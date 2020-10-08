Everything To Know About YouTube Stars Tana Mongeau And Teala Dunn's TikTok Feud

YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Teala Dunn are fighting over Bella Thorne. if you're unfamiliar, Tana Mongeau is a YouTuber who dated Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne. Teala Dunn is an actress and YouTube star who was spotted hanging out with Thorne at Clubhouse BH on October 6. Dunn and Thorne filmed a TikTok of Dunn saying, “Fun fact, actually really, really sad fact, I’ve never kissed Bella Thorne before.” In the video, Dunn then proceeds to kiss Bella Thorne in a flirty way. Dunn’s TikTok video went viral and got 2 million likes, and also got the attention of Bella's ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau.

All the details about the Tana Mongeau and Teala Dunn feud:

Tana Mongeau thinks Dunn is a fake friend.

In response, Mongeau duetted Dunn’s TikTok video kissing Thorne. Mongeau wrote on the video, “People really pretend to be my friend hahahahaha.” She also made a very shocked face when she watched the TikTok of Thorne and Dunn's flirty kiss.

Teala Dunn made a response video with Harry Jowsey.

Dunn made a TikTok with Too Hot To Handle star, Harry Jowsey. In the video, Dunn states, “No I’m not dating Bella Thorne and Tana ,I love you the most, but weren’t you best friends with Francesca and you made sexual TikToks with this guy? Don’t come for me honey.” Jowsey is standing behind Dunn in the video while groaning and scratching his head.

Jowsey and Mongeau used to make TikTok videos together.

Mongeau used to be best friends with Francesca Farago, Jowsey’s ex, who he met on the dating show Too Hot To Handle. However, Farago and Mongeau had a falling out once Mongeau and Jowsey became close. Mongeau posted a TikTok where she dances with Jowsey and grabs his face in a flirty way. A fan commented on the TikTok and asked if Farago approves and Mongeau commented back, “Francesca went out with an ex of mine! Lol that’s LA! I’m chill, I don’t have drama.” Farago then responded to Mongeau, simply writing, “False.”

Dunn insisted there was no drama between the pair.

Dunn took to Twitter to try to calm down the situation. “Ummm I freaking love Tana everything’s fine ya’ll there’s no drama,” she tweeted. Mongeau even responded with heart emojis.

Ummm I freaking love @tanamongeau everything’s fine y’all there’s no drama — Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) October 7, 2020

Tana Mongeau then implies there is still drama.

Mongeau then made a response TikTok to Dunn’s video with Jowsey. She also put Dunn’s tweet behind her as a green screen. Mongeau doesn’t say anything in the video, but sips a drink and looks annoyed at Dunn. However, in the comment section, Mongeau said, “Harry is my friend before that beef even starts lmao oh tesla.”

Tana Mongeau has hung out with Bella Thorne’s ex.

In the past, Mongeau has been seen hanging out with Bella Thorne’s ex, Mod Sun, last year. Mongeau was seen leaving a Hollywood restaurant with the rapper. In response to Mongeau's behavior, Thorne tweeted, “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it.”

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

Mongeau then responded with, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/”

Bella Thorne then wrote back, “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Mongeau responded back with, “dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you."

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.