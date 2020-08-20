70 Shows To Binge-Watch Before The 2020 Emmy's

Emmy for the win!

The 2020 Emmy Awards air on Sunday, September 20, and this year's nominations give us plenty of shows to binge-watch before the winners are officially chosen.

Here are 100 of the nominated television shows and their trailers that you should watch before the Emmy's commence.

Outstanding Comedy Series Nominees

1. Curb Your Enthusiasm

There are 10 seasons about Larry and his life as a retired writer and producer of TV shows.

Where to watch: Hulu

2. Dead To Me

This show is about two friends, Jen and Judy who are in group therapy for bereft spouses. They help each other grieve their husbands in 2 seasons on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Insecure

Insecure is a comedy-drama about an African American woman who is a self-described awkward girl.

Where to watch: HBO Max

4. Schitt's Creek

There are 6 seasons about a family who purchased a small town called Schitt's Creek, where they have to relocate when they lose everything.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Good Place

The series is about Eleanor (Kristen Bell) who is welcomed to a heaven-like place that is a utopia for people to live a righteous life.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. The Kominsky Method

This Netflix series follows an acting coach who is aging and had a short time of success acting.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This series depicts 1950s Manhattan and a Jewish girl who has everything planned out for her life.

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. What We Do in the Shadows

The series follows traditional vampires interacting in a modern world.

Where to watch: Hulu

Outstanding Drama Series Nominees

9. Better Call Saul

This series, which follows a lawyer-turned-conman named Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), is a prequel to the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad.

Where to watch: Netflix

10. Killing Eve

4 seasons follow British intelligence investigator Eve as she finds herself entangled with a psychopathic assassin.

Where to watch: Hulu

11. Ozark

This Netflix series follows a family's money-laundering scheme in the Ozarks.

Where to watch: Netflix

12. Stranger Things

This story follows the suspect disappearance of a boy and the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities.

Where to watch: Netflix

13. Succession

This series follows the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Royco.

Where to watch: HBO Max

14. The Crown

The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her marriage to Philip Mountbatten.

Where to watch: Netflix

15. The Handmaid's tale

This dystopian series takes place in Gilead, an area run by fundamentalists who treat women as property of the state while the birth rate is scarce.

Where to watch: Hulu

16. The Mandalorian

There is 1 season on Disney+ that is about Jango and Boba Fett of the Star Wars universe — and, of course, the beloved Baby Yoda.

Where to watch: Disney+

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series Nominees

17. American Masters

With 32 seasons on PBS, this series provides biographies on musicians, writers, artists, dramatists, filmmakers, and others who have made an impact on others in this life.

Where to watch: Prime Video

18. Hillary

There's one season of this docu-series that follows the life of Hillary Clinton.

Where to watch: Hulu

19. McMillion$

In one season on HBO, this mini-series is about the McDonald's Monopoly Game scam.

Where to watch: HBO Max

20. The Last Dance

This docu-series is about the career of Michael Jordan in his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Where to watch: Netflix

21. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

This docu-series is about Joe Exotic, who was a part of the society of big cat conservationists. Carol Baskins accuses him of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

Where to watch: Netflix

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special Nominees

22. Beastie Boys Story

The documentary looks at the intimate life, personal life, and friendship of the Beastie Boys band members.

Where to watch: Apple TV

23. Becoming

In this documentary, former First Lady Michelle Obama discusses her life, hopes, and connections with others.

Where to watch: Netflix

24. Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

These 2 episodes from EPIX is about a mythical world and the musicians who lived in it.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

25. The Apollo

As described by Hulu, "The unique history and legacy of New York City’s landmark Apollo Theater is explored in this documentary."

Where to watch: Hulu

26. The Great Hack

This documentary on Netflix discusses the huge Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected Facebook.

Where to watch: Netflix

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Nominees

27. Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

This docu-series is about an investigation into the Church of Scientology.

Where to watch: A&E

28. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld hosts this series in which he interviews other comedians while they're... well, in a car getting coffee.

Where to watch: Netflix

29. The World According to Jeff Goldblum

This 12-part series on Disney+is about a deep dive into familiar objects that we know.

Where to watch: Disney+

30. Ugly Delicious

These 2 seasons on Netflix explore different dishes and the history behind them.

Where to watch: Netflix

31. VICE News Tonight

As described by Hulu, "This weeknight newscast from VICE provides unique and indispensable insights to the day's top news stories."

Where to watch: Hulu

Outstanding Competition Program Nominees

32. Nailed It!

With four seasons (and two holiday specials!) on Netflix, this hilarious reality bake-off competition comes with a $10,000 cash prize for each winner.

Where to watch: Netflix

33. RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar.

Where to watch: Hulu

34. The Masked Singer

This competition is a guessing game of which celebrity is singing under each decadent costume.

Where to watch: Fox Now

35. The Voice

This singing competition with blind auditions is 18 seasons deep.

