We probably should have seen this coming.

After their skyrocket to internet stardom, it looks like two of TikTok's biggest stars — who also happen to be sisters — are have decided to part ways with Hype House, the collective of TikTok stars who live and collaborate together under one roof.

Yep, we're talking about sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and while they haven't confirmed their plans for the future just yet, the clues are starting to pile up that they've recently (and very quietly) made a major change in their lives.

Why did Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio leave Hype House?

Is it all a misunderstanding? Here's everything we know so far, even though it's hard to say for sure right now.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have practically become famous overnight thanks to TikTok.

With Charli becoming the most followed user on TikTok — her account has almost 50 million followers — and her sister, Dixie, not being far behind, it goes without saying that they're two of the biggest stars the musical social media app has managed to churn out since last year. While both girls are still teenagers, they do spend the free time they can in Hype House, a mansion in L.A. that's inhabited by fellow TikTok stars who all create content in the house, sometimes working together on collaborations.

Charli fellow Hype House BF Chase Hudson recently broke up.

There's been buzz that Charli and Dixie have been leaving, starting with the fact that Charli's relationship with one of Hype House's founders, Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy, seems to be over. Earlier this month, Charli confirmed that they had split with a message on her Instagram Story that has since disappeared.

"It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!" Charli wrote. "I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

They seem to have big plans for their future.

It didn't seem likely that Charli and Dixie would stay forever because they seem to have pretty bright futures, thanks to their fame. In January, they (along with their parents) signed on with agency UTA to represent them, and there have even been rumors that their family will soon be the subjects of a reality show all about them. It may have been inevitable that they'd leave Hype House eventually, even though this does seem pretty soon.

They haven't appeared on the Hype House Instagram in awhile.

The Hype House Instagram is known for promoting the content creators who are a part of the collective but lately, they haven't been promoting Charli and Dixie's TikTok videos, and fans have certainly taken notice. This might be the biggest clue so far that they've left Hype House; otherwise, it wouldn't make much sense for them to suddenly stop promoting two of the biggest stars under their umbrella.

They also haven't spilled any tea on their own Instagram accounts.

So far, Charli and Dixie have both remained pretty silent on these rumors, which makes us think that an official announcement is coming ... if the rumors that they're leaving Hype House are true to begin with. But knowing the way that Charli eventually did update fans on her relationship status with Hudson definitely seems to point to them making an announcement if their relationship with Hype House is over, too, so we may just need to sit tight for the time being.

Did Charli and Dixie D'Amelio leave Hype House? We don't know for sure.

It's hard to say whether these rumors are true or not without any input from the girls themselves but hopefully, they'll update us soon. In the meantime, we'll just keep looking for clues. No matter what they've decided to do, there's no doubt they both have bright futures ahead of them ... and we can definitely keep following along with them on TikTok!

