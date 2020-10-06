Fascinating Facts About Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, The French Actress Who Stars In ‘Emily In Paris’

Is there anything better than a binge-worthy Netflix show? I’ll answer that for you: no, there’s not! Emily In Paris is everyone’s latest obsession, and while we’re excited to cozy up on the couch and watch all ten episodes, we’re curious to know more about the cast of mostly French actors and actresses starring in the show, like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the character of Sylvie.

Who is Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a French actress who was born in Rome, Italy on April 25, 1962, which makes her a Taurus. Although she grew up in Italy, she moved to Paris when she was just 16 years old to pursue a career in acting. Her father, Phillippe Leroy-Beaulieu, who is also an actor, didn’t want her to follow in his footsteps. She obviously didn’t listen to him and thanks to her gut-decision as a teen to follow her dream, she’s now starring in what’s set to be a Netflix cult classic.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has almost 70 acting credits to her name, too, which is seriously impressive. She’s appeared in films and television shows like Mirage, Call My Agent!, Eternity, De Gaulle, Lola & Her Brothers, and Three Days with the Family.

Is Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu married?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is not married, and it doesn’t look like she has any kids, either. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not looking for The One! On April 26, she posted a picture of a cheeky sign that read, “Since we’re all going to die, if anyone is secretly in love with me, now is the time to speak up.”

“Big time!” she captioned the photo.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has a great sense of humor.

In March of this year — right when COVID-19 started sweeping its way through the world — Leroy-Beaulieu posted a picture of every zodiac sign’s horoscope for the month, which read: “You will be spending time in your home.” Classic!

She loves spending time outside.

Nature is good for the soul, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu knows it!

She’s got an eye for photography.

Was Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu a photographer in another life? The French beauty not only looks amazing in front of the camera but takes some incredible shots behind the lens, too! Her Instagram profile is flooded with beautiful pictures of nature, architecture, and of course, all of the amazing sights France has to offer.

She’s a huge Laura Dern fan.

Aren’t we all? Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu absolutely adores fellow actress Laura Dern, who’s appeared in iconic films like Jurassic Park and Little Women and popular shows like Big Little Lies and Twin Peaks.

Back in February, Leroy-Beaulieu posted a picture of Laura Dern holding an Oscar, writing, “#oscars2020 #lauradern you’re such an #inspiration #thanks for the beauty of your #talent.”

You can now stream the entire first season of Emily In Paris on Netflix.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.