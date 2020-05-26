Who Is Mary Fitzgerald? New Details About The Real Estate Agent On 'Selling Sunset'

What will happen in season 2?

Not including popular staples like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Real Housewives franchise, and essentially everything else Bravo puts out, most reality TV shows tend to come and go. But every now and again, one comes up that might just have the luxurious setting, over-the-top drama and interesting/slightly insane cast to make it a hit.

And when Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset premiered last year, it seemed to be doing just that.

Set in L.A., the eight-episode show follows a group of six female real estate agents fighting over Hollywood's most exclusive — and expensive — housing market. The company they all work for is called The Oppenheim Group, and one of their most name-dropped clients is literally Orlando Bloom.

Now, the ladies of Selling Sunset are back for a second season of the popular series, which just started up again on May 22. It has returned for eight more episodes.

But as ambitious as these women in the series are, they have trouble keeping their personal lives out of the office. While that might make for a tense work environment for them, it makes for all the entertainment for us.

One of the real estate agents, Mary Fitzgerald, seems to always be at the center of the gossip ring because of her relationship. Now that she's married, let's take a look at what we know about Fitzgerald and her new husband, Romain Bonnet.

Who is Mary Fitzgerald?

She was a real estate agent in New York.

Before Fitzgerald was selling literal mansions in Hollywood, she sold real estate in both New York And London. Obviously, she must have done a good job to land a spot not only at the infamous The Oppenheim Group, but on the new Netflix series as well.

The real estate agency has "more than $1B+ in total sales and $300 million in acting listings" according to their bio. They cover areas like the Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air, Malibu, Beverly Hills, and the Sunset Strip.

She had been dating a younger man.

When we first met her, Fitzgerald, 39, was in a long-distance relationship with Romain Bonnet, a 26-year-old pastry chef. They met through friends in 2017.

During the first season, Fitzgerald's relationship was definitely a major gossip point in the office and, at the time, had left a lot of people wondering if they were still together, seeing as how filming for the show had actually ended over two years ago.

But it looked like they were. According to their respective Instagram accounts, Fitzgerald and Bonnet seemed to be going strong.

"One of my fav photos from a while back, I miss my baby," she wrote on an Instagram story. "Can't wait for her to come back," he responded.

She has a son.

One of the main reasons why everyone and their mother seemed to have a strong opinion about Fitzgerald and Bonnet's relationship is because the 39-year-old has a 22-year-old son. So, her boyfriend is only four years older than her son.

"I hope he is more decisive off-screen fro Mary," wrote one person on Instagram. "She comes off as the full package and he comes across as a surly teenager with a lot of growing up and figuring what he wants in life. Nice fling, easy on the eye, but not marriage material."

"Watching Season 1, look after Mary," they continued. "She is a top-shelf woman and deserves to be treated with respect and adoration, I really hope Romain is able to step up as I watch more of the series."

She's already met his parents.

Despite the age difference and what some people may think (including her own Selling Sunset castmates), Fitzgerald was moving forward with her relationship. During season one, she took a 12-hour flight to meet Bonnet's family in Brittany, France, his hometown.

"After almost two years, coming back to France to see and for her to meet my family in #bretagne has been such a pleasure," Bonnet wrote on Instagram, celebrating the milestone with Fitzgerald. "A little cold compared to our usual weather but so much fun. Looking forward to those next couple days with her, here."

They eventually stopped being long-distance.

While there weren't any official announcements, it looks like Fitzgerald and Bonnet are no longer in a long-distance relationship. According to their social media accounts, Bonnet seems to have relocated from France to the United States.

In addition to being a chef, Bonnet also a model, and many of his photo shoots are in Malibu.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet are now married!

The couple married very quietly last October in LA. However, now that the second season of Selling Sunset is streaming, the news about their wedding is out. In fact, it's going to be prominently featured on the show.

"We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras, if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls. So I made it very clear to them that we'll have them escorted out if that happened," Fitzgerald revealed.

All of Fitzgerald's co-stars were at the wedding, which Fitzgerald commented, "It was our dream wedding. Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

She went on to say, "I end up selling my wedding venue on my wedding day, which was amazing: I paused the wedding and sold it in the middle of getting ready. Everyone thought I was out of my mind, but I told the seller when he allowed me to book it for the wedding venue that I won't let the wedding planning or doing it there get in the way of selling it!"

Fitzgerald also revealed that she did her vows in French: "That was very nerve-wracking. I don't speak French — I'm trying to learn, but apparently I'm a very slow learner — but Romain's sister helped me the night before. His parents don't speak English, so Romain and I both thought that was a very nice touch."

Bonnet said, "They really loved it; it meant a lot to them."

Bonnet proposed to Fitzgerald in 2018, and they had planned a honeymoon back in March, but it was canceled due to coronavirus. Of the setback, Fitzgerald said, "We're looking forward to our honeymoon. We're going to start looking for a house to start flipping, and we are going to start doing that going forward."

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 2019 and was updated with the latest information.