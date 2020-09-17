Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B? Rumors Around Their Divorce, His Alleged Affair Explained

Was there even more infidelity in their marriage?

It's official: Despite staying together through years of rumored infidelity, Cardi B and Offset are going their separate ways. After three years of marriage and one child together, the couple is getting a divorce, leading fans to wonder if the reason that Cardi filed to legally end her marriage from her longtime love was because he cheated on her once again.

Though neither half of this former couple has confirmed or denied what may have been the final straw for their relationship, there are certainly plenty of rumors out there attempting to explain their breakup.

Did Offset cheat on Cardi B?

Or was there another reason for their divorce? Here's what we know so far, though the couple themselves are the only ones who know what really went down at this point.

This week, news broke that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset.

On September 15, Cardi officially filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse, stating in her filing that her marriage to Offset was "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." The news came just days before the couple was set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, and a hearing is set for November to address the divorce proceedings.

Shortly after they got married in 2017, Offset cheated on Cardi.

When Offset and Cardi got married in September 2017, they only spent a few of months in wedded bliss before Cardi took to Twitter to confirm that not only had Offset cheated on her but that she had also chosen to stay with him. Less than a year later, she anounced she was pregnant with their daughter, Kulture, who was born in July 2018.

They even broke up for a short time in 2018, but got back together.

By the end of 2018, Cardi explained in a since-deleted video on her Instagram that she and Offset had split, but because they had grown apart, not because he had cheated.

Sources claimed that Offset cheating rumors are true — and that he cheated on Cardi again on multiple occasions.

According to sources claiming to be close to the former couple, ongoing cheating has been a prevalent issue in Cardi and Offset's relationship and now, Cardi has reportedly finally had enough.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," the insider said. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

Did Offset impregnate another woman?

Whether or not Offset has been unfaithful again has yet to be confirmed, but a statement from Cardi's rep has clearly stated that another pregnancy has not resulted from any extramarital activities he may have been involved in, adding that Cardi is hoping to have a "super-amicable" divorce and co-parent Kulture with Offset.

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super-false," the statement said. "Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to."

So far, Offset and Cardi aren't talking.

Neither Offset nor Cardi has come out and acknowledged their divorce directly, let alone shrae whether or not cheating was involved. Given how public they've made the ups and downs of their relationship so far, though, it wouldn't be surprising if one (or both) of them speaks on it sooner rather than later, so we'll have the answers eventually.

