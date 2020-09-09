100 Couple Costume Ideas For Halloween

Convince your S.O. to match up with you for your next Halloween party!

There's plenty to love about winding down the heat and rolling into the holiday season, and the most important of all those fall activities of course is everyone’s favorite part of autumn: Halloween! Coming up with couple costume ideas, visiting a pumpkin patch, decorating the house in orange and brown leaves, filling the air with the smell of cinnamon sticks and pumpkin spice lattes, and snuggling up in a great big sweater are some of the best parts of the fall season.

It can be overwhelming to figure out how to make Halloween of this year better than the last. One of the best ways to do so is by sitting down with your boo and putting your heads together to come up with some couple costume ideas you can wear as a matching couple.

Whether you're looking for a punny Halloween costume sure to make everyone at the party laugh, prefer going glam as a famous couple, or dressing up with your best friend, we've got some ideas to get you started!

Here are 100 of the best cute and easy couples costume ideas to rock this Halloween.

1. Peter and Wendy from Peter Pan Costume

Photo: Amazon

For those couples who are still young at heart, Peter Pan and Wendy are the perfect literary couple to match your youthful hearts.

Disguise Men's Disney Peter Pan Classic Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available in size XL (42-46)

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Wendy Darling Halloween Costume for Women

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available in sizes XS-3X

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY Idea: For Peter Pan, all you need is a brown belt over top of a green t-shirt. What really makes the costume, of course, is Peter Pan's triangular hat. Wendy's signature look is a blue maxi dress and blue bow.

2. Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo Costume

Photo: Amazon

Looking for something easy? Grab these fish caps, memorize some Finding Nemo quotes and call it a night!

Tigerdoe Clown Fish Hat and Tropical Fish Hat (2 Pack)

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

One size fits all

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY Idea: Rock, paper, scissors for who gets to be Nemo and who is Dory. Nemo will throw on an orange shirt while Dory gets a blue one and voila!

3. Bob's Burgers Couples Costume

Photo: Amazon

Truth is, any combo from Bob's Burgers is recognizable enough to be a couples costume (and of course, you have to have the quotes to match).

Adult Tina Belcher Bob's Burgers Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available in sizes S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Adult Louise Belcher Bob's Burgers Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available in sizes S-L

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY Idea: For a DIY Tina Belcher costume, pair a light blue t-shirt with a black skater skirt and some knee-high socks. For a truly authentic look, add Tina's thick black-rimmed glasses. A DIY Louise Belcher costume consists of a green t-shirt dress and, of course, Louise's signature pink bunny ear hat.

4. Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones Costume

Photo: Amazon

Get prehistoric with this Fred and Wilma costume set.

Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

One size fits all

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For a good DIY Fred and Wilma costume, a quick trip to your local craft store will do the trick! Start with a long orange t-shirt for Fred and white dress for Wilma. Grab some brown foam to cut into triangles for Fred's outfit and add a big blue tie. For Wilma, add a chunky white necklace and, if you want her signature orange hair, fashion some orange foam into her updo.

5. Chicken & Colonel Sanders from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Costume

Photo: Amazon

Couples who love to eat will be the life of the party with this couple's costume.

Men's Colonel Sanders Suit KFC Food Fancy Dress Costume Outfit

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Standard-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Adult Chicken Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5

DIY idea: Going to a Halloween party for couples but don't have a date? Accessorize a white blazer and pants with some homemade fried chicken and we promise you'll be the most popular person at the party.

6. Thing 1 and Thing 2 from "The Cat In The Hat" Costume

Photo: Amazon

Dr. Seuss' Thing 1 and Thing 2 are a classic for those inseparable couples.

Dr. Seuss Thing 1 Emblem RED T-shirt

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Mens & Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5

Dr. Seuss Thing 2 Emblem RED T-shirt

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Mens & Womens S-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5

DIY idea: Easy peasy! All you need is two red t-shirts. Write "thing 1" and "thing 2" on paper and pop it on your respective shirts!

7. The Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam Costume

Photo: Amazon

For the most patriotic couples.

Costume Patriotic Collection Adult Statue Of Liberty Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

One size fits all

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Forum Patriotic Party Uncle Sam Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: If you already have an aqua maxi dress, the three most important aspects of a DIY Statue of Liberty costume are a book, torch (try a flashlight!), and of course, her signature crown that you can make at home. Uncle Sam's costume, on the other hand, is all about the star-spangled top hat. Pair it with some red pants and a blue blazer and you're good to go!

8. Unicorns Costume

Photo: Amazon

If you're the most magical couple, these unicorn costumes are for you.

Unisex Unicorn Onesie

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: A unicorn's most striking feature is its horn. Once you have (or make!) one of those, pair it with brightly colored clothing and everyone will know just how magical you are.

9. Superman and Wonder Woman Costume

Photo: Amazon

Power couples, this costume is for you.

Women's Super Wonder Lady Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DC Comics Deluxe Muscle Chest Superman

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Wonder Woman's signature look is a red top and blue bottoms. Add a red cape and you're all set! For Superman, pair a blue t-shirt and jeans with a long red cape. Draw up the Superman "S" to add to your shirt and you're good to go.

10. Deer 'n' Headlights

Photo: Amazon

Punny couples will have everyone at the party laughing with this costume choice.

Rasta Imposta Deer In Headlights Couple Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Deer hat one size // Women's Dress size S/M

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Use a headband to create deer antlers. Ladies, grab a black dress that you don't mind cutting up and add some yellow road lines to it. Cut circles out on the chest area (um, might we suggest wearing a white top underneath?).

