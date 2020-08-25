New TikTok Power Couple? Madison Beer Sparks Dating Rumors With Nick Austin

Are they the new TikTok power couple?

Madison Beer’s love life has been the talk of the town since she was thrust into the Hollywood spotlight when she was just a teen. Now, the 21-year-old “All Day and Night” singer is fueling rumors that she’s off the market after being spotted with rising TikTok star Nick Austin.

Is Madison Beer dating Nick Austin?

From the looks of these pics, Madison Beer may have a new beau! The singer-songwriter was spotted getting cozy with TikTok star Nick Austin on August 23 while they dined at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood, California.

I DIDNT JUST SEE A PICTURE OF MADISON BEER AND NICK AUSTIN UM — maz | anti-shahd day (@blazedloren) August 24, 2020

While the pair were out with friends, they looked awfully comfortable with each other, as Nick had his arm around Madison while they watched something on her phone. Of course, they could just be friends who are touchy-feely and comfortable around one another; however, fans are convinced that Madison Beer and Nick Austin are totally an item — and a random one at that.

madison beer and nick austin ??? this is so random like how- — (@theclassicshit) August 25, 2020

“I was not expecting Madison Beer and Nick Austin together BYE,” one Twitter user wrote, while another simply said, “Nick Austin might be dating Madison Beer and now I’m sad.”

Who is Nick Austin?

Nick Austin was born on July 1, 2000 in San Diego, California, which makes him a cancer. He is a rising TikTok star who resides in the Hype House and has almost 9 million followers on the social media platform. Like most young TikTok stars, Nick Austin likes to post lip-syncing videos and choreographed dances with his buddies.

He has over 3 million followers on Instagram and also has his own line of Nick Austin Teddy Chains, which used to sell for $120, but are now free.

“This Custom Teddy Chain is second to none. Replicating Nick Austins [sic] exact Teddy chain to even the finest stone count. Get your chain today and join the Teddy Gang,” the product description reads.

One scroll through Nick Austin’s social media pages will show you that Teddy bears are his signature thing. The 20-year-old TikTok star features Teddy bears in a lot of his posts, and always wears his own Teddy chain around his neck.

Who did Madison Beer date before Nick Austin?

Before Nick Austin, Madison Beer famously dated Jack Gilinsky from 2015 - 2017. Their relationship ended after leaked audio of Jack calling her a degrading name surfaced, and Madison spoke out about his alleged verbal abuse in a since-deleted tweet.

“Many of you [have been] asking me ‘Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!’” Madison wrote. “My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he’d do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him.”

Madison Beer then dated Aaron Carter for a hot minute after her relationship with Jack Gilinsky ended. She broke things off with the “I Want Candy” singer after he came out as bisexual in 2017, although she insisted that his sexuality had nothing to do with their split.

"My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it's the best thing for us both," she said.

In 2018, she was in an on-and-off relationship with club promoter Zack Bia; however, the pair ended their relationship in 2019.

