'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich': Where Is Ghislane Maxwell Is Today — And Why Hasn't She Been Arrested?

People want to know why she hasn't been arrested yet.

It's been almost a year since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in jail, but now that a new Netflix documentary, Filthy Rich, has hit the streaming service, people have even more questions about what was going on behind the scenes — and the people who worked with him.

One of his closest associates is Ghislane Maxwell, who is being accused of bringing him sex trafficking victims.

Where is Ghislane Maxwell today — and why hasn't she been arrested?

Here's what we know.

Maxwell allegedly worked with Epstein for years.

As addressed in Filthy Rich, Maxwell once dated Epstein and continued to be involved with him and his alleged sex trafficking operation for years, and in the documentary Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?, Prince Andrew's Cousin, Christina Oxenberg, said that Maxwell had admitted as much to her personally.

“Ghislaine says to me, ‘Jeffrey has a sex drive that I cannot keep up with. He has to have three orgasms a day,’" Oxenberg said.​ “She says,‘I cannot keep up with him physically, and I help by bringing in other girls.’ She said it as a boast. She was proud of it. She says, ‘What I do is I drive into the trailer parks in West Palm Beach, and I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type, and I bring ’em home.'”

She's also been accused of having an affair with Bill Clinton.

In a new book called A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, former president Clinton was accused of having an affair with Maxwell after claims surfaced that he had spent time with Epstein just to be close to her. While they did seem to work together closely, these claims have never been confirmed, and Clinton's spokesperson maintains that rumors of an affair between them are not true.

She is potentially being investigated now.

In civil cases from Epstein's accusers, Maxwell has been listed as a co-defendant. This includes the case of Annie Farmer, who accused Maxwell of touching "intimate parts of Annie’s body against her will for the sexual benefit of Maxwell and Epstein." There have been rumors for months now that Epstein's co-consipirators are being investigated, which would certainly include Maxwell, but it's not clear how much progress has been made.

Her attorney has asked that she be protected from self-incrimination.

Maxwell's attorney, Laura Menninger, said earlier this month that a criminal investigation into her client while Maxwell is also involved in civil suits at the same time would put her at risk of self-incrimination.

“The Southern District of New York has publicly and repeatedly announced its ‘ongoing’ criminal investigation into alleged Epstein ‘co-conspirators’ on the same topic as Plaintiff alleges in this case,” Manning said. "Denial of a stay, particularly a stay of Ms. Maxwell’s deposition, pending outcome of the criminal investigation could impair her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination."

Today, Maxwell appears to be in hiding.

Maxwell hasn't been seen in public in almost a year, with her last public sighting being August 2019 in California. She seems to have moved out of her townhouse in New York and one of her accusers' lawyers has said that he's been unable to serve her with a complaint because of how difficult it is to locate her.

“We have made repeated efforts to locate Ms. Maxwell, including engaging surveillance services," Jennifer Araoz's attorney, Bill Kaiser, said. "We have thus far been unable to find her for the purposes of serving her with a complaint.”

Maxwell has denied the claims being made against her.

Maxwell's attorney, Laura Menninger, maintains Maxwell's innocence.

“She absolutely denies that she participated in this or any other sexual abuse or trafficking or assault, and no court, judge or jury has ever determined that she has," she said in a statement.

