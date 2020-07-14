Seriously, where is it?

Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate and ex-girlfriend of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on July 2, 2020, nearly one year after Epstein was taken into custody. She is being charged with six counts related to the alleged sex crimes connected to Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell last year while awaiting trial — but where is Ghislaine Maxwell's mugshot?

The 58-year-old British socialite appeared in a Manhattan federal court via video today, and according to The Guardian, Ghislaine “wore a brown top and appeared unsettled” during her hearing.

When the judge asked Ghislaine, “Have you had an opportunity to discuss the indictment in this case with your attorney?” she simply replied, “Not guilty.”

While Ghislaine’s brief appearance in court is documented by multiple media outlets, social media users are growing increasingly suspicious in regard to her arrest.

How long does it take for a mugshot to be released?

Typically, mugshots are available to the public within 24-hours of the person’s arrest and can be accessed via public database online. As of the time this article was published — nearly two weeks after her initial arrest — there is no mugshot of Ghislaine Maxwell anywhere online.

When was Jeffrey Epstein’s mugshot released?

Jeffrey Epstein’s final mugshot was released in September of 2019 — about a month after the billionaire reportedly hung himself in his jail cell. He was arrested on July 6, 2019.

Is there footage of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest?

As of now, there is no video footage of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest.

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York. During her hearing via teleconference on Tuesday, July 14, Ghislaine’s lawyers requested for her to be released on $5 million bond due to the dangers of being in prison during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Where is #GhislaineMaxwell mugshot? Why isn’t the mainstream media covering this pretrial hearing? — CheekyChops NJ (@BitCheekyNJ) July 14, 2020

“As this court has noted, the Covid-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented health risk to incarcerated individuals, and Covid-19-related restrictions on attorney communications with pre-trial detainees significantly impair a defendant’s ability to prepare her defense,” her lawyers wrote. “Simply put, under these circumstances, if Ms. Maxwell continues to be detained, her health will be at serious risk and she will not be able to receive a fair trial.”

Prosecutors denied the request, calling her “an extreme risk of flight.”

According to CNN, prosecutors wrote in a court filing that “there will be no trial for the victims if the defendant is afforded the opportunity to flee the jurisdiction, and there is every reason to think that is exactly what she will do if she is released.”

When is Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is set to begin on July 12, 2021 and is expected to last about three weeks. If convicted, Ghislaine faces up to 35 years in prison for her alleged crimes and involvement with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.