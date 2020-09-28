Interesting Details About Jim Parsons' Husband, Art Director Todd Spiewak

You may know Jim Parsons for playing the role of Sheldon on the hit television show The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019. Parsons has also acted in other notable projects; he had a guest starring role in an episode of the show iCarly, he had a role in the film Hidden Figures, and played the role of Henry Wilson in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood. Aside from television and film, he's done broadway plays. He was in the original Broadway production of the play A Normal Heart, which was later turned into a television series that he reprised his role in. In 2018, he did the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band, which has now been turned into a Netflix movie that comes out on September 30, 2020. It features the original cast of the play, which includes Parsons, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, and Zachary Quinto. And while we're familiar with Jim Parsons, we're eager to find out more about his husband, Todd Spiewak.

Who is Jim Parsons’ Husband?

Let's take a closer look at Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons' relationship.

Who is Todd Spiewak, and what does he do for a living?

Spiewak is an art director, graphic designer, and film producer. He got his BFA from Boston University and has done campaigns for Barnes & Noble, KitchenAid, The New York Times, and American Express.

How long have Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak been together?

Parsons revealed that he and Spiewak dated for almost 15 years before finally getting married. They tied the knot in 2017, but had their first date in 2002, which was a blind date that was set up by their friends. For their first date, they went to a karaoke bar and Spiewak sang the song “I Found Someone” by Cher. However, Parsons didn’t officially come out until 2012, so he kept his relationship under wraps for nearly a decade.

Parsons and Spiewak have a family together.

Well, they don’t have kids yet, but they do have a cute canine family. Parsons and Spiewak have two dogs together, Otis and Rufus. Otis is a Maltese and Rufus is a Shih Tzu, and they love to show them off on Instagram.

When was Parsons and Spiewak’s first formal appearance?

After coming out to the public about their relationship, Spiewak and Parsons did their first public appearance together in 2013. They were honored by GLSEN, which is an LGBT organization, and were given the Inspiration Award at the Respect Awards. This event was the first time they walked the red carpet and gave interviews together as a couple.

Parsons and Spiewak work well together.

Around 2013, Spiewak and Parsons decided to join forces and create their own production company together. They called it That’s Wonderful Productions and began “seeking homes for projects ranging from television series to movies to theater." In 2018, they released their first film called A Kid Like Jake, which starred Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, and Claire Danes. Spiewak is also an executive producer for the show Young Sheldon, which is a The Big Bang Theory spin-off that Parsons does voice-over work for.

Where Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak live?

In 2018, Parsons sold his Hollywood Hills Mansion for $8.95 Million. Before Parsons lived there, the house was owned by Robert Pattinson. Parsons decided to sell the house so that he could spend more time in New York with Spiewak in their Manhattan apartment home. Spiewak and Parsons live in a four-unit duplex apartment across from Gramercy Park.

