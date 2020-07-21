This Picture Of Harry Styles' New Mustache Sparked A Heated Debate On Twitter

“I mustache if you like my facial hair.” - Harry Styles, probably.

Harry Styles is one of the most popular celebs around, and fans usually go crazy over his every move. He’s talented, charming, and wickedly attractive; however, after a picture of him with a larger-than-life mustache started circulating around the internet, some diehard Harry Styles fans couldn’t handle his new look.

Harry Styles debuts his new mustache.

Harry Styles, is that you? Or every dad from the ‘70s? Harry Styles recently visited Casa Maria Luigia, “an 18th century country house converted into a 12-room bed and breakfast, where you can enjoy the pleasures of the Emilian countryside” and did some olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting during his vacation in Italy.

Olive oil and balsamic vinegar brand Villa Manodori posted a picture of the former One Direction hunk posing with a bottle of their product, and fans were quick to comment on Harry’s new look, which some may describe as a...hairy style.

The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer showed off his Tom Selleck-inspired mustache while relaxing in the Italian countryside, and while personally, I’m all for this look, some fans aren’t so sure about his new facial hair.

What are fans saying about Harry Styles’ mustache?

Interestingly enough, Harry Styles tweeted about wanting to grow a mustache back in 2011.

I've decided that i want a mustache...But not like a cool guy mustache..i mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!! — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 16, 2011

However, Harry Styles fans are completely torn when it comes to his new ‘stache. One Twitter user wrote, “Put on your mask Mr. 70s uncle,” while another said, “He really looks like a father. Brb.”

He really looks like a father . brb — Tobehh (@farahzfrh26) July 18, 2020

One fan even encouraged him to keep his mustache if he wanted to, but also demanded that he shave it off.

I just wanna say .... babyy shave the mustache and if you dont wanna shave it that’s okay ! But GOD DAME SHAVE IT — adakadabra (@zalmrolletjes) July 18, 2020

While many fans are calling for Harry to get rid of his newly grown facial hair, some of his fans are totally here for his new look.

gonna need harry styles to keep just the mustache for the rest of his life — mad (@maduglly) July 18, 2020

“Gonna need Harry Styles to keep just the mustache for the rest of his life,” one pro-mustache supporter tweeted, while another wrote, “Currently screaming, you can pull anything off.”

Is One Direction getting back together?

As of right now, there are no plans for One Direction to get back together. However, in celebration of the band’s 10-year anniversary on July 23, One Direction will be launching a website that promises an "immersive and exciting interactive fan experience," and will be releasing "10-year celebration video especially made for their fans."

Is Harry Styles dating anyone?

It doesn’t seem like Harry Styles is currently dating anyone (other than maybe his new mustache). While he has been linked to some high-profile celebs in the past, like Taylor Swift and Caroline Flack, there’s no indication that the singer is involved with anyone.

During an interview with Howard Stern in March, Harry opened up about wanting to date “normally,” and told the radio show host, "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.