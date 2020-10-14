6 Things You Never Knew About TikTok Star Bella Poarch — And Her Alleged Sex Tape With Tyga

You may have seen Bella Poarch all over your TikTok 'For you' page — the landing page on TikTok that draws in a ton of viewers. Poarch is a TikTok star whose done many viral dancing and lip syncing videos. Poarch is known for her quirky facial expressions and adorable personality. She's also in the news for an alleged sex tape with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex.

Who is Bella Poarch?

1. What is Bella Poarch's age

Bella Poarch’s age is a bit of a mystery since she has never said her age. PopBuzz states that she was born on February 8, 2001, making her 19 years old and an Aquarius but Famous Birthdays says that she was born the same day but in 1997, making her 23. Either way, she's likely between 19-24.

2. Who is Bella Poarch dating?

Bella Poarch has not publicly stated that she is dating anyone at the moment. However, she has been hanging out with rapper Tyga recently and it is rumored that they could be dating — or even have a sex tape! They've been seen spending time together at Tyga's house and filming TikTok videos together.

3. Tyga sex tape with Bella Poarch — is it real?

It is rumored that Bella Poarch has made a sex tape with Tyga. However, the alleged video is not public. Tyga's name was going viral on Twitter because of the rumors he and Poarch had made a sex tape and that it's allegedly on the adult site Onlyfans but so far that has not been confirmed and is just that: a rumor.

4. Bella Poarch served in the US Navy for three years.

Bella Poarch is a United States Navy Veteran. She has posted pictures of herself on Instagram in her uniform but the last uniform photo was on January 25, 2019. She has also shared on Instagram that she was stationed in South Korea.

5. Poarch has opened up about dealing with depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

On Instagram, Poarch posted a video of her singing and captioned the video, “Singing has always helped me get through anxiety, depression & ptsd. I stopped singing for a really long time because of something that happened to me a few years ago. Thank you guys for helping me gain my confidence and share my happiness.”

Poarch also tweeted, “I’m diagnosed with major depressive disorder and ptsd since 2017 so don’t worry about me, I’ve been living with it & I have a good support system to help me.”

6. Bella Poarch's tattoo received backlash for being offensive.

Poarch has many tattoos, but she got backlash for one tattoo in particular. Poarch had a red rising sun tattoo on her arm: a symbol that 's historically offensive to South Koreans. It's a symbol from World War II when Japanese military took over Korea, hurting citizens and leaving them with traumatic experiences. “The Rising Sun flag is akin to a symbol of the devil to Asians and Koreans, just like how the swastika is a symbol of Nazis which reminds Europeans of invasion and horror," according to CNN.

Once Poarch learned what her tattoo meant, she apologized on social media and has since gotten it covered up. Poarch tweeted, “I apologize to Koreans because 6 months ago I got a tattoo of the red sun with 16 rays. At that time, I didn’t know the history. But when I found out, I immediately had it covered and scheduled for removal. I am ashamed of myself for not doing my research. I sincerely apologize.”

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.