Where to watch: The Voice

36. Top Chef

This cooking competition has 17 seasons on Bravo.

Where to watch: Hulu

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Nominees

37. Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

This is the backstory to how Saul gained his legal training.

Where to watch: AMC

38. Most Dangerous Game

This Quibi series starring Liam Hemsworth follows a desperate man in debt that switches from the hunter to the hunted.

Where to watch: Quibi

39. Reno 911!

This comedy is a parody of law enforcement TV shows.

Where to watch: Comedy Central

40. Star Trek: Short Treks

Get to know each character in the Star Trek universe.

Where to watch: Prime Video

41. The Good Place Presents: The Selection

A spin-off of fellow Emmy-nominee The Good Place, this webseries digs deeper into the decision-making process.

Where to watch: NBC

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series Nominees

42. Between the Scenes — The Daily Show

Just because filming stops doesn't mean Trevor Noah's antics do. Watch what The Daily Show host does between takes.

Where to watch: YouTube

43. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

This YouTube series stars host Samantha Bee.

Where to watch: YouTube

44. National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

In the 3 seasons from National Geographic, you will explore the galaxy.

Where to watch: National Geographic

45. Pose: Identity, Family, Community

The two seasons on FX Network are about the African-American and Latino LGBTQ culture in New York in the 1980s.

Where to watch: FX

46. RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet

This web series checks in with each queen from past seasons to give updates about their lives.

Where to watch: Logo TV

Outstanding Interactive Extension of A Linear Program Nominees

47. Mr. Robot

This series is about a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who has clinical depression and a social anxiety disorder.

Where to watch: Prime Video

48. Westworld

The 3 seasons on HBO are about a theme park that is exclusive and they created robots and it allows guests to live out their fantasies in these hosts.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Outstanding Limited Series Nominees

49. Mrs. America

There are 9 episodes on FX Networks about the backlash against the Equal Rights Amendment.

Where to watch: Hulu

50. Little Fires Everywhere

This miniseries is based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name.

Where to watch: Hulu

51. Unbelievable

This Netflix series recreates the true story of a series of rapes in Washington State and Colorado.

Where to watch: Netflix

52. Watchmen

This season on HBO is an adaptation of the comic book.

Where to watch: HBO Max

53. Unorthodox

In the miniseries on Netflix, they follow the autobiography by Deborah Feldman called Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.

Where to watch: Netflix

Outstanding Structured Reality Program Nominees

54. Antiques Roadshow

The 24 seasons on PBS showcases appraisers as they travel around the UK to appraise local antiques.

What to watch: YouTube TV

55. Love Is Blind

The season on Netflix shows speed dating at it's finest.

Where to watch: Netflix

56. Queer Eye

The 5 seasons on Netflix is about a team of gay professionals as they give lifestyle and fashion makeovers.

Where to watch: Netflix

57. Shark Tank

The 11 seasons on ABC are about entrepreneurs who make business presentations to a 5 investor panel.

Where to watch: Shark Tank

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Nominees

58. Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee

Beeing At Home is Samantha Bee's lifestyle show that showcases things around the home.

Where to Watch: YouTube

59. Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Host Zach Galifianakis unconventionally interviews guests.

Where to watch: Funny or Die

60. Carpool Karaoke: The Series

49 episodes on Apple Music that follow James Corden with various celebrities as they sing to popular music.

Where to watch: Apple TV

61. Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues

There are a few episodes on YouTube where he does his Live show from home.

Where to watch: YouTube

62. The Randy Rainbow Show

6 episodes on YouTube that feature newsmakers and interviews about current events.

Where to watch: YouTube

Outstanding Animated Program Nominees

63. Big Mouth

"Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!"

3 seasons on Netflix that is an animated sitcom about a man voicing over his younger self.

Where to watch: Netflix

64. Bob's Burgers

"Pig Trouble In Little Tina"

10 seasons on FOX about the Belcher family.

Where to watch: Fox

65. BoJack Horseman

"The View From Halfway Down"

6 seasons on Netflix about the anthropomorphic horse, who was the washed-up star of the 1990s.

Where to watch: Netflix

66. Rick And Morty

"The Vat Of Acid Episode"

4 seasons on Adult Swim that follows Rick and Morty who split their time between their domestic life and their interdimensional adventures.

Where to watch: Hulu

67. The Simpsons

"Thanksgiving Of Horror"

For 31 seasons on FOX, this comedy is about the Simpson family and satirizes working-class life.

Where to watch: Fox

Outstanding Children's Program Nominees

68. Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

In the season on Netflix, they depict the fantastical quest to unite the clans to save their planet.

Where to watch: Netflix

69. Star Wars Resistance

The 2 seasons on Disney Channel is about the resistance that spies on the First Order.

Where to watch: Disney+

70. We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

This documentary on HBO is about the Oakland MLK oratorical symphony.

Where to watch: HBO

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.