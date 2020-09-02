Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Thorne Has Joined OnlyFans — Why People Are Angry

The OnlyFans drama keeps getting worse.

Bella Thorne has come under fire over the past week for her OnlyFans scam and now, it sounds like her sister is getting in on the action, too. .. and fans definitely aren't impressed. After the former Disney Channel star shared the NSFW platform earlier this month, she claimed to have made more than $2 million from her subscribers, later charging $200 for a pay-per-view nude photo that actually didn't end up being nude at all. Due to customers asking for refunds, OnlyFans instituted new policies that were harmful to actual sex workers who use the site to make money, like a 30 day cash out policy and a $100 maximum tip from subscribers.

But just in case Thorne didn't learn her lesson, her sister, Kaili, has joined OnlyFans, starting up a controversy all her own.

Who is Bella Thorne's sister, Kaili Thorne?

And what's the situation now?

Bella Thorne's sister is now on OnlyFans.

It's official: After the waves that Bella made on OnlyFans, Kaili decided to join the site herself. Currently, Kaili's OnlyFans profile boasts over 57,000 likes, so it seems like she's getting plenty of interaction with those who subscribe to her content — though it doesn't hold a candle to the kind of attention Bella herself has been getting on the platform. Still, it's early — that could change!

Kaili Thorne Is getting backlash for comments she's made about sex work.

Earlier this week, Kaili took to her since-deleted Instagram story to address a comment she shared online where she'd written that she didn't believe sex work was actual work and now, she's receiving all kinds of backlash (along with the backlash she's getting for joining OnlyFans when her sister has been part of a controversy that's taking sex workers' livelihoods away from them, of course).

“The argument is that sex should not be work. That’s why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real," Kaili wrote.

Kaili Thorne is 28-year-old actress.

Though Kaili has now found a home on OnlyFans, her main gig is in acting — much like her sister. Though she hasn't had an on-screen role since 2017, she played Charlotte in the TV series Children of the Machine and had smaller roles in shows including CSI:Miami, The OC, and Lincoln Heights.

Who is Kaili Thorne dating?

It's been awhile since Kaili has posted any photos on Instagram with anyone who seems to be a significant other but at the end of 2019, she was frequently posing with soccer trainer Brett Lietzke. It's hard to say whether or not they're still together, but at this point, there's a very good chance that Kaili is a single woman.

Kaili and Bella Thorne seem pretty close.

Bella and Kaili seem to spend a lot of time together (at least, according to Kaili's Instagram account) and they're frequently seen with their other sister, Dani, as well. It's sweet to see their close relationship, which has probably been invaluable to them over the years while they've grown up in the spotlight.

People are calling out Kaili Thorne for her comments.

People aren't trying to hide their disdain for what Kaili has said about sex workers and many have taken to Twitter to talk about it, tagging Bella in their posts. Some have posted screenshots of comments that Kaili has made about sex work, while others are simply airing their grievances about the way that Kaili and Bella have changed OnlyFans for the worse — and many of the tweets are pretty harsh.

"I would love it if Kaili Thorne never made a single dime again in her life. What a disgusting family," one user tweeted.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.