11. Pink Lady and T-Bird from Grease Costume

Photo: Amazon

Classic couples will love this costume.

Grease Authentic T-Birds Adults Embroidered Jacket Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men XS-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Pink Ladies Jacket Grease Costume Jacket Officially Licensed

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women’s XS-XL

Customer rating: 5/5 stars

DIY idea: Guys, grab a plain white t-shirt and pair it with regular blue jeans. If possible, grab a (faux) leather jacket and use mousse to create a pompadour. Ladies, grab some faux leather leggings and pair with a tight-fitting black shirt, pair with heels, and a pink jacket.

12. Bob Ross and Painting from "The Joy Of Painting"

Photo: Amazon

Even if you aren’t an artist, this costume is for you!

Rasta Imposta Bob Ross Kit & Painted Canvas Couples Costume:

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: All you’ll need to purchase for this costume is a pallet and wig! Grab a tote, paint a woodland background on it, and pair with black leggings and shirt. Guys, grab a blue button-down and some jeans!

13. Sailor and Mermaid

Photo: Amazon

You’ll be a hit for shore with this couple's costume idea!

Charades Men's Sailor Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M & L

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Women's Under The Sea Mermaid Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women’s XS & XL

Customer rating: 4/5

DIY idea: Mermaids, grab a white cropped tank and pair with some turquoise leggings. Accessorize with a pearl necklace and shells. Sailors, you’ll need white joggers or jeans, paired with a white fisherman’s sweater or pullover. Don’t forget to wear a white and red striped shirt underneath and grab a blue bandana to use as an ascot!

14. Salt and Pepper Shakers

Photo: Walmart

Make everyone salty with this cute couples’ costume.

Hauntlook Salt and Pepper Couple Costume for Adults:

Check prices and reviews at Walmart

Available sizes: Unisex one size

Customer rating: No ratings

DIY idea: Salt, you’ll need a white T-shirt, and Pep, you’ll need a black T-shirt. Using white construction paper, cut out a P for pepper. Using black construction paper, cut out an S! Apply the S to the white shirt and P to the black shirt, and boom, costume!

15. Bank Robbers

If you’re looking for a low-effort costume, this one is for you!

Tigerdoe Robber Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Grab some black masks, a black beanie, and some gloves! Paint a $ sign on a couple of canvas tote bags, and you’ll be ready for a chase around town.

16. Elves on the Shelf

Photo: Walmart

Be naughty or nice with these elf costumes!

Elf on the Shelf Couples Costume

Check prices and reviews at Walmart

Available sizes: Men's & Women's one size

Customer rating: No ratings

DIY idea: Elves! You’ll need red leggings or joggers, red long sleeve shirts, and some construction paper. Using red construction paper, create a cone shape and tape in place for the perfect hat. Using white construction paper, cut out a peter pan collar — make sure to leave room for your head!

17. Agents Scully and Mulder from "The X-Files"

Photo: Amazon

Investigate aliens as Mulder and Scully with this costume!

Scully & Mulder Costume Essentials

DIY idea: For Agent Scully, find a blazer and pair with matching leggings, a white button-down, and a red wig. Make your own FBI Badge, and you'll be set. Mulder, you'll need to grab some reading glasses, khaki slacks, and a white button-down. Make your badge and head out for a night on the town with the FBI's prettiest agent.

18. Peanut Butter and Jelly

Photo: Amazon

It’s peanut butter and jelly time.

FunWorld Peanut Butter And Jelly Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: PB, grab a brown shirt, and pair with tan joggers. J, grab a purple or red shirt, and pair with some tan leggings. You’ll go together just like… PB&J!

19. TJ Detweiler and Ashley Spinelli from "Recess"

Photo: Amazon

Never kid a kid who hasn’t had his recess.

For TJ

For Ashley

DIY idea: All you'll need for Ashley is an orange beanie, red dress, and a black jacket. For TJ, grab a red had, green coat, and white t-shirt!

20. Ghostbusters Costume

Photo: Walmart

Get slimy with this Ghostbusters costume.

Ghostbusters Couples Costume:

Check prices and reviews at Walmart

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: No ratings

DIY idea: To recreate this costume at home, you’ll need two black backpacks, some loose fabrics to make into patches, add khaki slacks and tan tops!

21. Waldo and Wenda Costume

Photo: Amazon

Play Where’s Waldo with this classic costume.

Spirit Halloween Where's Waldo Costume for Adults, Officially Licensed

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: S-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Spirit Halloween Where's Waldo Wenda Costume, Officially Licensed

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: A DIY Waldo/Wenda is super fun and easy! Grab a long sleeve white and red striped shirt, pair with blue jeans and a red beanie.

22. A powerful duo from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

Photo: Amazon

Avengers, assemble!

Rubie's Marvel Avengers: Endgame Adult Deluxe Team Suit Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Mens & Women's Standard—XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: This costume may take a little more effort, but it’s worth it. You’ll need black joggers or leggings, gray boots, a gray bomber jacket, and a red shirt! Pair with your favorite Endgame quotes.

23. Napoleon Dynamite and Deb

Vote for Pedro this October!

DIY Idea: Grab a white ringer T-Shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt! Pair with some thick glasses, and you are now Napoleon Dynamite. Deb, you’ll need a pink shirt, a pink fanny pack, and blue jeans.

24. Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo: Amazon

Visit Halloweentown with matching with this Nightmare Before Christmas couple’s costume!

