Who Is Madison Beer? New Details On Singer Whose Song 'Selfish' Is Going Viral On TikTok

This is a name you'll definitely want to know.

We've heard Madison Beer on the radio and now, we love watching her on TikTok, but the more and more followers she gets, the more people are intrigued by her... especially since she's been rumored to be dating a certain mega internet star, David Dobrik.

We're hearing more about her these days than ever.

Who is Maidson Beer?

And what's the deal with her viral videos (and song)?

Here's everything you need to know because it definitely seems like her career is about to blow up.

Who is Madison Beer? She's a singer who's quickly gaining popularity online.

Beer is a 21-year-old singer who may seem like she's just popping up on the music scene now but she's been around for awhile. She released her debut album, As She Pleases in 2017, but she's been putting singles out there since 2013, when she was 14 years old, so we know this lady can put in the work. She's also quickly becoming popular all over social media; her Instagram has over 17 million followers, while she has seven million followers on TikTok (and counting).

Her song, "Selfish," is going viral on TikTok.

Beer's single, "Selfish," is all over the place on TikTok, so even if you think you've never heard it before, there's a good chance you probably have if you follow the more popular users on the app. Even Charli D'Amelio has made a TikTok using Beer's song, and she's definitely not the only one. Over 116,000 people have used "Selfish" in their videos ... usually using it as an opportunity to get pretty emotional.

Her recent birthday party made headlines.

When Beer celebrated her 21st birthday in March, she went all out — especially when it came to her outfit. People just couldn't get enough of Beer's all blue look, and her TikToks that she posted from that night. This is a lady who knows how to party — and how to look good doing it.

She's also rumored to be dating David Dobrik.

Speaking of Beer's famous blue dress... it also happened to appear in a photo with Dobrik, who was at her party. In the photo, they're embracing tight and in his caption, Dobrik called them "beauty and the beast," joking that Beer was the beast. So far, it's not clear if they're actually dating or not, but the rumors are real, and some fans are even shipping them as a couple. Hmm...

She's releasing an album later this year.

Now that she's signed with Epic Records, Beer is set to release her next album, Life Support, sometime in 2020, and she's already revealed that it's going to be a very personal one.

“It’s a really representative body of work of my last year or two of life,” Beer said in an interview in February. “I touch on topics that I feel like I’ve never really touched on publicly, and speaking on them in a way that I’m comfortable. I think that’s the most exciting part for me about the album.”

She frequently updates fans on her life on Instagram.

Beer's Instagram account largely consists of selfies and professional photos that have been taken of her — as well as updates from her career and her time in the recording studio. She doesn't typically get too personal online, but then again, it sounds like that's what her upcoming album is for, and we can't wait to hear it.

