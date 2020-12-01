Meet Lauren Akins, Wife Of Country Singer And 'CMA Country Christmas' Host Thomas Rhett

Country superstar Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, hosted the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on ABC on Nov. 30.

The holiday special, which is filmed in Nashville, Tennessee every year, featured performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, and more.

While every country fan is well-acquainted with Rhett and his popular tunes, we're interested in learning more about his wife, Lauren Akins.

Who is Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins?

Here's everything you need to know about Lauren Akins.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have been married for 8 years.

The happy couple recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, 2020, and Rhett penned a sweet tribute for his longtime love to commemorate the occasion:

"Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago. I have loved every second of our journey together. No matter how tough it has been at times, you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love. You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better. I can't wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey! Also, I love your shoe choice in the photo, haha."

Thomas and Lauren have three kids together.

The couple have three children together, so it's safe to say there's never a dull moment in the Akins household!

They adopted their oldest daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda in May of 2017 after fostering her for a year in her home country — something that is required with Ugandian adoptions.

"When I met Willa, her story was pretty intense," Lauren previously said. "All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours. I think that the Lord knew what he was doing when he did not let us get pregnant."

Akins unexpectedly became pregnant in 2016, and after Willa's adoption was finalized, the couple were able to spend some time with her before they welcomed their daughter, Ada, in August of 2017.

Lauren and Thomas welcomed their third child, Lennon Love, in February of this year.

Lauren wants five children in total.

A big family is something that Lauren has always dreamed of.

"Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34," Rhett said. "That is her plan. So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years."

They met when they were in second grade.

If ever there was a couple more suited to adding to their family, it was certainly Rhett and Akins.

While Thomas might have become a popular country star in his own right, he and his beloved go way back.

In fact, it turns out that Thomas and Lauren actually met when they were in the second grade! Seriously, how cute is that?

She's a New York Times best-selling author.

Lauren Akins penned a memoir called Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, which was released in August of 2020.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news.

