's Prince Andrew. She recalled him telling her that he was effectively above the law because he had so much dirt on the men who came to him for sex with young women.

His activities were an open secret.

Epstein's parties where older men had sex with younger women were infamous. He owned a private island that he used to host such gatherings. It was such a well-known phenomenon that the private plane he used to fly people to his island was nicknamed the Lolita Express, referencing the Vladimir Nabakov novel about a man who sexually abuses young his stepdaughter. Guiffre testified in 2015 lawsuit that she and other women were transported on the plane, along with famous men like Kevin Spacey and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz.

Epstein's little black book was just released.

Even though Epstein died of suicide in jail after his 2019 arrest, Anonymous is determined to expose the full scope of his crimes. Doing that involves also exposing Epstein's network of contacts. This week, the hacking collective re-released a document first circulated in 2015 called Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book. Checking in at 91 pages long, the spreadsheet-like document is a who's who of very wealthy, very influential people.

#Anonymous is hitting the U.S. government from all vectors right now. Police departments nationwide are monitoring their cybersecurity and Trump is very agitated about the Epstein case resurfacing after investing so much time and money to kill the story among other things. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

Anonymous is focused on Epstein's crimes.

There are a lot of people from the entertainment industry in the black blook.

Scrolling through the list, it's easy to see that Epstein liked to associate himself with very famous performers. Both Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger are on the list. He also had contact information for Kevin Spacey, who flew on Epstein's jet to an AIDS awareness event in 2002, alongside Chris Tucker and former President Bill Clinton. Epstein also knew high-profile women such as Elizabeth Hurley, Naomi Campbell, and author Candice Bushnell. he even knew Bob Weinstein, brother to another disgraced sexual abuser, Harvey Weinstein.

He knew major political figures from several countries.

Some of the politicians who appear in the document are world-famous. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is there along with the late Senator Ted Kennedy. He doesn't have Bill Clinton's number but anecdotally, we know that they met. Epstein knew journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, though her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't merit a mention. Andrew Cuomo is listed as is Nixon's Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Some Trumps are on the list.

Donald Trump has never denied that he knew Epstein — there is video of them together — but Epstein didn't both to hang on to Trump's contact information. he doesn't have contacts for Donald Jr. or Eric Trump either, but he knew how to get in touch with both Ivanka Trump and her mother, Ivana.

What does all of this mean?

It would be tempting to say that simply being associated with Jeffrey Epstein means you are an accomplice to his heinous crimes. However, it seems more like that he knew famous people for reasons other than sex trafficking. Barbara Walters is in his little black book, for example, and it defies belief that she was engaging in the trafficking of underage girls.

Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking in 2019. He died by suicide in his jail cell before he could be tried.

