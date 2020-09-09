100 Couple Costume Ideas For Halloween

Convince your S.O. to match up with you for your next Halloween party!
There's plenty to love about winding down the heat and rolling into the holiday season, and the most important of all those fall activities of course is everyone’s favorite part of autumn: Halloween! Coming up with couple costume ideas, visiting a pumpkin patch, decorating the house in orange and brown leaves, filling the air with the smell of cinnamon sticks and pumpkin spice lattes, and snuggling up in a great big sweater are some of the best parts of the fall season.
It can be overwhelming to figure out how to make Halloween of this year better than the last. One of the best ways to do so is by sitting down with your boo and putting your heads together to come up with some couple costume ideas you can wear as a matching couple.
Whether you're looking for a punny Halloween costume sure to make everyone at the party laugh, prefer going glam as a famous couple, or dressing up with your best friend, we've got some ideas to get you started!
Here are 100 of the best cute and easy couples costume ideas to rock this Halloween.
1. Peter and Wendy from Peter Pan Costume
Photo: Amazon
For those couples who are still young at heart, Peter Pan and Wendy are the perfect literary couple to match your youthful hearts.
Disguise Men's Disney Peter Pan Classic Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available in size XL (42-46)
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Wendy Darling Halloween Costume for Women
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available in sizes XS-3X
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY Idea: For Peter Pan, all you need is a brown belt over top of a green t-shirt. What really makes the costume, of course, is Peter Pan's triangular hat. Wendy's signature look is a blue maxi dress and blue bow.
2. Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo Costume
Photo: Amazon
Looking for something easy? Grab these fish caps, memorize some Finding Nemo quotes and call it a night!
Tigerdoe Clown Fish Hat and Tropical Fish Hat (2 Pack)
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- One size fits all
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY Idea: Rock, paper, scissors for who gets to be Nemo and who is Dory. Nemo will throw on an orange shirt while Dory gets a blue one and voila!
3. Bob's Burgers Couples Costume
Photo: Amazon
Truth is, any combo from Bob's Burgers is recognizable enough to be a couples costume (and of course, you have to have the quotes to match).
Adult Tina Belcher Bob's Burgers Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available in sizes S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Adult Louise Belcher Bob's Burgers Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available in sizes S-L
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY Idea: For a DIY Tina Belcher costume, pair a light blue t-shirt with a black skater skirt and some knee-high socks. For a truly authentic look, add Tina's thick black-rimmed glasses. A DIY Louise Belcher costume consists of a green t-shirt dress and, of course, Louise's signature pink bunny ear hat.
4. Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones Costume
Photo: Amazon
Get prehistoric with this Fred and Wilma costume set.
Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- One size fits all
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For a good DIY Fred and Wilma costume, a quick trip to your local craft store will do the trick! Start with a long orange t-shirt for Fred and white dress for Wilma. Grab some brown foam to cut into triangles for Fred's outfit and add a big blue tie. For Wilma, add a chunky white necklace and, if you want her signature orange hair, fashion some orange foam into her updo.
5. Chicken & Colonel Sanders from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Costume
Photo: Amazon
Couples who love to eat will be the life of the party with this couple's costume.
Men's Colonel Sanders Suit KFC Food Fancy Dress Costume Outfit
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Standard-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Adult Chicken Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: Going to a Halloween party for couples but don't have a date? Accessorize a white blazer and pants with some homemade fried chicken and we promise you'll be the most popular person at the party.
6. Thing 1 and Thing 2 from "The Cat In The Hat" Costume
Photo: Amazon
Dr. Seuss' Thing 1 and Thing 2 are a classic for those inseparable couples.
Dr. Seuss Thing 1 Emblem RED T-shirt
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Mens & Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
Dr. Seuss Thing 2 Emblem RED T-shirt
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Mens & Womens S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: Easy peasy! All you need is two red t-shirts. Write "thing 1" and "thing 2" on paper and pop it on your respective shirts!
7. The Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam Costume
Photo: Amazon
For the most patriotic couples.
Costume Patriotic Collection Adult Statue Of Liberty Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- One size fits all
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Forum Patriotic Party Uncle Sam Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: If you already have an aqua maxi dress, the three most important aspects of a DIY Statue of Liberty costume are a book, torch (try a flashlight!), and of course, her signature crown that you can make at home. Uncle Sam's costume, on the other hand, is all about the star-spangled top hat. Pair it with some red pants and a blue blazer and you're good to go!
8. Unicorns Costume
Photo: Amazon
If you're the most magical couple, these unicorn costumes are for you.
Unisex Unicorn Onesie
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: A unicorn's most striking feature is its horn. Once you have (or make!) one of those, pair it with brightly colored clothing and everyone will know just how magical you are.
9. Superman and Wonder Woman Costume
Photo: Amazon
Power couples, this costume is for you.
Women's Super Wonder Lady Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DC Comics Deluxe Muscle Chest Superman
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Wonder Woman's signature look is a red top and blue bottoms. Add a red cape and you're all set! For Superman, pair a blue t-shirt and jeans with a long red cape. Draw up the Superman "S" to add to your shirt and you're good to go.
10. Deer 'n' Headlights
Photo: Amazon
Punny couples will have everyone at the party laughing with this costume choice.
Rasta Imposta Deer In Headlights Couple Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Deer hat one size // Women's Dress size S/M
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Use a headband to create deer antlers. Ladies, grab a black dress that you don't mind cutting up and add some yellow road lines to it. Cut circles out on the chest area (um, might we suggest wearing a white top underneath?).
11. Pink Lady and T-Bird from Grease Costume
Photo: Amazon
Classic couples will love this costume.
