Million Dollar Beach House: Fun Facts About Hamptons Realtor J.B. Andreassi

Meet J.B. Andreassi!

Million Dollar Beach House: Who is J.B. Andreassi?

Million Dollar Beach House premiered on Netflix on August 26, and if you’re a fan of shows like Selling Sunset or Million Dollar Listing, you’re probably going to binge watch Million Dollar Beach House after work today.

While the entire cast of Million Dollar Beach House is intriguing in their own way, we’re super-curious about real estate broker J.B. Andreassi.

Who is J.B. Andreassi?

J.B. Andreassi, whose real name is Joseph, is a real estate broker with the Hamptons real estate group Nest Seekers and one of the stars of Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House.

J.B. grew up in the Hamptons and from an early age, was fascinated by all things real estate and design, as his father worked as a developer in the area and built prominent properties like Southampton Youth Services, Rogers Memorial Library, and a plethora of houses in Southampton.

J.B. Andreassi graduated from the Tuck Bridge School of Business at Dartmouth College, and worked for the National Hockey League for four years after college as part of their business development team. He left the NHL in 2016 to join prestigious real estate firm Related Management Group, and after a year and a half of working there, returned home to the Hamptons and joined Nest Seekers.

Since joining Nest Seekers, J.B. has sold four Hamptons properties and has rented out thirty-one properties. He takes his job very seriously and offers more than just the normal client-broker relationship to his house hunters.

“J.B. will go the extra mile to make sure his clients have a comfortable, customized and enjoyable experience when looking to purchase or sell their home or land in one of the most beautiful and unique places in the world,” part of his bio on the Nest Seekers site reads.

J.B. has also been best friends with fellow Nest Seeker broker and Million Dollar Beach House star Mike Fulfree. What could be better than getting to work with your best friend every day?

Who is J.B. Andreassi dating?

It is unclear if J.B. Andreassi is currently dating anyone right now. While he regularly posts photos with his friends and family, he doesn’t give too much insight into his love life.

However, one beautiful brunette makes an appearance on his Instagram account every once in a while, although she’s not tagged in any of the photos he posts. “Half a lappie, but I’ll take it from this one,” he captioned the above photo, which was posted over a year ago.

What are JB Andreassi’s hobbies?

J.B. Andreassi is an avid traveler, as indicated by his story highlights on his Instagram page. The real estate mogul has traveled to Madrid, Mykonos, France, London, Munich, and more. During his trip to Barcelona, he did a ton of sightseeing and enjoyed trying local cuisine, like Paella, and one of the highlights on his trip to the South of France was visiting the French Riviera in Nice.

J.B. Andreassi also enjoys fishing and any type of activity that involves the water. He’s always posting pics of himself hanging by the beach with friends and family, so it’s safe to say he loves spending time outdoors. J.B. also spends a significant amount of time with his brother, Chase Andreassi, and also has a sister, Hannah Andreassi.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.