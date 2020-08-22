Million Dollar Beach House: Meet Mike Fulfree’s Wife, Sam Fulfree

Meet Sam Fulfree!

Buckle up, Selling Sunset fans, because there’s a new real estate show in town that you’re about to be absolutely obsessed with. Million Dollar Beach House follows the realtors of Nest Seekers, a group of real estate agents who — you guessed it — sell million dollar beach houses in one of the most prestigious areas in the United States: the Hamptons.

While we’re totally going to tune into Netflix’s latest binge-worthy real estate show, we’re more than curious about the cast — like real estate agent Mike Fulfree — and their relationships.

Million Dollar Beach House: Who is Mike Fulfree's wife, Sam Fulfree?

Who is Sam Fulfree?

Mike Fulfree’s wife is Sam Fulfree. The couple officially got married on December 22, 2018; however, according to Sam’s one year anniversary tribute to Mike on Instagram last year, the love birds apparently had two weddings nearly a year apart.

“Yesterday was nothing short of a fairytale. After almost a year of marriage, Michael and I finally celebrated our love with all of our friends and family,” Sam wrote in a touching Instagram post on December 9, 2019 that insinuated the pair had a private ceremony the year before.

“Thank you to everyone who came from near and far and made our day that much more special.”

What does Mike Fulfree’s wife do for a living?

According to Sam Fulfree’s Instagram, she is a “wifey and momma.” One scroll through her feed shows that she absolutely loves being a mom, and spends most of her time with her adorable son.

Mike Fulfree posted a beautiful tribute to Sam on Mother’s Day this year, writing, “Happy Mothers day to the most amazing woman I know. This is your first mothers day and I can't wait to celebrate every single one going forward.”

“You're the best mother and partner anybody could ask for,” the sweet caption continued. “The love and joy that you bring to myself and luca [sic] is like no other . Thanks for being a superstar mommy and wifey!”

Who are Mike Fulfree and Sam Fulfree’s kids?

Mike Fulfree and Sam Fulfree have a son named Luca, who turned 1 on July 20, 2020. Judging by their Instagram feeds, it’s possible that Mike Fulfree and Sam Fulfree made the cutest baby of all time.

From going to the zoo and playing at the park to going swimming and spending time outdoors, it seems like Mike and Sam Fulfree are the ultimate hands-on parents, and have a blast raising their son together.

What does Sam Fulfree do for fun?

Aside from being a mom and a wifey, it looks like Sam Fulfree is super adventurous and likes to spend time traveling and exploring. She and one of her sisters traveled to Iceland in 2017, and traveled to Aruba with Mike and their son in 2020 to celebrate New Year’s in style.

“Beating last year is going to be pretty hard, but we’re off to a good start! Kicking off the new year with lots of sun, sand, and smiles,” she captioned a series of snaps from their epic trip.

Million Dollar Beach House premieres on Netflix on August 26.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.