Grease Authentic T-Birds Adults Embroidered Jacket Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Pink Ladies Jacket Grease Costume Jacket Officially Licensed
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women’s XS-XL
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
DIY idea: Guys, grab a plain white t-shirt and pair it with regular blue jeans. If possible, grab a (faux) leather jacket and use mousse to create a pompadour. Ladies, grab some faux leather leggings and pair with a tight-fitting black shirt, pair with heels, and a pink jacket.
12. Bob Ross and Painting from "The Joy Of Painting"
Photo: Amazon
Even if you aren’t an artist, this costume is for you!
Rasta Imposta Bob Ross Kit & Painted Canvas Couples Costume:
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: All you’ll need to purchase for this costume is a pallet and wig! Grab a tote, paint a woodland background on it, and pair with black leggings and shirt. Guys, grab a blue button-down and some jeans!
13. Sailor and Mermaid
Photo: Amazon
You’ll be a hit for shore with this couple's costume idea!
Charades Men's Sailor Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M & L
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Women's Under The Sea Mermaid Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women’s XS & XL
- Customer rating: 4/5
DIY idea: Mermaids, grab a white cropped tank and pair with some turquoise leggings. Accessorize with a pearl necklace and shells. Sailors, you’ll need white joggers or jeans, paired with a white fisherman’s sweater or pullover. Don’t forget to wear a white and red striped shirt underneath and grab a blue bandana to use as an ascot!
14. Salt and Pepper Shakers
Photo: Walmart
Make everyone salty with this cute couples’ costume.
Hauntlook Salt and Pepper Couple Costume for Adults:
- Check prices and reviews at Walmart
- Available sizes: Unisex one size
- Customer rating: No ratings
DIY idea: Salt, you’ll need a white T-shirt, and Pep, you’ll need a black T-shirt. Using white construction paper, cut out a P for pepper. Using black construction paper, cut out an S! Apply the S to the white shirt and P to the black shirt, and boom, costume!
15. Bank Robbers
If you’re looking for a low-effort costume, this one is for you!
Tigerdoe Robber Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Grab some black masks, a black beanie, and some gloves! Paint a $ sign on a couple of canvas tote bags, and you’ll be ready for a chase around town.
16. Elves on the Shelf
Photo: Walmart
Be naughty or nice with these elf costumes!
Elf on the Shelf Couples Costume
- Check prices and reviews at Walmart
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's one size
- Customer rating: No ratings
DIY idea: Elves! You’ll need red leggings or joggers, red long sleeve shirts, and some construction paper. Using red construction paper, create a cone shape and tape in place for the perfect hat. Using white construction paper, cut out a peter pan collar — make sure to leave room for your head!
17. Agents Scully and Mulder from "The X-Files"
Photo: Amazon
Investigate aliens as Mulder and Scully with this costume!
Scully & Mulder Costume Essentials
- Scully FBI Fun Fake ID License Necklace
- Copper Red Cosplay Wig
- Mulder FBI Necklace Fun Fake ID License
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Agent Scully, find a blazer and pair with matching leggings, a white button-down, and a red wig. Make your own FBI Badge, and you'll be set. Mulder, you'll need to grab some reading glasses, khaki slacks, and a white button-down. Make your badge and head out for a night on the town with the FBI's prettiest agent.
18. Peanut Butter and Jelly
Photo: Amazon
It’s peanut butter and jelly time.
FunWorld Peanut Butter And Jelly Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: PB, grab a brown shirt, and pair with tan joggers. J, grab a purple or red shirt, and pair with some tan leggings. You’ll go together just like… PB&J!
19. TJ Detweiler and Ashley Spinelli from "Recess"
Photo: Amazon
Never kid a kid who hasn’t had his recess.
For TJ
- Low Profile Dyed Cotton Twill Cap
- Men's Quilted Flight Bomber Jacket Midweight Winter Windbreaker
- Available sizes: Men’s S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4/5
For Ashley
- 12-Inch-Long Knitted Beanie
- Adult Long Knee High Striped Socks
- Women's Sleeveless Casual Flare Dress
- Available sizes: Women's S, XL, 3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: All you'll need for Ashley is an orange beanie, red dress, and a black jacket. For TJ, grab a red had, green coat, and white t-shirt!
20. Ghostbusters Costume
Photo: Walmart
Get slimy with this Ghostbusters costume.
Ghostbusters Couples Costume:
- Check prices and reviews at Walmart
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: No ratings
DIY idea: To recreate this costume at home, you’ll need two black backpacks, some loose fabrics to make into patches, add khaki slacks and tan tops!
21. Waldo and Wenda Costume
Photo: Amazon
Play Where’s Waldo with this classic costume.
Spirit Halloween Where's Waldo Costume for Adults, Officially Licensed
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: S-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Spirit Halloween Where's Waldo Wenda Costume, Officially Licensed
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: A DIY Waldo/Wenda is super fun and easy! Grab a long sleeve white and red striped shirt, pair with blue jeans and a red beanie.
22. A powerful duo from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Photo: Amazon
Avengers, assemble!
Rubie's Marvel Avengers: Endgame Adult Deluxe Team Suit Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Mens & Women's Standard—XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: This costume may take a little more effort, but it’s worth it. You’ll need black joggers or leggings, gray boots, a gray bomber jacket, and a red shirt! Pair with your favorite Endgame quotes.
23. Napoleon Dynamite and Deb
Vote for Pedro this October!
