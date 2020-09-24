Sweet Details About Jordyn Woods’ Rumored Relationship With NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her 23rd birthday in style! Kylie Jenner’s former BFF turned 23 on Sept. 23 and to say she’s getting spoiled by friends, family, and loved ones might be the understatement of the century. In fact, it looks like her rumored basketball player beau showered her with birthday gifts, too. Who is Jordyn Woods dating, though? Here’s everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Who is Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend, Karl Anthony-Towns?

Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend is Karl-Anthony Towns. He was born in Edison, New Jersey on November 15, 1995, which makes him a Scorpio. Karl-Anthony Towns is Dominican-American professional basketball player and currently plays Center for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns played basketball for the University of Kentucky from 2014-2015 but left after his freshman year to pursue his NBA career. During his freshman year of college, he studied kinesiology in hopes of becoming a sports-medicine doctor after his basketball career. Even though he left school to play in the NBA, he reportedly enrolled in online classes in hopes of eventually earning his degree.

When did Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns start dating?

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly started dating in August of 2019. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted shopping for furniture in Los Angeles. While outlets started reporting that she and Karl-Anthony were the hottest new couple in the NBA, Jordyn shot down the rumors fairly quickly, writing in an Instagram comment, “Y'all gone make me not be able to have any friends and ruin relationships! Lol Karl is like a brother to me. Have a blessed Friday."

However, Karl-Anthony Towns posted a pic of himself and Jordyn looking all sorts of cozy on his Instagram Stories on Sept. 22 with the caption “Happy BDay Queen,” and given the fact that literally gifted her with not one, but two Birkin bags for her birthday, it’s safe to say that these two have moved past the “brother-sister” relationship she once claimed they had.

What is Karl-Anthony Towns net worth?

Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly worth around $10 million, which is not too shabby for a 24-year-old.

How tall is Karl-Anthony Towns?

Since Karl-Anthony Towns is a basketball player, the most common question that’s asked about him is how tall he is. According to his stats, Karl-Anthony stands at a whopping six-foot-eleven-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Jordyn is reportedly five-foot-nine, which means she can wear her highest heels around her basketball beau and he’ll still tower over her.

He’s close with his family.

Who doesn’t love a man who has a close relationship with his family? In a touching Instagram post on July 20, Towns wished his parents a happy anniversary.

“Happy 30th anniversary to my parents. More importantly, happy birthday to my reason for being alive. Not a single day goes by without me thinking of you,” he wrote. “Your energy is missed not only in the household you built but in this world overall. Love you and miss you more than the world could ever imagine.”

