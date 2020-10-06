Intriguing Facts About French Actress Camille Razat, Star Of Netflix’s ‘Emily In Paris’

It’s finally fall, which means crisp air, pumpkin-flavored everything, and of course, it's the perfect time to snuggle up on your couch and settle in for a long day of binge-watching a new show on Netflix. For fans of shows like Sex and the City, Netflix’s Emily In Paris is destined to be your new favorite series. And while we’re familiar with Lily Collins, who plays the titular character on the show, we’re curious about the rest of the cast, including French actress Camille Razat.

Who is Camille Razat?

Camille Razat is a French actress and model who was born in Toulouse, Occitanie, France on March 1, 1994, which makes her a Pisces.

Her latest project is the Netflix series Emily In Paris; however, Razat has been in a ton of French movies and films since she started acting in 2014. Some of the projects Camille Razat has appeared in over the years include the TV mini-series Disparue, Paris Pigalle, Girls with Balls, and Caprice.

Who is Camille Razat dating?

From the looks of it, Camille Razat isn’t currently dating anyone. One scroll through her Instagram page, though, will show you that she’s seriously enjoying living the single life, hanging out with friends, spending time in nature, and of course, modeling.

She’s very into fashion.

Not only is Camille Razat a talented actress, she’s a gorgeous model, too! She’s modeled for Balmain, Celine, and even appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair: France. Last year, she attended Paris Fashion Week, which, let’s be honest, is every fashion lover’s dream.

She loves being by the water.

Camille regularly posts pictures of herself hanging out by and in the water, which makes total sense, considering she’s a Pisces!

Camille Razat is close with her Emily In Paris castmates.

While filming Emily In Paris last year, Camille became really close with her fellow castmates, Lily Collins and Ashley Park.

“Emily in Paris, love my girls,” she captioned a series of snaps of herself and her two co-stars strutting their stuff down the streets of Paris. Doesn’t this pic just scream Sex and the City: Paris Edition?

She takes working out very seriously.

Health and fitness is clearly very important to Camille Razat. Last year, she hiked to the top of Topanga Canyon while she was in Los Angeles, California, and celebrated the accomplishment with an Instagram photo of herself flexing, captioning the inspiring photo, “I did it ! (imaginez la musique de Rocky svp),” which roughly translates to “imagine Rocky’s music, please.”

Camille also boxes frequently, and posts pics and videos of her hardcore boxing workouts to her Instagram. A girl who can act, model, AND box? What else is this gorgeous gal going to conquer next?

You can now stream the first season of Emily In Paris on Netflix.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.