- Brown Afro Nerd Wig + Glasses Costume Set
- Fanny Pack [80's Style]
- Vote for Pedro | Adult & Kids Youth Ringer T-Shirt
- Available sizes: S—XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY Idea: Grab a white ringer T-Shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt! Pair with some thick glasses, and you are now Napoleon Dynamite. Deb, you’ll need a pink shirt, a pink fanny pack, and blue jeans.
24. Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas
Photo: Amazon
Visit Halloweentown with matching with this Nightmare Before Christmas couple’s costume!
Jack Skellington Adult Halloween Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men’s XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Women's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Classic Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's L-2XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Find a dress you don’t mind cutting up and get some fabrics from your local craft store. Sew patches of material to the dress and voila, you’ll only need corpse paint and shoes! For Jack, grab a pinstriped blazer and black jeans. Use construction paper to create Jack’s signature bow tie, and you’re all set!
25. Harry Potter and Hermione Granger
Photo: Amazon
No, Harry, you listen, we’re dressing up as wizards for Halloween!
Rubie's Costume Co. Harry Potter Deluxe Robe Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Charades Women's Hermione Granger Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Dressing up as Harry Potter Characters is always a great idea. Luckily, these wizards usually wear school uniforms, so that is what needs to be recreated. You’ll need a white button-up, a red and yellow tie, plus a black robe for Harry. For Hermione, you’ll need most of the same things, but pair with a plaid school skirt!
26. Soap and Loofah
Photo: Amazon
Find Dove in a hopeless place with this costume.
Soap Loofah Bubbles Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Using cardboard, cut out a soap shape. Color accordingly. For the loofah, buy some matching loofahs at Target or Walmart. Cut those up and glue onto a purple skirt. Pair with a purple top and a pearl necklace and you’re now a loofah.
27. The Phantom and Christine from The Phantom Of The Opera
Photo: Amazon
Get spooky with this Phantom and Christine costume.
Men's The Phantom Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men’s XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Women Phantom Costume Christine
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: To become The Phantom, grab a tux from the thrift store, a robe, and a white mask! To become Christine, find an old prom dress or homecoming dress from the thrift shop — try to find one in red! To make it your own, grab some copper color fabric and sew embellishments onto your dress.
28. Ron Swanson from "Parks And Recreation" and ... all the bacon and eggs
Photo: Amazon
Give your friends all the bacon and eggs you have with this costume!
Ron Swanson Costume Parks and Recreation
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men’s M-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Costume Co Unisex Bacon Strip Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
DIY idea: The best thing about TV characters is how normal their clothes are! You can find khaki pants, a red pullover, and a white mug. Pair with a faux mustache and you’re Ron Swanson! Bacon and Eggs, grab some cardboard. Cut out the shapes of bacon and eggs paint accordingly.
29. Sharkboy and Lavagirl from The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl
Photo: Amazon
Usually, if you snooze, you lose, but not in this costume!
Fun Costumes Adult Lava Girl Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Fun Costumes Exclusive Adult Sharkboy Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men’s XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Lava Girl, pair pink leggings with a long sleeve pink shirt and a pink wig! Sharkboy, pair gray joggers with a long sleeve t-shirt, and a shark cap!
30. A couple of Rockford Peaches from A League Of Their Own
Photo: Amazon
There’s no crying on Halloween, at least not with this couples’ costume.
Women's Rockford Peaches Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women’s S/M
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To become a couple of Rockford Peaches, grab pink dresses, pair with red socks, and a baseball bat! Don’t forget to grab a couple of red baseball hats.
31. Shaggy and Scooby Doo
Photo: Amazon
Zoinks! Grab your biggest sandwich and solve some mysteries as the grooviest duo.
Women's Scooby Doo Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Rubie's Shaggy Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To DIY Shaggy, you’ll need a green shirt and brown bell-bottomed pants. Scoob, dress in brown and use fabric from a craft shop to create the iconic Scooby-Doo collar.
32. Jessie and Woody from Toy Story
Photo: Walmart
Your friends will never forget you in this great couple’s costume.
Toy Story Woody and Jessie Couples Costume
- Check prices and reviews at Walmart
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's M
- Customer rating: No Ratings
DIY idea: This costume is super easy to recreate — you’ll likely only need to buy a couple of hats! For Woody, grab a yellow shirt, blue jeans, a belt with an oversized buckle, and some boots. Get faux cow fabric from a hobby store, and use some to recreate Woody’s vest. You’ll need the rest to create Jessie’s chaps!
For Jessie, grab blue jeans and a white button-down. Using loose yellow fabric, sew cuffs onto your Jessie costume, and the top of your white shirt. Use the remaining cow fabric to create chaps, and you’re ready to go!
33. The man in the yellow hat and Curious George
Photo: Amazon
Let curiosity take hold with this great costume idea!
Rubie's Man in The Yellow Hat Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Leg Avenue Women's Cozy Monkey Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Grab yellow joggers and pair with a yellow button-down. Get a yellow tie, and color some black spots onto it. Pair with black boots! For curious George, pair brown leggings and a brown shirt with monkey ears and a tail!
34. Buddy and Jovi from Elf
Photo: Amazon
The best way to spread cheer is this great Elf couples costume!
Buddy the Elf and Jovi Couples Costume Bundle Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For an easy and effective costume, try this DIY. Grab a green shirt, pair with yellow pants, and a black belt. Make a yellow and green hat from construction paper. Jovi, grab a pink swing dress, pair with red tights, and make a red and pink hat using construction paper!
35. Carl and Ellie from Up!
Go on a great adventure in this couple's costume.
