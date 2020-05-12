Where Is Hannah Gosselin? New Details On Why She's Missing From New Season Of 'Kate Plus 8' And Where She Is Today

Can you believe the sextuplets are 16?

Kate Gosselin cannot stay away from the cameras. She and her family have appeared on reality TV since the early 2000s and her show, Kate Plus 8, chronicles the lives of her kids — seemingly whether they wanted to be on TV or not.

And it appeared at least one of the sextuplets didn't want to be a part of the show's latest season — Hannah Gosselin. The teen was noticeably missing from the show. Where is Hannah Gosselin?

As Kate and the other kids toured potential colleges for Mady and Cara, the Gosselin crew was down one girl. Hannah was not a part of the trip and she had not been making many appearances on her mother's Instagram, either — and Kate didn't seem to be handling it well.

And Hannah, along with the other sextuplets just recently celebrated a major milestone: their 16th birthday.

Where is Hannah Gosselin today?

Hannah wasn't the only kid missing.

Collin also didn't take part in Kate's latest dog and pony show. Although this had been the first season of Kate Plus 8 since 2017, we've seen Kate Gosselin more recently.

Earlier in 2019, Kate Plus Date graced our television screens while the mother of eight attempted to find love again. She and Jon have been divorced for a decade.

Kate is pushing a show that appears to be about all of her kids, but in reality, only six — Cara and Mady, 19, and Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah, 16 — were on the newest season of Kate Plus 8. I guess Kate Plus 6 doesn't rhyme as well?

Hannah lives with her dad.

Jon Gosselin has full custody of Hannah and Collin. Hannah has been living with her dad full-time since the summer of 2018.

A source said that Kate tries to be supportive about it but internally, she's furious.

The source said, "Kate is trying to be supportive of the situation but the truth is, she hates that Hannah chose Jon over her. The problem is that the kids are getting older and they’re starting to ask questions. Some are still Team Mom, but Team Dad is growing. It’s a very divided household."

While Jon has said that Collin has no contact with Kate or his siblings, he has said that Hannah does still speak to her other siblings.

On a podcast earlier this year, he said, “Kate has no contact with him. Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin].”

He also said that he thinks the kids are old enough to choose who they want to live with: “It’s getting better now that the kids are getting older. Custody is left up to my children, so if they decided to go live with Mom or decide to live with Dad it’s up to them.”

Kate has received a lot of bad press.

Kate notoriously had a weak hold on her anger for the entire run of Jon & Kate Plus 8, when viewers could practically see the steam coming out of her ears every time Jon opened his mouth. This summer, poor, beleaguerd Joey Skladany, a former publicist for TLC called Kate an "awful human."

He said, "Everyone warned me that she was difficult — and I said, 'No. I'll compliment her. At the Today Show, I said, 'Your hair looks gorgeous!' She wouldn't even look me in the darn eyes!"

He went on to add, “At the end of the day, I called my boss and said, ‘She’s an awful human.’ They were like, ‘We know. Thank you for the feedback.’”

Mady and Cara are in college.

Jon and Kate's oldest kids, Mady and Cara, started college last fall. Both are going to school in New York City, though at different universities. So far, the family has been able to keep the twins' locations (other than the fact that they're in New York City) a secret. It's the first time the girls have attended different schools.

Last summer, Kate said, "They agreed all along that they don’t want to go to the same school. Their ambitions are so different that they really felt there’s not one college that would fully answer what each of them wanted.”

Jon doesn't agree with Kate continuing to allow their kids to be on TV.

Jon has not been shy about sharing how destructive he thinks Kate's reality shows are to her and their children. He's even said he fears his children living with Kate.

He said in a 2019 interview, "I do know what she's capable of, whether it's mental or physical [abuse]. I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.

They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother. They don't want to film. They said they have to film. That's heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They're kids."

Kate is sad Hannah isn't on the show.

During the episode of Kate Plus 8 where the family went to visit various colleges, a producer said, "So I noticed Hannah's not here right now." Kate replied, "She's with her dad and she was not able to come. And that's sad. That's the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn't been with us."

Later in the episode, during a confessional, Kate said, “Hannah... it was sad for us because... you know, they’re getting older, and they’re making different choices, and they’re doing different things. And she opted to stay back with her dad, actually. Which again, you know, her choice. Whatever. It’s not optimal for Mom. But it’s something that I support. And you know, we adjust and move on.”

The sextuplets just celebrated their 16th birthday.

Hannah, along with her siblings, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, recently celebrated their Sweet 16. On Instagram, Jon wrote, “Happy 16th birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden. I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad.”

Currently, Hannah and Collin are spending the coronavirus quarantine with Jon, while the remaining children, including Mady and Cara, who are home from college, are with Kate.