Jack Skellington Adult Halloween Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men’s XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Women's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Classic Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's L-2XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Find a dress you don’t mind cutting up and get some fabrics from your local craft store. Sew patches of material to the dress and voila, you’ll only need corpse paint and shoes! For Jack, grab a pinstriped blazer and black jeans. Use construction paper to create Jack’s signature bow tie, and you’re all set!

25. Harry Potter and Hermione Granger

Photo: Amazon

No, Harry, you listen, we’re dressing up as wizards for Halloween!

Rubie's Costume Co. Harry Potter Deluxe Robe Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Charades Women's Hermione Granger Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Dressing up as Harry Potter Characters is always a great idea. Luckily, these wizards usually wear school uniforms, so that is what needs to be recreated. You’ll need a white button-up, a red and yellow tie, plus a black robe for Harry. For Hermione, you’ll need most of the same things, but pair with a plaid school skirt!

26. Soap and Loofah

Photo: Amazon

Find Dove in a hopeless place with this costume.

Soap Loofah Bubbles Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Using cardboard, cut out a soap shape. Color accordingly. For the loofah, buy some matching loofahs at Target or Walmart. Cut those up and glue onto a purple skirt. Pair with a purple top and a pearl necklace and you’re now a loofah.

27. The Phantom and Christine from The Phantom Of The Opera

Photo: Amazon

Get spooky with this Phantom and Christine costume.

Men's The Phantom Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men’s XS-3XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Women Phantom Costume Christine

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: To become The Phantom, grab a tux from the thrift store, a robe, and a white mask! To become Christine, find an old prom dress or homecoming dress from the thrift shop — try to find one in red! To make it your own, grab some copper color fabric and sew embellishments onto your dress.

28. Ron Swanson from "Parks And Recreation" and ... all the bacon and eggs

Photo: Amazon

Give your friends all the bacon and eggs you have with this costume!

Ron Swanson Costume Parks and Recreation

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men’s M-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Costume Co Unisex Bacon Strip Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 5/5 stars

DIY idea: The best thing about TV characters is how normal their clothes are! You can find khaki pants, a red pullover, and a white mug. Pair with a faux mustache and you’re Ron Swanson! Bacon and Eggs, grab some cardboard. Cut out the shapes of bacon and eggs paint accordingly.

29. Sharkboy and Lavagirl from The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl

Photo: Amazon

Usually, if you snooze, you lose, but not in this costume!

Fun Costumes Adult Lava Girl Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Fun Costumes Exclusive Adult Sharkboy Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men’s XS-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Lava Girl, pair pink leggings with a long sleeve pink shirt and a pink wig! Sharkboy, pair gray joggers with a long sleeve t-shirt, and a shark cap!

30. A couple of Rockford Peaches from A League Of Their Own

Photo: Amazon

There’s no crying on Halloween, at least not with this couples’ costume.

Women's Rockford Peaches Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women’s S/M

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To become a couple of Rockford Peaches, grab pink dresses, pair with red socks, and a baseball bat! Don’t forget to grab a couple of red baseball hats.

31. Shaggy and Scooby Doo

Photo: Amazon

Zoinks! Grab your biggest sandwich and solve some mysteries as the grooviest duo.

Women's Scooby Doo Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-L

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Rubie's Shaggy Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To DIY Shaggy, you’ll need a green shirt and brown bell-bottomed pants. Scoob, dress in brown and use fabric from a craft shop to create the iconic Scooby-Doo collar.

32. Jessie and Woody from Toy Story

Photo: Walmart

Your friends will never forget you in this great couple’s costume.

Toy Story Woody and Jessie Couples Costume

Check prices and reviews at Walmart

Available sizes: Men's & Women's M

Customer rating: No Ratings

DIY idea: This costume is super easy to recreate — you’ll likely only need to buy a couple of hats! For Woody, grab a yellow shirt, blue jeans, a belt with an oversized buckle, and some boots. Get faux cow fabric from a hobby store, and use some to recreate Woody’s vest. You’ll need the rest to create Jessie’s chaps!

For Jessie, grab blue jeans and a white button-down. Using loose yellow fabric, sew cuffs onto your Jessie costume, and the top of your white shirt. Use the remaining cow fabric to create chaps, and you’re ready to go!

33. The man in the yellow hat and Curious George

Photo: Amazon

Let curiosity take hold with this great costume idea!

Rubie's Man in The Yellow Hat Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Leg Avenue Women's Cozy Monkey Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Grab yellow joggers and pair with a yellow button-down. Get a yellow tie, and color some black spots onto it. Pair with black boots! For curious George, pair brown leggings and a brown shirt with monkey ears and a tail!

34. Buddy and Jovi from Elf

Photo: Amazon

The best way to spread cheer is this great Elf couples costume!

Buddy the Elf and Jovi Couples Costume Bundle Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For an easy and effective costume, try this DIY. Grab a green shirt, pair with yellow pants, and a black belt. Make a yellow and green hat from construction paper. Jovi, grab a pink swing dress, pair with red tights, and make a red and pink hat using construction paper!

35. Carl and Ellie from Up!

Go on a great adventure in this couple's costume.

DIY idea: Create your own pins using some bottle tops. Grab a green shirt and pair with denim overalls! For Carl, grab some fake thick-rimmed glasses, or use your own if you have them. Pair with brown coveralls and a yellow top!

36. Mary Poppins and Bert from Mary Poppins

Photo: Amazon

You’ll be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in this costume!