- Hayes Aviator Cap Brown with Buckle Adult Size
- Thick Square Glasses Clear Lens
- 4 Ellie Soda Bottle Cap Pins
DIY idea: Create your own pins using some bottle tops. Grab a green shirt and pair with denim overalls! For Carl, grab some fake thick-rimmed glasses, or use your own if you have them. Pair with brown coveralls and a yellow top!
36. Mary Poppins and Bert from Mary Poppins
Photo: Amazon
You’ll be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in this costume!
California Costumes Men's Chimney Sweep
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men’s S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Disguise Women's Mary Poppins Deluxe Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair a white maxi dress with white boots. Using red fabric, recreate Mary Poppin’s red corset. Pair with a white hat! For Bert, you’ll need gray slacks, a brown vest, and a brown blazer, paired with a red ascot.
37. Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing
Photo: Amazon
Nobody will put Baby in a corner if you’re in this costume!
Fun Shack Women's 80s Baby Costume Adults Dancing Movie Iconic Pink Dress
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-M
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
Topcosplay Men's Wigs Brown Short Cosplay Wig Wavy Fluffy Style
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For an accessible take on this great costume, you can recreate their casual looks using what you have in your closet! For Johnny, pair a black tank top with skinny black jeans. For baby, tie a white button-down around your waist, and roll up the sleeves. Pair with denim shorts! It’s that easy.
38. Han Solo and Princess Leia from Star Wars
Photo: Amazon
You’ll be the hottest rebels in the galaxy in these costumes!
Rubie's Women's Star Wars Classic Deluxe Princess Leia Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-2XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Rubies Costume Men's Classic Star Wars Grand Heritage Han Solo Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Mens Standard and Large
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Princess Leia, wear a white maxi dress with silver fabric tied at the waist, pair with a Princess Leia wig. For Han Solo, Pair black jeans with a black vest and cream button-down — don’t forget your Nerf gun!
39. Vet and Cat
Photo: Amazon
Charm all your friends with this cute Cat and Vet couples costume
Dickies Everyday Unisex 40 Inch Lab Coat
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-5XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
Silver Lilly Unisex Adult Plush One Piece Cosplay Cat Animal Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair a black bodysuit with cat ears and tail. For the Vet, just pair a lab coat with scrubs!
40. Mickey and Minnie Mouse
Photo: Amazon
You’ll make everyone at the party smile ear to ear with this couple's costume!
Disney Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse Couples Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair a red and white polka dot dress with Minnie Mouse ears and black shoes! For Mickey, grab an old tux, and pair with mouse ears!
41. Sheldon and Amy from Big Bang Theory
Photo: Amazon
Celebrate Halloween with a Big Bang this year.
Men's The Flash Distressed Logo T-Shirt
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-2XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Retro Nerd Geek Oversized Black Framed Glasses Clear
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Amy, grab a floral top to pair with a purple vest and jeans. Don't forget some glasses! Sheldon wears a yellow long sleeve shirt with a blue shirt over the top. Pair with blue jeans!
42. Mr. and Mrs. Incredible from The Incredibles
Photo: Amazon
Do you want to feel Incredible? Wear this!
Mr. Incredible Deluxe Muscle Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Grab two of The Incredibles' branded t-shirt, pair with red leggings. Over the leggings, wear black shorts, gloves, boots, and make a black eye mask using loose fabric!
43. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled
Photo: Amazon
You'll steal hearts as Rapunzel and Flynn!
Angelaicos Womens Long Braids Blonde Costume Rapunzel Wig with 10pcs Flowers
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Disguise Disney Princess Deluxe Women's Rapunzel Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
CosFantasy Best Flynn Rider Cosplay Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For an easy Flynn costume, pair brown pants with a white button-down and a blue vest! For Rapunzel, pair a purple maxi-dress with a tiara!
44. Fighter Pilots
Photo: Amazon
Play wingman with this couples Fighter Pilot costume
Men's Flight Pilot Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Leg Avenue Women's Top Gun Flight Zipper Front Dress Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Find some fatigues from an army navy store, and you'll be all set!
45. Beetlejuice and Lydia
Photo: Amazon
Beetlejuice … Beetlejuice… BEETLEJUICE!
Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Wellwits Women's Keyhole Mesh Bell Sleeve Knee Swing Cocktail Dress
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-2XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Lydia, grab yourself a black swing dress, and pair with tights and a wig! For Beetlejuice, you'll need black slacks and a white suit jacket. Using electrical tape, or fabric markers, place black stripes on the white suit jacket — grab a wig and some makeup, and you're good to go!
46. Co-pilots
Photo: Amazon
Play captain and first officer with this couple's costume!
Dreamgirl Women's Flight Captain
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Dreamgirl Men's Mile High Pilot Hugh Jordan Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-2XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Captain, wear a black suit, and grab a captain's hat! Ladies, Pair a black pencil skirt with a white button-down shirt and an ascot. Don't forget to grab a hat as well!
47. Aladdin and Jasmine
Photo: Amazon
Share a whole new world with each other as Aladdin and Jasmine.
Leg Avenue Women's Oasis Arabian Princess Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Disguise Aladdin Street Rat Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-2XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Aladdin, grab a white long sleeve shirt, pair with white joggers, and a purple vest. Make your signature red hat with construction paper! Jasmine, grab a blue maxi-dress and create a headband using some loose fabric; pair with golden earrings.
48. Chef with a Bun in the Oven
Photo: Amazon
If you have a special announcement, or just want to fool some friends, this costume idea is for you!
Seeing Red Chef and Bun in The Oven Couples Costumes for Adults
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: All the chef needs is a chef's hat and coat — pick one up at your local thrift store. For the oven, you'll need a cardboard cut to look like the window of an oven. Print a picture of bread, and glue to the window. Wearing all black, attach the window to your stomach using fabric glue!
49. Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones
Photo: Amazon
Be the moon, the sun, and the stars with this Daenerys and Khal costume.
Topcosplay Womens Wig Blonde Long Curly for Daenerys Targaryen
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Cosplaysky Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Forum Novelties — Wig — Khal Drogo Game of Thrones
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Forum Novelties Men's Medieval Warrior Armor
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: To play Daenery's, pair a white maxi-dress with a gold skirt, a blue cape, and a blond wig! To play Khal, use brown fabric to cut out a loincloth and wrist cuffs. Pair with black jeans and blue body paint! If possible, grab a long dark wig as well!
50. Milk and Cookies
Photo: Amazon
You two go together like milk and cookies, so why not dress like it?
Fun World Cookies and Milk Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Milk, wear black joggers with a white t-shirt. On the shirt, write MILK in large bold letters. Cookie, grab a brown t-shirt and black leggings. Draw chocolate chips onto your brown shirt. You're all set!
51. Astronaut and Alien
Photo: Amazon
This costume idea is out of this world!
Smiffy's Alien Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Underwraps Orbit Women's Adult Astronaut Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For a totally out of this world costume, pair a silver dress with some alien ears! Guys, grab white slacks, and pair with a NASA shirt!
52. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head
Photo: Amazon
Looking for a fun idea? Be the original power couple.
TRENDING NOW on YourTango
Hasbro Game Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Costume Kit
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Taking cardboard, color and cut out eyes, noses, and mouths for Mr. and Mrs. Potato head. Attach the Mrs. Potato head parts to a pink t-shirt and pair with jeans. Attach the Mr. Potato pieces to a rust color shirt, and pair with some jeans!
53. Gnomeo and Juliet
Photo: Amazon
Looking for a unique spin on a classic? Dress as Gnomeo and Juliet!
Disguise Women's Ms. Gnome Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Disguise Men's Papa Gnome Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's XL-2XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Gnomeo, pair a blue vest with a white t-shirt and gray jeans! Make a blue hat from construction paper. Juliet, wear a long red dress and pair with a white apron. Make a red hat using construction paper!
54. Wine and cheese
Photo: Amazon
What could be better than a little wine and cheese?
Wine and Cheese Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Using a large piece of construction paper, cut out two blocks of "cheese." Draw holes for a realistic look, and pair with all black! Wine, wear a dark red dress. Using a gold fabric marker, write WINE across the chest. Make a cork hat out of construction paper.
55. Joyce and the Wall from "Stranger Things"
Photo: Amazon
Contact the upside down as Joyce and the Wall!
Rubies Joyce Adult Wig
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Rubie's Stranger Things Season One Adult Alphabet Shirt
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Rubie's Stranger Things Season One Light Up Christmas Bulb Necklace
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To be the wall, pick up an Alphabet wall t-shirt! To be Joyce, pair a maroon sweater with a green army jacket and jeans! Don't forget your ax!
56. Princess Buttercup and Westley from The Princess Bride
Photo: Amazon
Never doubt each other as again in this cute couples' costume!
Fun Costumes Buttercup Costume Princess Bride
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S - XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Fun Costumes Men's Princess Bride Costume Westley
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For a DIY Buttercup, wear a red maxi-dress and pair with a blond wig! Westley, wear black jeans and a black button-down - pair with a sword and mask!
57. Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid
Photo: Amazon
Go down where it's better, under the sea!
Disguise Prince Eric Deluxe Men's Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-2XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Fun Costumes Adult Mermaid Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For an accessible take on a Disney classic, pair a green maxi-skirt with a purple tank-top and red wig! Prince Eric only requires a white t-shirt, some blue slacks! Create his signature red belt using some fabric from Joann's!
58. Pokeballs
Photo: Amazon
Catch all the comments in this creative costume.
Disguise Unisex Pokeball Classic Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Rubie's Costume Women's Pokemon Pokeball Costume Dress
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S L
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: To DIY a Pokeball, you'll need cardboard and paint! Cut out some Pokeballs, paint accordingly, and wear them with all black! Ladies, pair a white skirt with a red top, and create a Pokeball belt from loose fabric!
59. Bob and Linda from "Bob's Burgers"
Photo: Amazon
Mommy doesn't get drunk, she just has fun, and so will you as Bob and Linda!
Rasta Imposta Bob's Burgers Linda Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 2.5/5 stars
Rasta Imposta Adult Bob's Burgers Bob Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: This costume is so easy to make, you might already have everything you need! For Bob, pair a white t-shirt with blue jeans, a fake mustache, and a white apron. For Linda, pair a red long sleeve shirt with jeans, a white half apron, and a black wig with thick-rimmed glasses!
60. Princess Zelda and Link from The Legend Of Zelda
Photo: Amazon
Save the princess in this couples' costume!
Disguise Women's Legend Of Zelda Deluxe Zelda Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's L-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Disguise Men's Link Classic Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-2XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Princess Zelda, pair a long white maxi-skirt with a sleeveless purple top. Pair with a fake tiara and sword. Link, grab brown boots, mustard jeans, and a green top! Pair with a green hat and fake sword.
61. Cosmo and Wanda from "Fairly Odd Parents"
Everyone will think you are fairly cool in this couple's costume.
Beron Men's Fashion Wig (Green)
Woman's Long Big Wavy Hair Heat Resistant Wig (pink)
Jacobson Hat Company Star Wand
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To be Wanda, pair a yellow shirt with black leggings. Use construction paper to make a crown, and star for your wand. Use cardboard for the wand to make sure it is structurally sound - pair with a pink wig. Cosmo, you'll need black jeans and a white button-down with a tie. Using the method above, create your crown and wand and pair with a green wig!
