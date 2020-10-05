Facts About Breanna Tate, The Woman In The Middle Of The Golden Tate And Jalen Ramsey Drama

If y’all thought there was no drama in football, then buckle up, sit back, and grab some popcorn, because you’re in for a wild ride. Bad blood has been brewing between New York Giants receiver Golden Tate and his sister’s ex-boyfriend, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey for quite some time. And during the Rams vs. Giants game on Oct.4, Tate and Ramsey’s longtime feud finally came to a head, as the pair exchanged punches after Sunday night’s game.

Who is Breanna Tate, Jalen Ramsey's ex-girlfriend?

And what's the drama between Ramsey and the Tate family?

Breanna Tate is the sister of NFL star Golden Tate, and the ex-girlfriend of Los Angeles Rams cornerback, Jalen Ramsey. Breanna was born on April 5, 1995, which makes her an Aries.

She went to school at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, and was one of the stars of their track and field team. She also has a twin sister, Deanna, who was also on the track and field team. It’s safe to say that the Tate family is extremely talented in the athletics department!

What’s the drama between Jalen Ramsey and the Tate family?

The drama between Jalen Ramsey and the Tate family goes back to 2019. Jalen Ramsey and Breanna Tate were in a long-term relationship with one another. In fact, they share two young daughters together.

However, in 2019, Ramsey reportedly left Tate for a Vegas dancer named Monica Giavanna — while Tate was pregnant with their second child. After the pair went public with their relationship in Oct of 2019, Golden Tate expressed his dislike for his sister’s ex.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past,” he said.

And after Sunday night’s game, it looks like the drama between the two football stars is still ongoing.

“I have to see and find out all the details right there,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “I don’t have anything there yet. Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I don’t know all the details, so I’m going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything.”

“Golden is a competitive guy,” Coach Judge continued. “We talk to all of our players every week about different things. I’ll keep some of our conversations just between me and the players. We don’t want to have happen what happened at the end of the game. That’s not the way we want to be as a team.”

How did Breanna Tate respond to her brother and her ex’s fight?

Although she didn’t respond to the drama between her ex and her brother directly, she did post a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “God, Thank you for being my strength when sometimes it’s hard to even stand. You pick me up & give me courage to keep going. You empower me to handle every circumstance knowing that I can trust you. May I refuse to worry about the things I can’t control & keep my focus on You.”

Who are Breanna Tate’s kids?

Breanna Tate has two adorable daughters named Breelyn and Brooklyn. She regularly posts pics of the two cuties on Instagram and is clearly an amazing mother who loves both her children dearly.

She recently celebrated her eldest daughter’s birthday on July 25, posting a collage of sweet snaps of the cute toddler. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my first born, the best big sister, 1/2 of my happiness. I love you my beautiful, silly, smart princess,” she wrote.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.