California Costumes Men's Chimney Sweep

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men’s S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Disguise Women's Mary Poppins Deluxe Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair a white maxi dress with white boots. Using red fabric, recreate Mary Poppin’s red corset. Pair with a white hat! For Bert, you’ll need gray slacks, a brown vest, and a brown blazer, paired with a red ascot.

37. Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing

Photo: Amazon

Nobody will put Baby in a corner if you’re in this costume!

Fun Shack Women's 80s Baby Costume Adults Dancing Movie Iconic Pink Dress

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-M

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

Topcosplay Men's Wigs Brown Short Cosplay Wig Wavy Fluffy Style

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For an accessible take on this great costume, you can recreate their casual looks using what you have in your closet! For Johnny, pair a black tank top with skinny black jeans. For baby, tie a white button-down around your waist, and roll up the sleeves. Pair with denim shorts! It’s that easy.

38. Han Solo and Princess Leia from Star Wars

Photo: Amazon

You’ll be the hottest rebels in the galaxy in these costumes!

Rubie's Women's Star Wars Classic Deluxe Princess Leia Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-2XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Rubies Costume Men's Classic Star Wars Grand Heritage Han Solo Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Mens Standard and Large

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For Princess Leia, wear a white maxi dress with silver fabric tied at the waist, pair with a Princess Leia wig. For Han Solo, Pair black jeans with a black vest and cream button-down — don’t forget your Nerf gun!

39. Vet and Cat

Photo: Amazon

Charm all your friends with this cute Cat and Vet couples costume

Dickies Everyday Unisex 40 Inch Lab Coat

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-5XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5

Silver Lilly Unisex Adult Plush One Piece Cosplay Cat Animal Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair a black bodysuit with cat ears and tail. For the Vet, just pair a lab coat with scrubs!

40. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Photo: Amazon

You’ll make everyone at the party smile ear to ear with this couple's costume!

Disney Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse Couples Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: 5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair a red and white polka dot dress with Minnie Mouse ears and black shoes! For Mickey, grab an old tux, and pair with mouse ears!

41. Sheldon and Amy from Big Bang Theory

Photo: Amazon

Celebrate Halloween with a Big Bang this year.

Men's The Flash Distressed Logo T-Shirt

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-2XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Retro Nerd Geek Oversized Black Framed Glasses Clear

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Amy, grab a floral top to pair with a purple vest and jeans. Don't forget some glasses! Sheldon wears a yellow long sleeve shirt with a blue shirt over the top. Pair with blue jeans!

42. Mr. and Mrs. Incredible from The Incredibles

Photo: Amazon

Do you want to feel Incredible? Wear this!

Mr. Incredible Deluxe Muscle Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Grab two of The Incredibles' branded t-shirt, pair with red leggings. Over the leggings, wear black shorts, gloves, boots, and make a black eye mask using loose fabric!

43. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled

Photo: Amazon

You'll steal hearts as Rapunzel and Flynn!

Angelaicos Womens Long Braids Blonde Costume Rapunzel Wig with 10pcs Flowers

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Disguise Disney Princess Deluxe Women's Rapunzel Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

CosFantasy Best Flynn Rider Cosplay Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For an easy Flynn costume, pair brown pants with a white button-down and a blue vest! For Rapunzel, pair a purple maxi-dress with a tiara!

44. Fighter Pilots

Photo: Amazon

Play wingman with this couples Fighter Pilot costume

Men's Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Leg Avenue Women's Top Gun Flight Zipper Front Dress Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Find some fatigues from an army navy store, and you'll be all set!

45. Beetlejuice and Lydia

Photo: Amazon

Beetlejuice … Beetlejuice… BEETLEJUICE!

Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Wellwits Women's Keyhole Mesh Bell Sleeve Knee Swing Cocktail Dress

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-2XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For Lydia, grab yourself a black swing dress, and pair with tights and a wig! For Beetlejuice, you'll need black slacks and a white suit jacket. Using electrical tape, or fabric markers, place black stripes on the white suit jacket — grab a wig and some makeup, and you're good to go!

46. Co-pilots

Photo: Amazon

Play captain and first officer with this couple's costume!

Dreamgirl Women's Flight Captain

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Dreamgirl Men's Mile High Pilot Hugh Jordan Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-2XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Captain, wear a black suit, and grab a captain's hat! Ladies, Pair a black pencil skirt with a white button-down shirt and an ascot. Don't forget to grab a hat as well!

47. Aladdin and Jasmine

Photo: Amazon

Share a whole new world with each other as Aladdin and Jasmine.

Leg Avenue Women's Oasis Arabian Princess Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Disguise Aladdin Street Rat Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-2XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Aladdin, grab a white long sleeve shirt, pair with white joggers, and a purple vest. Make your signature red hat with construction paper! Jasmine, grab a blue maxi-dress and create a headband using some loose fabric; pair with golden earrings.

48. Chef with a Bun in the Oven

Photo: Amazon

If you have a special announcement, or just want to fool some friends, this costume idea is for you!

Seeing Red Chef and Bun in The Oven Couples Costumes for Adults

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5

DIY idea: All the chef needs is a chef's hat and coat — pick one up at your local thrift store. For the oven, you'll need a cardboard cut to look like the window of an oven. Print a picture of bread, and glue to the window. Wearing all black, attach the window to your stomach using fabric glue!

49. Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones

Photo: Amazon

Be the moon, the sun, and the stars with this Daenerys and Khal costume.

Topcosplay Womens Wig Blonde Long Curly for Daenerys Targaryen

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Cosplaysky Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Forum Novelties — Wig — Khal Drogo Game of Thrones

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Forum Novelties Men's Medieval Warrior Armor

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5

DIY idea: To play Daenery's, pair a white maxi-dress with a gold skirt, a blue cape, and a blond wig! To play Khal, use brown fabric to cut out a loincloth and wrist cuffs. Pair with black jeans and blue body paint! If possible, grab a long dark wig as well!