62. Holly Golightly and Paul Varjak from Breakfast At Tiffany's
Photo: Etsy
Are you looking for something timeless? Try this costume!
Breakfast at Tiffany's Cat and Dog Masks
Utopiat Premium Satin Black Audrey Inspired Dress & Costume Accessory Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-M
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Paul Varjak just needs a black suit! Holly Golightly, grab a little black dress and pair it with an updo and some pearls!
63. Hercules and Megara (Meg) from Hercules
Photo: Amazon
You're a damsel, you're in distress, but you won't need Hercules to save you with this brilliant couple's costume!
Hamiss Princess Megara Cosplay Wig
Disguise Disney Hercules Megara Women's Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Disguise Hercules Disney Adult Hercules Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Megara, pair a purple maxi-dress with a brown wig and golden sash! Hercules, wear a brown skirt with a brown sleeveless top - using clothing paint from a hobby store, decorate your costume like in the movie!
64. Crybabies
Photo: Amazon
What are you going to do, cry about? You should, in this creative costume.
California Costumes Unisex Adult Cry Baby Bodysuit Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To be a couple of crybabies, make fake diapers from white fabric. Pair with a skin-tone bodysuit. Accessorize with some baby bottles and a teddy bear!
65. Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland
Photo: Amazon
Get curious with this costume!
Leg Avenue Women's Classic Alice Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Leg Avenue Men's Mad Hatter Wonderland Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For a classic Mad Hatter, find a green suit jacket, pair with a green shirt, green pants, and a green bowtie. Find a top-hat in green or find one to spray paint green. Hand make the card which says 10/6 to stick into your hat! For Alice, pair a blue fitted swing dress with a white apron and black hair bow!
66. Adam and Eve
Photo: Amazon
Make a statement in this Adam and Eve costume!
FunWorld Adam and Eve 2 In 1 Bag Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's M
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
DIY idea: For Adam and Eve, pair skin tone leggings and t-shirt with strategically placed leaves and leaf crowns! Pair with fake apple and snake.
67. Milo Thatch and Princess "Kida" Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Photo: Amazon
Prove that Atlantis does exist with this couple's costume!
Anogol Vocaloid 32 inches Long Straight Wig White
QingLemon Twist Bandeau Bikini for Women
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Super Oversized Round Circle Frame Clear Lens Glasses
DIY idea: To play Princess Kida, pair a light purple maxi-dress with a white wig! Add some blue paint and a crystal necklace, and you'll be ready in no time! For Milo, wear a brown tank top with khaki pants, a satchel, and some round glasses!
68. Doctor and Patient from the Operation Board Game
Photo: Amazon
Unsure of what to do for Halloween? Play doctor like you used to.
Forum Novelties Men's Medical Doctor Surgeon Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For a creative take on a classic game, dress in a tan bodysuit, cut out board game pieces from cardboard, and glue to the bodysuit. To be the doctor, wear scrubs!
69. Sven and Olaf from Frozen
Photo: Amazon
This costume is perfect for a pair of BFFs!
Disney Disguise Men's Olaf Deluxe Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's XL-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Elope Reindeer Antlers Headband
Elope Brown Deer or Faun Costume Back Hooves
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Take a white t-shirt and color black buttons on the front. Take a white baseball cap, and using orange construction paper, make a nose. Paint on the eyes and eyebrows, and use pipe cleaners for the hair. For Sven, dress in brown, and get some antlers!
70. Sonny Bono and Cher
Photo: Amazon
Be the stars of your own comedy hour!
Smiffys Willow The Hippie Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XXL
- Customer rating: 5.5/5 stars
Rubie's Costume Co. Men's Rock Star Guy Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Cher, take a white T-shirt and cut off the sleeves. Make a fringe choker, and cut fringe into the sleeveless shirt. Pair with bell-bottoms and a long brown wig. Sonny, grab a paisley shirt, blue bell-bottoms, and a fake mustache! Pair with circler glasses.
71. Harley Quinn and Joker
Photo: Amazon
Squad up in these costumes!
Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn Adult Costume Bundle Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Rubie's Men's Suicide Squad Deluxe Joker Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's Standard-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Joker, grab a white button-down and bowtie, but leave them undone. Pair it with a green wig and Joker face paint. Harley Quinn, grab a "Daddy's Little Monster" shirt and pair it with blue short shorts. Tie your hair in pig-tails, and grab a bat!
72. Spartan cheerleaders Craig and Arianna from Saturday Night Live
Photo: Amazon
Even if you didn't make the team, cheer anyway in these costumes!
"SNL" Spartan Cheerleader Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For this costume, you'll need a white skirt and black pullover. For the male cheerleader, grab red joggers and a black pullover. Create two sashes out of white fabric, and write SPARTAN across in red marker!
73. Police officers
Photo: Amazon
You won't get a ticket for a fashion offense in this costume!
California Costumes Police Woman Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Fun Costumes Men's Police Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair blue slacks with a blue button-down. Ladies, grab a blue skirt and blue button-down shirt. Pair with fake cuffs, aviators, and a couple of counterfeit badges!
74. The Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin
Photo: Amazon
The party will be saying Holy, Halloween Batman, when you show up as this iconic duo!
DC Comics Dynamic Duo Batman and Robin Family Poncho/Costume Set
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Batman, grab blue leggings, and a Batman t-shirt! Robin, pair green leggings with a Robin t-shirt! Get a blue cape and a yellow cape, and you're good to go!
