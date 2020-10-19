Jeffrey Epstein’s Final Days: New Book ‘The Spider’ Explores Years-Long Friendship With Donald Trump

The tangled web of Jeffrey Epstein is never-ending. The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is available everywhere on Oct. 20, and the bombshell tell-all, written by former National Inquirer executive Barry Levine, explores Jeffery Epstein’s final days — including Epstein’s friendship with President Donald Trump.

What were Jeffrey Epstein’s final days like?

In the book, two of Epstein’s prison friends detailed his final days and weeks before his death in August of 2019, saying that Esptein regularly bragged to them about the underage girls he raped.

Michael “Miles” Tisdale, who was serving time on drug charges, said that Epstein talked to him about his sex crimes, saying that the underaged girls were "fifteen, sixteen, seventeen and eighteen years old — not eight or nine years old,” and that he was motivated by one thing: “p****.”

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey, who ran an escort business and was in prison for fraud, said that Epstein once told him a story about Donald Trump while they were flying on Epstein’s private jet.

Trump and Epstein were allegedly on a private jet with a French girl, and Trump asked if the plane could land in Atlantic City, where Trump owned multiple properties.

Epstein reportedly refused, saying that Atlantic City was “white trash.” When the French girl asked what that meant, Trump reportedly replied, “That would be me without the money.”

How are Trump, Maxwell, and Epstein connected?

It’s no secret that Donald Trump used to be tight with Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Not only are there pictures of Trump and his wife Melania with Epstein and Maxwell, they had a steady friendship throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s, until the pair had a “mysterious” falling out.

While it’s unclear exactly what happened between Epstein and Trump, Trump claims that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for hitting on another member’s teenage daughter. Trump also claimed that he ended their friendship long before Epstein’s 2005 arrest.

“I had a falling out with him a long time ago, I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years, I wasn't a fan,” he said.

However, in 2002, Trump praised Epstein, calling him “a terrific guy.”

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” he said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

According to an excerpt from the book, Epstein told one of his “closest confidants” in 2016, “If people knew what I know about Trump and Clinton, they’d cancel the election,” and that “he stopped hanging out with Trump for a specific reason.”

Epstein’s confidant reportedly also had a conversation with him about the President’s notorious infidelity: “Jeffrey asked [Trump], ‘How come you sleep with so many women when you are married?’ And Trump said, ‘Because it’s so wrong.’”

In June of 2020, Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in connection with the sex crimes Epstein committed. When Trump heard of the news, he wished her well, prompting serious backlash from people all over the world.

"Well, first of all you don't know that," Trump said when asked about her sex trafficking allegations. "Her friend or boyfriend [Epstein] was either killed or committed suicide. She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty."

Jeffrey Epstein’s last interview is disturbing.

New York Times columnist James B. Stewart interviewed Epstein a year before his death, and what Epstein said to him was pretty disturbing.

"The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it," Stewart wrote.

“He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use,” he added.

How did Jeffrey Epstein get so rich?

Jeffrey Epstein’s money seems to have come from a money management firm that was located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where his infamous island was located. It’s still pretty unclear where he got his money from, though.

Was Jeffrey Epstein in the military?

Why can't I find any information on why Jeffrey Epstein is dressed like a Navy Seal in this photo of him at Windsor Castle? None of the articles mention his dress uniform here. pic.twitter.com/ybZmWsF14l — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) December 9, 2019

After photos of Epstein donning a Navy SEAL uniform made the rounds on the internet, many people all wondered whether the disgraced pedophile actually served in the military. The answer here is an easy one: no, he didn’t.

What is the date of Jeffrey’s Epstein’s death?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 19, 2019. He allegedly died by suicide.

There are ways to help child abuse victims.

Want to get involved to bring an end to child sexual abuse? There are a few things you can do. There are organizations like Prevent Child Abuse America that are good places to start and that are always looking for people to donate their time and money to their efforts. The organization also suggests writing to local elected officials to support policies that bring an end to sexual abuse, and of course, the simplest thing to do is to keep eyes and ears open and to report abuse when you see it — and to always take children seriously when they say they're being abused.