50. Milk and Cookies

Photo: Amazon

You two go together like milk and cookies, so why not dress like it?

Fun World Cookies and Milk Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Milk, wear black joggers with a white t-shirt. On the shirt, write MILK in large bold letters. Cookie, grab a brown t-shirt and black leggings. Draw chocolate chips onto your brown shirt. You're all set!

51. Astronaut and Alien

Photo: Amazon

This costume idea is out of this world!

Smiffy's Alien Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Underwraps Orbit Women's Adult Astronaut Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For a totally out of this world costume, pair a silver dress with some alien ears! Guys, grab white slacks, and pair with a NASA shirt!

52. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

Photo: Amazon

Looking for a fun idea? Be the original power couple.

Hasbro Game Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Costume Kit

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Taking cardboard, color and cut out eyes, noses, and mouths for Mr. and Mrs. Potato head. Attach the Mrs. Potato head parts to a pink t-shirt and pair with jeans. Attach the Mr. Potato pieces to a rust color shirt, and pair with some jeans!

53. Gnomeo and Juliet

Photo: Amazon

Looking for a unique spin on a classic? Dress as Gnomeo and Juliet!

Disguise Women's Ms. Gnome Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Disguise Men's Papa Gnome Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's XL-2XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Gnomeo, pair a blue vest with a white t-shirt and gray jeans! Make a blue hat from construction paper. Juliet, wear a long red dress and pair with a white apron. Make a red hat using construction paper!

54. Wine and cheese

Photo: Amazon

What could be better than a little wine and cheese?

Wine and Cheese Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Using a large piece of construction paper, cut out two blocks of "cheese." Draw holes for a realistic look, and pair with all black! Wine, wear a dark red dress. Using a gold fabric marker, write WINE across the chest. Make a cork hat out of construction paper.

55. Joyce and the Wall from "Stranger Things"

Photo: Amazon

Contact the upside down as Joyce and the Wall!

Rubies Joyce Adult Wig

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Rubie's Stranger Things Season One Adult Alphabet Shirt

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Rubie's Stranger Things Season One Light Up Christmas Bulb Necklace

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To be the wall, pick up an Alphabet wall t-shirt! To be Joyce, pair a maroon sweater with a green army jacket and jeans! Don't forget your ax!

56. Princess Buttercup and Westley from The Princess Bride

Photo: Amazon

Never doubt each other as again in this cute couples' costume!

Fun Costumes Buttercup Costume Princess Bride

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S - XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Fun Costumes Men's Princess Bride Costume Westley

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For a DIY Buttercup, wear a red maxi-dress and pair with a blond wig! Westley, wear black jeans and a black button-down - pair with a sword and mask!

57. Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

Photo: Amazon

Go down where it's better, under the sea!

Disguise Prince Eric Deluxe Men's Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-2XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Fun Costumes Adult Mermaid Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For an accessible take on a Disney classic, pair a green maxi-skirt with a purple tank-top and red wig! Prince Eric only requires a white t-shirt, some blue slacks! Create his signature red belt using some fabric from Joann's!

58. Pokeballs

Photo: Amazon

Catch all the comments in this creative costume.

Disguise Unisex Pokeball Classic Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Rubie's Costume Women's Pokemon Pokeball Costume Dress

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S L

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: To DIY a Pokeball, you'll need cardboard and paint! Cut out some Pokeballs, paint accordingly, and wear them with all black! Ladies, pair a white skirt with a red top, and create a Pokeball belt from loose fabric!

59. Bob and Linda from "Bob's Burgers"

Photo: Amazon

Mommy doesn't get drunk, she just has fun, and so will you as Bob and Linda!

Rasta Imposta Bob's Burgers Linda Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 2.5/5 stars

Rasta Imposta Adult Bob's Burgers Bob Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: This costume is so easy to make, you might already have everything you need! For Bob, pair a white t-shirt with blue jeans, a fake mustache, and a white apron. For Linda, pair a red long sleeve shirt with jeans, a white half apron, and a black wig with thick-rimmed glasses!

60. Princess Zelda and Link from The Legend Of Zelda

Photo: Amazon

Save the princess in this couples' costume!

Disguise Women's Legend Of Zelda Deluxe Zelda Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's L-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Disguise Men's Link Classic Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-2XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Princess Zelda, pair a long white maxi-skirt with a sleeveless purple top. Pair with a fake tiara and sword. Link, grab brown boots, mustard jeans, and a green top! Pair with a green hat and fake sword.

61. Cosmo and Wanda from "Fairly Odd Parents"

Everyone will think you are fairly cool in this couple's costume.

Beron Men's Fashion Wig (Green)

Woman's Long Big Wavy Hair Heat Resistant Wig (pink)

Eye Hunee One Size Crown

Jacobson Hat Company Star Wand

2 Piece Fairy Wings, White

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To be Wanda, pair a yellow shirt with black leggings. Use construction paper to make a crown, and star for your wand. Use cardboard for the wand to make sure it is structurally sound - pair with a pink wig. Cosmo, you'll need black jeans and a white button-down with a tie. Using the method above, create your crown and wand and pair with a green wig!

62. Holly Golightly and Paul Varjak from Breakfast At Tiffany's

Photo: Etsy

Are you looking for something timeless? Try this costume!