75. Peter Pan and his shadow
Photo: Amazon
What's better than Wendy and Peter Pan? Peter and his Shadow, of course!
Charades Men's Peter Pan Black Shadow Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Whoever you pick to be the Shadow, all they will need to do is wear all black! For Peter Pan, pair a green shirt with green leggings and a belt — make a green hat from construction paper!
76. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from Pokemon
Photo: Amazon
This costume will shock (pun intended) everyone!
Adult Onesie Women/Men Pikachu Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Wilton Adult Ash Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: If you have a white hoodie, Ash, cut the sleeves off and pair with a blue t-shirt and red baseball cap. Pikachu, grab a yellow tutu, and pair with a yellow top and Pika ears!
77. Lion hunter and lioness
Photo: Amazon
Hunt down your honey with this great costume.
Leg Avenue Women's Cozy Lion Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Dreamgirl Men's On The Hunt Hunter
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To be the hunter, all you need is a camo shirt and some jeans! For the lioness, pair a brown dress with some lion ears and tail!
78. Avocado (and) toast
Photo: Amazon
What Halloween would be complete without a millennial joke?
Fun World Adult Avocado & Toast Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Ahhh, a Millennials dream — Avacado toast. Using green construction paper, cut out two large avocados, and connect with string or some zip ties. Using brown construction paper, cut out two large toast pieces and combine them the same way! Pair them with an all-black outfit.
79. Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman
Photo: Amazon
You'll be kind of big deals with these costumes!
Forum Novelties Men's Anchorman Red Suit Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
Fun Costumes Veronica Corningstone Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
DIY idea: If you're unable to find a red suit (which can prove difficult), simply pair a red blazer, a white button-down, and some black slacks with a fake mustache and wig! To be Veronica, Pair a pink dress with a purplish vest, and a blond wig! Make your press tags using construction paper!
80. Dwight Schrute and Angela from The Office
Photo: Amazon
Big Office fan? Be everyone's favorite beet farmer and accountant!
Spirit Halloween The Office Dwight Schrute Costume, Officially Licensed
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Dwight and Angela are the best characters from the Office. Grab a short sleeve yellow button-down and pair with brown shorts, some fake glasses, and to finish, grab an old Casio calculator watch! For Angela, pair a black skirt with a white button-down and a gray cardigan. Don't forget to grab a toy cat!
81. Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
Photo: Amazon
Play hide and seek with this classic couple's costume.
Dreamgirl Men's Big Bad Wolf Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's M-2XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Leg Avenue Women's Woodland Red Riding Hood
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For little Red, pair a red cape with a fitted red and white dress - grab a basket as well! To become the Big Bad, wear a brown shirt with dark pants, and pair with wolf ears!
82. Milk Man and 40s Housewife
Photo: Amazon
Scandalize the neighborhood as the Milkman and Housewife
Seeing Red Milk Man and 40s Mom Couples Costumes for Adults
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: Find a fitted pin-up inspired dress, and pair with an apron. For the Milk Man, pair khakis with a white short sleeve shirt and bowtie!
83. Jackie Onassis Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr.
Photo: Amazon
Want to dress classy? Opt for this costume!
Costume Culture Women's First Lady Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Disguise Kennedy Deluxe Adult Mask
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: No one is cooler than Jackie O! Get her look by pairing a pink fitted swing dress with pearls and white gloves. Either purchase or create a pillbox hat to match! Become JFK by wearing a blue suit with a tie!
84. Victor and Victoria from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Photo: Amazon
Big fan of Tim Burton films? Try this costume on for Size!
Rubie's Women's Corpse Bride Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's L
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
Trick or Treat Studios Men's Corpse Bride-Victor Mask
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: If you're able, find a cheap used or thrifted wedding dress. Pair with corpse paint and a blue wig! For Victor, pair a used black tux with corpse paint and a wig!
85. John Lennon and Yoko Ono
Photo: Amazon
Be the perfect pair as John and Yoko.
Rubie's Men's Costume 70's
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
iLoveCos Women's Black Long Wig Cosplay Halloween Costume Wig 32 inch
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For an interesting take on Yoko and John Lennon, just wear pajamas! Seriously. Pair two white pajama sets with a sizeable brimmed hat, a woman's black wig, and John's circle glasses.
86. Squints and Wendy from The Sandlot
Photo: Amazon
Get banned from the pool with this costume!
MyPartyShirt Squints Sandlot Baseball Jersey Shirt
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
Fun Costumes Wendy Peffercorn Adult Sandlot Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Squints, grab a baseball cap and baseball shirt — pair with shorts! For Wendy, grab red shorts, and pair them with a red tank top. Using a sharpie, write SQUINTS 5 on the baseball shirt, and LIFEGUARD on the red tank top!
87. Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) from The Notebook
Photo: Amazon
Be best friends and lovers in these costumes from The Notebook.
Kormei Women's Short Sleeve Floral High Low V-Neck Flowy Party Long Maxi Dress
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
Grace Karin Women's Open Front Knit Cropped Bolero Shrug Cardigan Sweater
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-5XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Men's Cotton Flat Ivy Gatsby Newsboy Driving Hat Cap
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-5XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Legendary Whitetails Men's Maplewood Hooded Shirt Jacket
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-5XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To dress as Allie, get a red maxi dress, paired with a light blue sweater. For Noah, grab a white button-down shirt, brown slacks, and a Newsboy cap!
88. Jessie and James of Team Rocket from Pokémon
Photo: Amazon
Why be good when you can be Team Rocket?
