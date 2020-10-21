Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Spark Dating Rumors After Lunch Date In Los Angeles

Is there a hot new it-couple in Hollywood?

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles was spotted out with up-and-coming actress Florence Pugh in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 20 grabbing a bite to eat during the day.

The two were recently cast in Don’t Worry, Darling together, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll.

Since their al fresco lunch date, fans have been speculating that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh may be more than just co-stars.

Are Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dating?

Fans went into a frenzy after Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were spotted grabbing food and drinks in the middle of the day on Oct. 20.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh hanging out in LA tonight.#DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/rIKI3vzuf3 — DWD Movie News. (@dwdmovie) October 21, 2020

“I LOVE THEM,” one fan wrote in all caps, while another social media user tweeted, “I am not ready for Harry Styles and Florence Pugh to start dating for publicity.”

Other fans were just excited that their favorite celebs were starring in a movie together.

“WE ARE GETTING A MOVIE WIRH [sic] FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES LIKE ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENING LIKE ACTUALLY,” one fan gushed, while another stated how jealous they were about Florence Pugh’s costar history.

“Florence pugh got to play timothée chalamet’s love interest and is now playing harry styles’ love interest like she really won life,” they wrote.

Are Florence Pugh and Zack Braff still dating?

Oh, yeah. There’s that. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are most likely not dating and were just grabbing lunch as costars and friends, because Florence Pugh has been dating Scrubs actor Zack Braff for about a year.

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted making out at a wedding in the U.K. in August of 2019, but were romantically linked as early as April of that year.

guys, i’m sorry but if i had to see it you have to see it too.... florence pugh and zach braff at a wedding in the uk yesterday pic.twitter.com/Dn0NyZjJgW — lale (@nosebleedwoman) August 5, 2019

After multiple appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts, Pugh posted a birthday tribute to Braff in April of this year, to which she received some serious online hate because of their age difference.

What is Florence Pugh’s age?

Florence Pugh was born on January 3, 1996, which makes her a 24-year old Capricorn. Zack Braff was born on April 6, 1965, which makes him a 45-year-old Aries.

What are the best Harry Styles songs?

Where do we begin? From his days in One Direction to his debut as a solo artist, Harry Styles has had some serious bops at the top of the charts.

Some of his best songs include "Sign of the Times," "Adore You," "Kiwi," and of course, the incredible summer anthem, "Watermelon Sugar."

Is Harry Styles on Instagram?

Of course Harry Styles is on Instagram! He mostly posts about his music; however, he also uses his platform to bring awareness to the current political and societal issues plaguing the United States.

What are the best Florence Pugh movies and TV shows?

Florence Pugh may only be 24 years old, but she has a seriously impressive acting resume.

The Oxford-native has starred in The Little Drummer Girl, Lady Macbeth, Fighting with my Family, Midsommar, and Little Women.

Her latest movie, Black Widow, is currently in post-production and she’s now filming Don’t Worry, Darling, which is yet to have a premiere date.

Who are Florence Pugh’s parents?

Florence Pugh’s parents are Clinton Pugh and Deborah Mackin. Clinton Pugh is a man of many accomplishments, and from the looks of it, a busy one!

“3D Designer, creator of Kazbar, Cafe Coco, Cafe Tarifa and the past owner of The Lemon Tree, Grand Cafe & Cafe Baba. OXFORD. Father to special people,” his Instagram bio reads.

Pugh’s mother, Deborah Mackin, is a former dancer who is just as proud of her kids as Clinton is.

At the premiere of Little Women in 2016, her parents couldn’t stop gushing about her.

“This is such wonderful news,” Clinton said. “Florence has worked so hard over the past six years and she deserves the recognition. I am obviously very proud of her.”

What is Harry Styles’ net worth?

Harry Styles is reportedly worth around $80 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.