Breakfast at Tiffany's Cat and Dog Masks

Utopiat​ Premium Satin Black Audrey Inspired Dress & Costume Accessory Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-M

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Paul Varjak just needs a black suit! Holly Golightly, grab a little black dress and pair it with an updo and some pearls!

63. Hercules and Megara (Meg) from Hercules

Photo: Amazon

You're a damsel, you're in distress, but you won't need Hercules to save you with this brilliant couple's costume!

Hamiss Princess Megara Cosplay Wig

Disguise Disney Hercules Megara Women's Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-L

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Disguise Hercules Disney Adult Hercules Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Megara, pair a purple maxi-dress with a brown wig and golden sash! Hercules, wear a brown skirt with a brown sleeveless top - using clothing paint from a hobby store, decorate your costume like in the movie!

64. Crybabies

Photo: Amazon

What are you going to do, cry about? You should, in this creative costume.

California Costumes Unisex Adult Cry Baby Bodysuit Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To be a couple of crybabies, make fake diapers from white fabric. Pair with a skin-tone bodysuit. Accessorize with some baby bottles and a teddy bear!

65. Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland

Photo: Amazon

Get curious with this costume!

Leg Avenue Women's Classic Alice Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Leg Avenue Men's Mad Hatter Wonderland Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For a classic Mad Hatter, find a green suit jacket, pair with a green shirt, green pants, and a green bowtie. Find a top-hat in green or find one to spray paint green. Hand make the card which says 10/6 to stick into your hat! For Alice, pair a blue fitted swing dress with a white apron and black hair bow!

66. Adam and Eve

Photo: Amazon

Make a statement in this Adam and Eve costume!

FunWorld Adam and Eve 2 In 1 Bag Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's M

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

DIY idea: For Adam and Eve, pair skin tone leggings and t-shirt with strategically placed leaves and leaf crowns! Pair with fake apple and snake.

67. Milo Thatch and Princess "Kida" Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Photo: Amazon

Prove that Atlantis does exist with this couple's costume!

Anogol Vocaloid 32 inches Long Straight Wig White

QingLemon Twist Bandeau Bikini for Women

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Super Oversized Round Circle Frame Clear Lens Glasses

DIY idea: To play Princess Kida, pair a light purple maxi-dress with a white wig! Add some blue paint and a crystal necklace, and you'll be ready in no time! For Milo, wear a brown tank top with khaki pants, a satchel, and some round glasses!

68. Doctor and Patient from the Operation Board Game

Photo: Amazon

Unsure of what to do for Halloween? Play doctor like you used to.

Forum Novelties Men's Medical Doctor Surgeon Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For a creative take on a classic game, dress in a tan bodysuit, cut out board game pieces from cardboard, and glue to the bodysuit. To be the doctor, wear scrubs!

69. Sven and Olaf from Frozen

Photo: Amazon

This costume is perfect for a pair of BFFs!

Disney Disguise Men's Olaf Deluxe Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's XL-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Elope Reindeer Antlers Headband

Elope Brown Deer or Faun Costume Back Hooves

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Take a white t-shirt and color black buttons on the front. Take a white baseball cap, and using orange construction paper, make a nose. Paint on the eyes and eyebrows, and use pipe cleaners for the hair. For Sven, dress in brown, and get some antlers!

70. Sonny Bono and Cher

Photo: Amazon

Be the stars of your own comedy hour!

Smiffys Willow The Hippie Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XXL

Customer rating: 5.5/5 stars

Rubie's Costume Co. Men's Rock Star Guy Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For Cher, take a white T-shirt and cut off the sleeves. Make a fringe choker, and cut fringe into the sleeveless shirt. Pair with bell-bottoms and a long brown wig. Sonny, grab a paisley shirt, blue bell-bottoms, and a fake mustache! Pair with circler glasses.

71. Harley Quinn and Joker

Photo: Amazon

Squad up in these costumes!

Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn Adult Costume Bundle Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Rubie's​ Men's Suicide Squad Deluxe Joker Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's Standard-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Joker, grab a white button-down and bowtie, but leave them undone. Pair it with a green wig and Joker face paint. Harley Quinn, grab a "Daddy's Little Monster" shirt and pair it with blue short shorts. Tie your hair in pig-tails, and grab a bat!

72. Spartan cheerleaders Craig and Arianna from Saturday Night Live

Photo: Amazon

Even if you didn't make the team, cheer anyway in these costumes!

"SNL" Spartan Cheerleader Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For this costume, you'll need a white skirt and black pullover. For the male cheerleader, grab red joggers and a black pullover. Create two sashes out of white fabric, and write SPARTAN across in red marker!

73. Police officers

Photo: Amazon

You won't get a ticket for a fashion offense in this costume!

California Costumes Police Woman Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-3XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Fun Costumes Men's Police Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's XS-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair blue slacks with a blue button-down. Ladies, grab a blue skirt and blue button-down shirt. Pair with fake cuffs, aviators, and a couple of counterfeit badges!

74. The Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin

Photo: Amazon

The party will be saying Holy, Halloween Batman, when you show up as this iconic duo!

DC Comics Dynamic Duo Batman and Robin Family Poncho/Costume Set

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Batman, grab blue leggings, and a Batman t-shirt! Robin, pair green leggings with a Robin t-shirt! Get a blue cape and a yellow cape, and you're good to go!

75. Peter Pan and his shadow

Photo: Amazon

What's better than Wendy and Peter Pan? Peter and his Shadow, of course!

Charades Men's Peter Pan Black Shadow Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Whoever you pick to be the Shadow, all they will need to do is wear all black! For Peter Pan, pair a green shirt with green leggings and a belt — make a green hat from construction paper!

76. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from Pokemon

Photo: Amazon

This costume will shock (pun intended) everyone!

Adult Onesie Women/Men Pikachu Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Wilton Adult Ash Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: If you have a white hoodie, Ash, cut the sleeves off and pair with a blue t-shirt and red baseball cap. Pikachu, grab a yellow tutu, and pair with a yellow top and Pika ears!

77. Lion hunter and lioness

Photo: Amazon

Hunt down your honey with this great costume.

Leg Avenue Women's Cozy Lion Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Dreamgirl​ Men's On The Hunt Hunter

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To be the hunter, all you need is a camo shirt and some jeans! For the lioness, pair a brown dress with some lion ears and tail!

78. Avocado (and) toast

Photo: Amazon

What Halloween would be complete without a millennial joke?

Fun World Adult Avocado & Toast Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Ahhh, a Millennials dream — Avacado toast. Using green construction paper, cut out two large avocados, and connect with string or some zip ties. Using brown construction paper, cut out two large toast pieces and combine them the same way! Pair them with an all-black outfit.

79. Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman

Photo: Amazon

You'll be kind of big deals with these costumes!

Forum Novelties Men's Anchorman Red Suit Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

Fun Costumes Veronica Corningstone Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

DIY idea: If you're unable to find a red suit (which can prove difficult), simply pair a red blazer, a white button-down, and some black slacks with a fake mustache and wig! To be Veronica, Pair a pink dress with a purplish vest, and a blond wig! Make your press tags using construction paper!

80. Dwight Schrute and Angela from The Office

Photo: Amazon

Big Office fan? Be everyone's favorite beet farmer and accountant!

Spirit Halloween The Office Dwight Schrute Costume, Officially Licensed

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Dwight and Angela are the best characters from the Office. Grab a short sleeve yellow button-down and pair with brown shorts, some fake glasses, and to finish, grab an old Casio calculator watch! For Angela, pair a black skirt with a white button-down and a gray cardigan. Don't forget to grab a toy cat!

81. Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf

Photo: Amazon

Play hide and seek with this classic couple's costume.

Dreamgirl Men's Big Bad Wolf Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's M-2XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Leg Avenue Women's Woodland Red Riding Hood

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-L

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For little Red, pair a red cape with a fitted red and white dress - grab a basket as well! To become the Big Bad, wear a brown shirt with dark pants, and pair with wolf ears!

82. Milk Man and 40s Housewife

Photo: Amazon

Scandalize the neighborhood as the Milkman and Housewife

Seeing Red Milk Man and 40s Mom Couples Costumes for Adults

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: Find a fitted pin-up inspired dress, and pair with an apron. For the Milk Man, pair khakis with a white short sleeve shirt and bowtie!

83. Jackie Onassis Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Photo: Amazon

Want to dress classy? Opt for this costume!

Costume Culture Women's First Lady Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-L

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Disguise Kennedy Deluxe Adult Mask

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: No one is cooler than Jackie O! Get her look by pairing a pink fitted swing dress with pearls and white gloves. Either purchase or create a pillbox hat to match! Become JFK by wearing a blue suit with a tie!

84. Victor and Victoria from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Photo: Amazon

Big fan of Tim Burton films? Try this costume on for Size!

Rubie's Women's Corpse Bride Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's L

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

Trick or Treat Studios Men's Corpse Bride-Victor Mask

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: If you're able, find a cheap used or thrifted wedding dress. Pair with corpse paint and a blue wig! For Victor, pair a used black tux with corpse paint and a wig!

85. John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Photo: Amazon

Be the perfect pair as John and Yoko.

Rubie's Men's Costume 70's

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

iLoveCos Women's Black Long Wig Cosplay Halloween Costume Wig 32 inch

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For an interesting take on Yoko and John Lennon, just wear pajamas! Seriously. Pair two white pajama sets with a sizeable brimmed hat, a woman's black wig, and John's circle glasses.

86. Squints and Wendy from The Sandlot

Photo: Amazon

Get banned from the pool with this costume!

MyPartyShirt​ Squints Sandlot Baseball Jersey Shirt

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 5/5 stars

Fun Costumes Wendy Peffercorn Adult Sandlot Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For Squints, grab a baseball cap and baseball shirt — pair with shorts! For Wendy, grab red shorts, and pair them with a red tank top. Using a sharpie, write SQUINTS 5 on the baseball shirt, and LIFEGUARD on the red tank top!

87. Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) from The Notebook

Photo: Amazon

Be best friends and lovers in these costumes from The Notebook.

Kormei Women's Short Sleeve Floral High Low V-Neck Flowy Party Long Maxi Dress

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

Grace Karin Women's Open Front Knit Cropped Bolero Shrug Cardigan Sweater

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-5XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Men's Cotton Flat Ivy Gatsby Newsboy Driving Hat Cap

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-5XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Legendary Whitetails Men's Maplewood Hooded Shirt Jacket

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-5XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To dress as Allie, get a red maxi dress, paired with a light blue sweater. For Noah, grab a white button-down shirt, brown slacks, and a Newsboy cap!

88. Jessie and James of Team Rocket from Pokémon

Photo: Amazon

Why be good when you can be Team Rocket?

Rubie's​ Costume Pokémon Team Rocket Jessie Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Chong Seng Cosplay Costume Team Rocket James

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's 4XS-3XL

Customer rating: No ratings

DIY idea: Jessie and James require similar outfits! For James, grab white joggers and a white shirt. Write a red R on the front, pair with a purple wig, and black shoes. For Jessie, pair a short sleeve white shirt with a white skirt. Write the letter R on the shirt with a red sharpie. Pair with a wig, gray boots, and gray gloves.

89. Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane

Photo: Amazon

Play super couple with this costume idea.

Rubie's Clark Kent Superman Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's XL

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

DIY idea: Clark Kent and Lois Lane are fun and easy costumes to replicate! Grab a superman logo shirt, wear it underneath a white button-down, and pair with slacks. As Lois, you'll need a white button-down and a black shirt. That's it! Don't forget your fake glasses, though!

90. Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) from Pulp Fiction

Photo: Amazon

Dance good and win a trophy in this Mia and Vincent couple's costume!

Turquoise Bolo Tie, Western Bola Tie for Men

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Fun Costumes Women's Pulp Fiction Mia Wallace Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: For Mia Wallace, pair a white button-down with black leggings, a black wig, and red lipstick. For Vincent, grab a black blazer, white button-down, and a bolo tie!

91. Construction Workers

Photo: Amazon

Do you want to hear a construction joke? I'm still working on it.

Jacobson Hat Company Yellow Plastic Hard Hat Construction Cap

Industrial Strength Suspenders

Neiko 53941A High Visibility Safety Vest, Large, Neon Yellow

CLC Custom Leathercraft IP489X Suede Tool Bag & Poly Web Belt, 3 Pocket

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4.5/5

DIY idea: Pick up a couple of reflective hi-vis shirts, pair with blue jeans, and a fake construction helmet!

92. Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park

Photo: Amazon

Try this clever costume and go on your own adventure!

California Costumes Adult Anthropologist Jurassic Park Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: 2/5

DIY idea: For Alan, pair a red ascot (or bandanna) with a blue button-down and khaki pants! For Ellie, pair a salmon-colored top with Khaki shorts and a blue undershirt.

93. Mario and Princess Peach

Photo: Amazon

Love Nintendo 64? This costume is for you!

Disguise Super Mario Deluxe Men's Adult Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Teen

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Disguise Women's Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Princess Peach Deluxe Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: To be Mario, simply pair blue coveralls with a red shirt! If possible, grab a red hat as well! To become Princess Peach, Pair a pink maxi dress with a blond wig. Make a crown out of construction paper, and you're all set!

94. Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy McElroy from Blades Of Glory

Photo: Amazon

This costume is mind-bottling, isn't it?

Fun Costumes Blades of Glory Fire Jumpsuit

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

Fun Costumes Blades of Glory Ice Jumpsuit

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-M

Customer rating: 3.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair light blue leggings with a silver top and a blond wig! For Fire, pair red pants with a gold top, and a brown wig!

95. Devil and angel

Photo: Amazon

Are you feeling devilish? Or angelic? Why not both?!

Just Love Devil Adult Onesie Pajamas

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XXL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Touch of Nature 11008 Adult Angel Wing in White with Elastic Straps

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One size

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Pair a red dress with Devil horns and a tail. To be an angel, pair white joggers with a white top and a halo!

96. Barbie and Ken

Photo: Amazon

Life in plastic, it's fantastic!

Rasta Imposta Barbie Box for Adults

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

RASTA IMPOSTA Barbie Ken Doll Box Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: One Size

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: A Barbie box is a nice touch, but if you're looking for a more comfortable costume, pair a pink swing dress with pink heels and a blond wig! For Ken, pair blue shorts with a blue Hawaiian top! Don't forget your blue ascot!

97. Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass from "Gossip Girl"

Photo: Amazon

Your friends will say those three words, eight letters, you've been dying to hear.

Dreamgirl​ Women's Prep School Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's XS-XL

Customer rating: 4/5 stars

DIY idea: For Blair, pair a pleated skirt with a button-down white top, a black pussy bow, and a blazer. For Chuck, pair a blue blazer with khakis, bowtie, and a scarf!

98. Morticia and Gomez from The Addams Family

Photo: Amazon

Waltz for your friends as Morticia and Gomez

Women's Gothic Ghost Vampire Dress Morticia Halloween Cosplay Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-L

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

Rubie's Men's Grand Heritage The Addams Family Gomez Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's L

Customer rating: 3/5 stars

DIY idea: To create a Morticia Addams costume, simply pair a black maxi dress with a black wig and red lipstick! Gomez, grab a velvet suit jacket, pair with a white button-down, a fake mustache, and an ascot!

99. Sleeping Beauty and Prince Phillip

Photo: Amazon

Break the sleeping spell as Aurora and Prince Philip

Anime Prince Phillip Cosplay Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's S-2XL

Customer rating: 5/5 stars

Women's Briar Rose Costume Outfit Aurora Peasant Dress with Shawl

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Women's S-4XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Find a long gray swing skirt and pair with a white collared top. Find a corset, wear over the top of the shirt, and don't forget the blonde wig! For Prince Phillip, wear black jeans and a black long-sleeved t-shirt, and pair with a taupe vest and a belt!

(And for those in poly relationships ...)

100. Rock, Paper, Scissors

Photo: Amazon

This twist on a classic game is perfect for pairs of 3!

Rock Paper Scissors Adult Halloween Costume

Check prices and reviews on Amazon

Available sizes: Men's & Women's S-3XL

Customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

DIY idea: Cut out and paint the shapes of Rock, Paper, and Scissors, making sure you cut two pieces of each. Using string, connect the pieces, creating a front and back, leaving room for you to slip through. Pair with black leggings and a black shirt!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Nemec is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.