Rubie's Costume Pokémon Team Rocket Jessie Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Chong Seng Cosplay Costume Team Rocket James
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's 4XS-3XL
- Customer rating: No ratings
DIY idea: Jessie and James require similar outfits! For James, grab white joggers and a white shirt. Write a red R on the front, pair with a purple wig, and black shoes. For Jessie, pair a short sleeve white shirt with a white skirt. Write the letter R on the shirt with a red sharpie. Pair with a wig, gray boots, and gray gloves.
89. Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane
Photo: Amazon
Play super couple with this costume idea.
Rubie's Clark Kent Superman Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's XL
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
DIY idea: Clark Kent and Lois Lane are fun and easy costumes to replicate! Grab a superman logo shirt, wear it underneath a white button-down, and pair with slacks. As Lois, you'll need a white button-down and a black shirt. That's it! Don't forget your fake glasses, though!
90. Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) from Pulp Fiction
Photo: Amazon
Dance good and win a trophy in this Mia and Vincent couple's costume!
Turquoise Bolo Tie, Western Bola Tie for Men
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Fun Costumes Women's Pulp Fiction Mia Wallace Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: For Mia Wallace, pair a white button-down with black leggings, a black wig, and red lipstick. For Vincent, grab a black blazer, white button-down, and a bolo tie!
91. Construction Workers
Photo: Amazon
Do you want to hear a construction joke? I'm still working on it.
Jacobson Hat Company Yellow Plastic Hard Hat Construction Cap
Industrial Strength Suspenders
Neiko 53941A High Visibility Safety Vest, Large, Neon Yellow
CLC Custom Leathercraft IP489X Suede Tool Bag & Poly Web Belt, 3 Pocket
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5
DIY idea: Pick up a couple of reflective hi-vis shirts, pair with blue jeans, and a fake construction helmet!
92. Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park
Photo: Amazon
Try this clever costume and go on your own adventure!
California Costumes Adult Anthropologist Jurassic Park Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 2/5
DIY idea: For Alan, pair a red ascot (or bandanna) with a blue button-down and khaki pants! For Ellie, pair a salmon-colored top with Khaki shorts and a blue undershirt.
93. Mario and Princess Peach
Photo: Amazon
Love Nintendo 64? This costume is for you!
Disguise Super Mario Deluxe Men's Adult Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Teen
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Disguise Women's Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Princess Peach Deluxe Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: To be Mario, simply pair blue coveralls with a red shirt! If possible, grab a red hat as well! To become Princess Peach, Pair a pink maxi dress with a blond wig. Make a crown out of construction paper, and you're all set!
94. Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy McElroy from Blades Of Glory
Photo: Amazon
This costume is mind-bottling, isn't it?
Fun Costumes Blades of Glory Fire Jumpsuit
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
Fun Costumes Blades of Glory Ice Jumpsuit
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M
- Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair light blue leggings with a silver top and a blond wig! For Fire, pair red pants with a gold top, and a brown wig!
95. Devil and angel
Photo: Amazon
Are you feeling devilish? Or angelic? Why not both?!
Just Love Devil Adult Onesie Pajamas
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XXL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Touch of Nature 11008 Adult Angel Wing in White with Elastic Straps
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One size
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Pair a red dress with Devil horns and a tail. To be an angel, pair white joggers with a white top and a halo!
96. Barbie and Ken
Photo: Amazon
Life in plastic, it's fantastic!
Rasta Imposta Barbie Box for Adults
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
RASTA IMPOSTA Barbie Ken Doll Box Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: One Size
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: A Barbie box is a nice touch, but if you're looking for a more comfortable costume, pair a pink swing dress with pink heels and a blond wig! For Ken, pair blue shorts with a blue Hawaiian top! Don't forget your blue ascot!
97. Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass from "Gossip Girl"
Photo: Amazon
Your friends will say those three words, eight letters, you've been dying to hear.
Dreamgirl Women's Prep School Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's XS-XL
- Customer rating: 4/5 stars
DIY idea: For Blair, pair a pleated skirt with a button-down white top, a black pussy bow, and a blazer. For Chuck, pair a blue blazer with khakis, bowtie, and a scarf!
98. Morticia and Gomez from The Addams Family
Photo: Amazon
Waltz for your friends as Morticia and Gomez
Women's Gothic Ghost Vampire Dress Morticia Halloween Cosplay Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
Rubie's Men's Grand Heritage The Addams Family Gomez Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's L
- Customer rating: 3/5 stars
DIY idea: To create a Morticia Addams costume, simply pair a black maxi dress with a black wig and red lipstick! Gomez, grab a velvet suit jacket, pair with a white button-down, a fake mustache, and an ascot!
99. Sleeping Beauty and Prince Phillip
Photo: Amazon
Break the sleeping spell as Aurora and Prince Philip
Anime Prince Phillip Cosplay Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's S-2XL
- Customer rating: 5/5 stars
Women's Briar Rose Costume Outfit Aurora Peasant Dress with Shawl
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Women's S-4XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Find a long gray swing skirt and pair with a white collared top. Find a corset, wear over the top of the shirt, and don't forget the blonde wig! For Prince Phillip, wear black jeans and a black long-sleeved t-shirt, and pair with a taupe vest and a belt!
(And for those in poly relationships ...)
100. Rock, Paper, Scissors
Photo: Amazon
This twist on a classic game is perfect for pairs of 3!
Rock Paper Scissors Adult Halloween Costume
- Check prices and reviews on Amazon
- Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL
- Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars
DIY idea: Cut out and paint the shapes of Rock, Paper, and Scissors, making sure you cut two pieces of each. Using string, connect the pieces, creating a front and back, leaving room for you to slip through. Pair with black leggings and a black shirt!
Olivia Nemec is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.
YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.