Million Dollar Beach House: Meet Chloe Pollack-Robbins' Boyfriend, William Fegan

If you’re obsessed with Selling Sunset, you’re about to lose your freakin’ mind over Netflix’s newest binge-worthy real estate show, Million Dollar Beach House, which follows a group of real estate brokers navigating the real estate market in the Hamptons.

While Million Dollar Beach House is centered around five main brokers, designer Chloe Pollack-Robbins is also a huge part of the show, which has us wondering: is Chloe in a relationship with anyone?

Million Dollar Beach House: Who Is Chloe Pollack-Robbins' Boyfriend, William Fegan?

Who is William Fegan?

Chloe Pollack-Robbins’ boyfriend is William Fegan. The pair have been dating for about seven years and recently, Will celebrated his birthday, which makes him a Leo.

“7 years of big, wild love. Happy birthday to my absolute [heart emoji],” Chloe wrote in a short-but-sweet Instagram post.

What does Chloe Pollack-Robbins’ boyfriend do for a living?

Chloe Pollack-Robbins’ boyfriend is a high-end carpenter who does “custom carpentry, millwork & furniture production for NYC, the hamptons [sic] and New Hope, PA.”

One scroll through his Instagram will show you some of the outrageously gorgeous custom furniture pieces he builds, including chairs, coffee tables, kitchen tables, and more.

One of William’s favorite things to make, though, is beds. “I love making beds!” he captioned one post.

“This solid ash, king sized 4 post bed has 43 miters and zero visible fasteners..the detailed work is always worth it in the end when the clients, designers and craftsmen are all very pleased with what’s been done,” he added.

If one thing’s for sure, William Fegan definitely has a passion for his craft.

Do Chloe Pollack-Robbins and Will Fegan have kids?

It doesn’t appear that Chloe Pollack-Robbins and Will Fegan have kids; however, they have a dog named Bob who is an absolute cutie pie.

“Collecting wood to make spoons,” she captioned the above photo. “This is moments before Bob discovered the canal was a fun place to chase frogs and we had to make a leash out of an actual vine (10/10 strength would recommend). Soaking beans for soup while I design bathrooms. This is us now.”

What are Will Fegan’s hobbies?

While it’s clear Will absolutely loves his job as a carpenter, he’s into playing music — particularly, the drums.

“The transition from drum sticks to hand tools happened very naturally and I think both disciplines require a similar skill set, both mental and physical,” he captioned an Instagram post from 2019.

He also revealed that he used to ride BMX after a fan had asked him if still rode in the comment section of his post.

“Not as much as I’d like [sic] that was another big portion of my life for a long time,” he responded.

Million Dollar Beach House premieres on Netflix on August 26.

