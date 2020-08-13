Who Is Zach Vella, Developer On ‘Million Dollar Listing’?

He's one wealthy dude, that's for sure.

Zach Vella made an appearance on the hit Bravo TV show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles on August 12, and if you’re unfamiliar with the real estate world, you may not have recognized the 43-year-old New York City native, who's also appeared on Million Dollar Listing: New York many-a-time as Fredrik Eklund's developer go-to.

Who is Zach Vella? He’s a major real estate mogul.

Let’s face it: if you’re on a show called Million Dollar Listing, there’s a good chance you’re a big deal in the real estate world.

Zach Vella is the CEO of Vella Group, LLC and Skylark Capital Management, LLC, and develops properties in major metropolitan areas across the country, including New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami. He primarily develops hotels, high-street retail properties, and creative offices.

Some of his current projects based in Los Angeles include a mixed-use space in the DTLA Arts District, creative office spaces in South Bay and Hawthorne, a hotel and residential property in West Hollywood, and the London Arts Club on the Sunset Strip.

Who is Zach Vella’s wife, Michelle Campbell Mason?

Zach Vella is married to jewelry designer Michelle Campbell Mason. The couple got married in 2015 in a stunning wedding ceremony held at the Ashford Castle in Ireland. While Michelle insists they wanted their venue to feel “comfortable and understated,” it’s a little hard to do when you’re getting married in a gigantic castle in Europe.

“When you get married in a castle, you don’t need to add much,” she said. “We went for really organic elements to highlight the natural beauty of the space — lots of wildflowers, candles, moss, and unfinished wood.”

What is Zach Vella’s net worth?

Zach Vella’s net worth is estimated to be between $5-10 million dollars, which helps explain all the lavish vacations Zach and his family take. Not too shabby for a successful, highly sought-after real estate developer!

Zach Vella loves the finer things in life.

If you take a peek through Zach Vella’s Instagram account, you’ll notice that Zach absolutely loves the finer things in life.

He regularly posts pictures of himself enjoying some of the hottest restaurants in the city with friends — like Arva in Beverly Hills, where entrees can cost upwards of $50 per plate — and shares tons of photos of his family’s travels to places all around the world.

Zach Vella is an athlete and outdoor enthusiast.

Not only is Zach Vella in wickedly good shape, the man loves being outside in the fresh air — wherever that may be. He often posts photos of himself and his family on the water, and from the looks of it, he’s also an avid skier and snow sport enthusiast.

Who is Zach Vella's first wife?

Much of Zach Vella’s Instagram feed is centered around his wife and his two kids, Cyra and Sebastian, from his first marriage to Nancy McCormick Vella, who owns an upscale children's clothing boutique called Florence Fancy.

His Instagram followers love seeing pictures of his family, and always comment on how adorable his kids’ close relationship with Zach is.

