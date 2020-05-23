'Selling Sunset': Who is Christine Quinn's Boyfriend-Now-Husband, Christian Richard? Couple Wed In Goth-Themed Wedding

The sharp-tongued blonde has a new man in her life for season 2.

Selling Sunset is back just in time to give Netflix subscribers some hot drama for summer. The reality series about real estate agents who cater to a super-fabulous Los Angeles clientele premiered its second season this week and it's already looking like a wild ride.

Queen bee of the office Christine Quinn is back again and she's just as blonde and fashionable as ever. Audiences and her coworkers are both getting to know her new fiancé — now husband — as well.

Who is Christine Quinn's boyfriend, Christian Richard?

Quinn was the breakout star of the first season of Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality show about the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate first in LA. In between selling houses to clients like Taye Diggs and Orlando Bloom, Quinn, who is 31 years old, was filmed making sharp remarks like, "This both doesn't even cook!" and criticizing a new coworker for having an annoying face. In the second season, the model-turned-realtor is back and she has major bling. Since she wrapped the first season of filming, she met the love of her life, Christian Richard, a 41-year-old tech industry titan and the couple is now married. He'll be featured on the show as the pair plans their wedding.

Quinn shows off her gigantic engagement ring in an Instagram post.

How did they meet?

There are two origin stories for this couple. Castmate Mary Fitzgerald said that he was a client and he'd been dating someone else when he met Quinn. But the two "just clicked" in Fitzgerald's recounting o the tale. Only that's not exactly the sequence of events. Quinn cleared up the details in a recent interview where she said, "My girlfriend went on a date with him and she's like, ‘Hey, I went on a date with this guy who I really don't like. I know you're single; you may want to go out with him.’ So I went on a date with him after she did".

What does Christian Richard do for a living?

All Quinn says about her fiancé's job is that he's "big in the tech world" and he has a degree from MIT and that he's now retried. She doesn't say much more than that about his job except that he's a software engineer and a businessman and we can't find him on LinkedIn to see what his professional background is. He doesn't have public social media account and Quinn, though a prolific Instagram user, doesn't post any photos of her new man. Whatever he does, he's made enough money that a $5 million home is in his price range.

He's not a reality TV natural.

Quinn says that she never told him she was on a reality show when they started dating. It was only when fans were coming up to her in public that he figured out there was more to her career than just selling fancy houses. She asked if he would be willing to be on it and he agreed but he's not the typical reality TV star. "He's really, really shy, but decided to do it for me," she explained to reporters. "He's on the show quite a bit and, bless his heart, he tries, but [filming] is a really awkward thing. It’s not organic in any way. It's not reality in any way.”

Their wedding is going to be on the show.

This isn't really a spoiler because photos from the big day were published earlier this year, but the couple is going to have a big wedding to cap off the season. Quinn hit all the marks for a typical big money glam wedding but turned tradition on its ear by doing a goth-themed wedding with plenty of black and red details. “I never conformed to the status quo or societal expectations,” Quinn says of her provocative choice. “I’ve always enjoyed being bold, different and trendsetting. I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I’m so happy that my dream came true.”

According to reports about the event, Quinn's custom dresses by Galia Lahav are a highlight but the real showstopper is the cake. They served a four-tier cake from Julie Simon Cakes. It was a 5-foot tall tree with gargoyles on it, which appeared to bleed when the couple cut into it.

What's next for this couple?

After traveling all over the world together — photos that are displayed all over Quinn's very glam Instagram — in real life, this pair has been married for half a year and these days they're in lockdown like the rest of us. Quinn told an interviewer that all she can do for work is unlock houses so that clients can do walkthroughs and she misses the day to day of real estate.

Selling Sunset Season 2 is available now on Netflix.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.