Spooky, sweet, and everything in between.

Deciding on a Halloween costume is a process in and of itself. Throw your kids into the mix, and sometimes, all hell can break loose (how festive, though). If you’re stumped trying to decide what to dress your young ones up as for Halloween this year, look no further! We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the 25 best celebrity Halloween costumes for kids.

The 25 best celebrity Halloween costumes for kids 2020:

1. Hotdog

For Luna’s first Halloween, her famous parents dressed her up as a hot dog, and literally, what could be cuter than a mini-hot dog?! Nothin’ I tell you, nothin’.

Hot dog costume (Amazon)

2. Cinderella

Former One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer got her whole family in on the Halloween fun last year! The foursome dressed as Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy Godmother, and Gus Gus, and looked too cute in their fairytale-inspired getups.

Cinderella dress and accessories (Amazon)

3. Punk Rock Spider-Man

Would you expect any less from Pink? The “Raise Your Glass” singer and her adorable punk rock family dressed as “punk rock spider people,” which is a fun way to add a personalized twist to your classic Spider-Man costume.

Spider-Man costume (Amazon)

Leather jacket (Amazon)

4. Toy Story

There’s a snake in my boot! Jessie James Decker and her fam went as the gang from Toy Story, although, we spot a superhero and a witch in the bunch! Either way, there’s no arguing that this family slayed the Halloween costume game last year.

Woody costume (Amazon)

Buzz Lightyear costume (Amazon)

5. Bear

If you live in an area where it’s chilly on Halloween night, what better way to bundle up your little bundle of joy than in a warm and fuzzy bear onesie?

Bear onesie (Amazon)

6. Ariel

Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett got a huge Halloween smooch from his daughter, who dressed up as Ariel last Halloween.

Ariel costume (Amazon)

7. Flounder

And of course, every Ariel needs a Flounder! Thomas Rhett’s younger daughter went as Ariel’s adorable sidekick for the big night last year.

Flounder costume (Amazon)

8. Alice and The Mad Hatter

For Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Halloween is a time where their motto is “go big or go home.” Seriously, every year their costumes are amazing. In 2013, the whole fam dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland, and totally nailed every costume!

Alice costume (Amazon)

Mad Hatter costume (Amazon)

9. Mario and Luigi

It’s-a-me, Mario! These Mario and Luigi costumes are perfect for every mother-son dynamic duo.

Mario costume (Amazon)

10. Classic witch

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shared this throwback photo of herself and her mini-me daughter, Ava, dressed as witches for Halloween years ago. What's a more classic Halloween costume than a witch?

Witch costume (Amazon)

11. Skunk

Without a doubt, a cute and cuddly skunk costume is the best way to show off your little stinker this Halloween.

Skunk costume (Amazon)

12. Napoleon Dynamite

Tina, come get your dinner! Napoleon Dynamite is one of the most recognizable characters in recent film history, and also an easy costume for any kid to pull off!

Wig and glasses (Amazon)

Vote for Pedro shirt (Amazon)

13. Mummy

What better way for a kid to stay spooky AND warm than to wrap them up like a mummy?

Mummy costume (Amazon)

14. Little Lamb

This little lamb costume is so cute, it actually hurts pretty ba-a-a-a-d.

Lamb costume (Amazon)

15. Power Rangers

Power Rangers are one of the most classic Halloween costumes for kids! The best part is that you can get the costume in all sorts of different colors, so you can assemble your own Power Ranger squad to get as much candy as you possibly can.

Power Ranger costume (Amazon)

16. Cheerleader

Dressing up as mother-daughter cheerleaders is painfully cute. Bonus: you can come up with your own cheers and perform them together for extra cute points.

Cheerleader costume (Amazon)

17. Frozen

Frozen is one of the most popular Disney movies of all time, and let’s be real, who doesn’t love a good Elsa or Olaf costume?

Elsa costume (Amazon)

Olaf costume (Amazon)

18. Cookies

Former Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen takes the cake — err, cookies — for her genius family costume idea. “Happy Halloween from Quaker Oats, SunMaid Raisin and our two cute little oatmeal raisin cookies,” she wrote.

Cookie costume (Amazon)

19. Butterfly

Kylie Jenner’s costumes are usually elaborate and hard for the common folk to pull off, however, this butterfly costume is incredibly easy to replicate, and looks totally magical, too.

Butterfly costume (Amazon)

20. Angels and Devils

We all know that kids are little darling angels, but sometimes, they can be a little devilish.

Angel costume (Amazon)

Devil costume (Amazon)

21. Woodstock

Bravo’s Andy Cohen dressed his son Benjamin up as Woodstock last year for Halloween, and honestly, is there a cuter member of the Peanuts gang? No, there’s not.

Woodstock costume (Amazon)

22. Hamilton

If your kids are big Hamilton fans, why not go as the cast, like Busy Phillips’ daughter Birdie and her friends?

Hamilton costume (Amazon)

23. Vampire

Eva Longoria’s little vampire has to be the most precious vampire we’ve ever laid eyes on!

Vampire costume (Amazon)

24. Puppy

We’ll honestly never get sick of seeing little kids in animal onesies. Take a note from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: the fluffier, the better.

Puppy costume (Amazon)

25. Pumpkin

When all else fails, you can never go wrong with a classic pumpkin costume. Look at those cheeks!

Pumpkin costume (Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.