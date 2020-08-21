Million Dollar Beach House: Meet James Giugliano's Wife, Kelsey Giugliano

Meet Kelsey Giugliano!

Million Dollar Beach House is set to hit Netflix on August 26, and for fans of the smash hits Selling Sunset or Million Dollar Listing, Million Dollar Beach House could be their newest obsession. Million Dollar Beach House takes place in the Hamptons and follows the real estate agents of Nest Seekers, so you know you’re in for some seriously luxurious digs — and probably some serious drama.

With a new show comes a new cast, and naturally, we’re curious about newcomers, like real estate agent James Giugliano, and their relationship status.

Million Dollar Beach House: Who is James Giugliano's wife, Kelsey Giugliano?

Who is Kelsey Giugliano?

James Giugliano’s wife is Kelsey Giugliano. The pair have been together since 2011, got engaged on February 15, 2015, and have been married for about four years. James and Kelsey tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on October 15, 2016 at the Wild Dunes Resort — Grand Pavilion in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

What does James Giugliano’s wife do for a living?

James Giugliano’s wife is an independent Rodan + Fields sales consultant. She goes by the name Kelsey Rocco for her entrepreneur endeavors, and started selling the makeup and skincare line because it was the only product that would help her acne.

“As a bride-to-be, breaking out with acne can become very stressful and cause even more and worse breakouts,” her Rodan + Fields profile reads. “I finally decided to take action and learn about a product that I’ve heard many people talk about. I took a leap of faith and tried the product. Not only did it work, it was a game changer.”

Kelsey then elaborated on why she became so passionate about getting the word out to men and women everywhere about Rodan + Fields, adding, “I needed to represent to all men and women that if you want to change something you have to take action and I knew that I had to let everyone know that I found skincare that works!!”

Kelsey is also a mother to her and James’ son, Rocco.

Who are James Giugliano and Kelsey Giugliano’s kids?

James Giugliano and Kelsey Giugliano have one child together, an 8-month-old boy named Rocco who was born on January 15, 2020. Judging from Kelsey’s Instagram feed, she absolutely adores being a mom, and spends a ton of time with Rocco.

It’s safe to say that Kelsey and her husband James are fans of the Harry Potter franchise, as the baby pictures they post of their son each month feature a Harry Potter-themed milestone blanket.

James and Kelsey also have two adorable dogs — a German shepherd named Raven and (what looks like) a black Labrador mix named Nala — who seemingly act like Rocco’s big sisters.

What are Kelsey Giugliano’s hobbies?

It’s clear that Kelsey loves spending time with her son and two pups. The Rodan + Fields consultant also likes to run; she competed in her second half marathon in September of 2018. Kelsey Giugliano also loves to hang out on the beach with a glass of wine, and honestly, who doesn’t?

Million Dollar Beach House premieres on Netflix on August 26.

