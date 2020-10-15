Is Kate Gosselin Broke? Reality Star Selling House Over Alleged Money Trouble

From atrocious custody battles to divorce drama, the spotlight is nothing new for reality TV star, Kate Gosselin.

TLC's Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus 8, Kate Plus 8, and Kate Plus Date, is now Kate minus her million-dollar home.

Yep, Gosselin put her home on sale, sparking rumors of alleged fiinancial woes.

Is Kate Gosselin broke?

Kate Gosselin is best known for TLC's reality television hit series, Jon & Kate Plus 8 — which was later changed to Kate Plus 8 after Jon Gosselin and Kate's messy divorce. She was born March 28, 1975, which makes her an Aries. Her maiden name was Kate Irene Kreider.

There are a total of thirteen sets of sextuplets in the United States and she's a mother of one of those sets. Before she had the sextuplets, she gave birth to a pair of twin girls, Maddy and Cara. She infamously had a tummy tuck in 2006, following the birth of the sextuplets.

What is Kate Gosselin's net worth?

Kate Gosselin has a net worth of $500,000 — though it's possible these numbers aren't accurate anymore, given the rumors about her financial instability.

Who is Jon Gosselin?

Jonathan Keith Gosselin was born on April 1, 1977, which makes him an Aries as well. He was born in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. In addition to Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8, he’s made appearances on Couples Therapy, Steve Harvey, Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, and Larry King Live.

Jon & Kate became Jon “and” Kate after their divorce in 2019.

Jon was spotted out on the town with college girls during the evening hours post-divorce. He claimed that while it was in poor taste, nothing “scandalous” happened. Rumors circulated that Jon cheated on Kate with Deanna Hummel, a 23-year-old school teacher.

There were also reports that Kate had an affair with her bodyguard. Jon still claims that he never cheated on Kate and that the media damaged his relationship with his family. “The most common misperception [is] that I cheated on my wife,” he said, “that I left my family, that I’m a party boy. But my family knows the truth.”

Jon Gosselin is currently dating Colleen Conrad and has custody of Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin, two of the sextuplets.

Is Kate Gosselin in financial trouble?

12 years ago, Kate and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin purchased a $1.3 million mansion in Pennsylvania. The property is 6,200 square feet and has more rooms than Kate has children. Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two and a half bathrooms.

That was pre-divorce, of course. Divorced couples usually fight over property, rather than purchasing it together. Currently, the house is up for sale for $815,000 — a $385,000 loss. Hopefully, she will reach her goal of becoming Kate Plus Approximately $815,000. Only time will tell.

An unidentified source reported that Kate has been struggling to manage her finances for awhile.

“Kate has been struggling with money because she hasn’t worked for a while,” reported the unidentified source. “She has been living off the money she made in the past [on the reality TV shows] but it’s been years since her last job.”

The ex-couple got in a ferocious custody battle over their son, Collin.

In 2018, Jon was given full custody over Collin. Kate asked that the hearing be postponed to a later date because she had prior engagements. The request was denied, and Jon was granted custody, as Kate and her lawyer were a no-show.

What are Jon and Kate Gosselin's kids up to today?

Together, Jon and Kate have a pair of twin girls and a group of sextuplets. Maddy and Cara, the Gosselin twins, were born on October 8, 2020, which makes them both Libras. Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel were born on May 10, 2004. Holy cannoli! That’s a lot of Tauruses under one roof.

Cara and Mady, who recently turned 20 years old, moved to live with Jon in 2018. Kate is looking to downsize, which could be part of the reason for selling her house. So far as far as being broke, that's unconfirmed — but one thing's for sure: she's definitely down-sizing for financial reasons or otherwise.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.