70 Shows To Binge-Watch Before The 2020 Emmy's

Emmy for the win!
The 2020 Emmy Awards air on Sunday, September 20, and this year's nominations give us plenty of shows to binge-watch before the winners are officially chosen.
Here are 100 of the nominated television shows and their trailers that you should watch before the Emmy's commence.
Outstanding Comedy Series Nominees
1. Curb Your Enthusiasm
There are 10 seasons about Larry and his life as a retired writer and producer of TV shows.
Where to watch: Hulu
2. Dead To Me
This show is about two friends, Jen and Judy who are in group therapy for bereft spouses. They help each other grieve their husbands in 2 seasons on Netflix.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Insecure
Insecure is a comedy-drama about an African American woman who is a self-described awkward girl.
Where to watch: HBO Max
4. Schitt's Creek
There are 6 seasons about a family who purchased a small town called Schitt's Creek, where they have to relocate when they lose everything.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. The Good Place
The series is about Eleanor (Kristen Bell) who is welcomed to a heaven-like place that is a utopia for people to live a righteous life.
Where to watch: Netflix
6. The Kominsky Method
This Netflix series follows an acting coach who is aging and had a short time of success acting.
Where to watch: Netflix
7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
This series depicts 1950s Manhattan and a Jewish girl who has everything planned out for her life.
Where to watch: Prime Video
8. What We Do in the Shadows
The series follows traditional vampires interacting in a modern world.
Where to watch: Hulu
Outstanding Drama Series Nominees
9. Better Call Saul
This series, which follows a lawyer-turned-conman named Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), is a prequel to the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad.
Where to watch: Netflix
10. Killing Eve
4 seasons follow British intelligence investigator Eve as she finds herself entangled with a psychopathic assassin.
Where to watch: Hulu
11. Ozark
This Netflix series follows a family's money-laundering scheme in the Ozarks.
Where to watch: Netflix
12. Stranger Things
This story follows the suspect disappearance of a boy and the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities.
Where to watch: Netflix
13. Succession
This series follows the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Royco.
Where to watch: HBO Max
14. The Crown
The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her marriage to Philip Mountbatten.
Where to watch: Netflix
15. The Handmaid's tale
This dystopian series takes place in Gilead, an area run by fundamentalists who treat women as property of the state while the birth rate is scarce.
Where to watch: Hulu
16. The Mandalorian
There is 1 season on Disney+ that is about Jango and Boba Fett of the Star Wars universe — and, of course, the beloved Baby Yoda.
Where to watch: Disney+
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series Nominees
17. American Masters
With 32 seasons on PBS, this series provides biographies on musicians, writers, artists, dramatists, filmmakers, and others who have made an impact on others in this life.
Where to watch: Prime Video
18. Hillary
There's one season of this docu-series that follows the life of Hillary Clinton.
Where to watch: Hulu
19. McMillion$
In one season on HBO, this mini-series is about the McDonald's Monopoly Game scam.
Where to watch: HBO Max
20. The Last Dance
This docu-series is about the career of Michael Jordan in his last season with the Chicago Bulls.
Where to watch: Netflix
21. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
This docu-series is about Joe Exotic, who was a part of the society of big cat conservationists. Carol Baskins accuses him of abusing and exploiting wild animals.
Where to watch: Netflix
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special Nominees
22. Beastie Boys Story
The documentary looks at the intimate life, personal life, and friendship of the Beastie Boys band members.
Where to watch: Apple TV
23. Becoming
In this documentary, former First Lady Michelle Obama discusses her life, hopes, and connections with others.
Where to watch: Netflix
24. Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
These 2 episodes from EPIX is about a mythical world and the musicians who lived in it.
Where to watch: YouTube TV
25. The Apollo
As described by Hulu, "The unique history and legacy of New York City’s landmark Apollo Theater is explored in this documentary."
Where to watch: Hulu
26. The Great Hack
This documentary on Netflix discusses the huge Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected Facebook.
Where to watch: Netflix
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Nominees
27. Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
This docu-series is about an investigation into the Church of Scientology.
Where to watch: A&E
28. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jerry Seinfeld hosts this series in which he interviews other comedians while they're... well, in a car getting coffee.
Where to watch: Netflix
29. The World According to Jeff Goldblum
This 12-part series on Disney+is about a deep dive into familiar objects that we know.
Where to watch: Disney+
30. Ugly Delicious
These 2 seasons on Netflix explore different dishes and the history behind them.
Where to watch: Netflix
31. VICE News Tonight
As described by Hulu, "This weeknight newscast from VICE provides unique and indispensable insights to the day's top news stories."
Where to watch: Hulu
Outstanding Competition Program Nominees
32. Nailed It!
With four seasons (and two holiday specials!) on Netflix, this hilarious reality bake-off competition comes with a $10,000 cash prize for each winner.
Where to watch: Netflix
33. RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar.
Where to watch: Hulu
34. The Masked Singer
This competition is a guessing game of which celebrity is singing under each decadent costume.
Where to watch: Fox Now
35. The Voice
This singing competition with blind auditions is 18 seasons deep.
Where to watch: The Voice
36. Top Chef
This cooking competition has 17 seasons on Bravo.
Where to watch: Hulu
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Nominees
37. Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
This is the backstory to how Saul gained his legal training.
Where to watch: AMC
38. Most Dangerous Game
This Quibi series starring Liam Hemsworth follows a desperate man in debt that switches from the hunter to the hunted.
Where to watch: Quibi
39. Reno 911!
This comedy is a parody of law enforcement TV shows.
Where to watch: Comedy Central
40. Star Trek: Short Treks
Get to know each character in the Star Trek universe.
Where to watch: Prime Video
41. The Good Place Presents: The Selection
A spin-off of fellow Emmy-nominee The Good Place, this webseries digs deeper into the decision-making process.
Where to watch: NBC
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series Nominees
42. Between the Scenes — The Daily Show
Just because filming stops doesn't mean Trevor Noah's antics do. Watch what The Daily Show host does between takes.
Where to watch: YouTube
43. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
This YouTube series stars host Samantha Bee.
Where to watch: YouTube
44. National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
In the 3 seasons from National Geographic, you will explore the galaxy.
Where to watch: National Geographic
45. Pose: Identity, Family, Community
The two seasons on FX Network are about the African-American and Latino LGBTQ culture in New York in the 1980s.
Where to watch: FX
46. RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet
This web series checks in with each queen from past seasons to give updates about their lives.
Where to watch: Logo TV
Outstanding Interactive Extension of A Linear Program Nominees
47. Mr. Robot
This series is about a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who has clinical depression and a social anxiety disorder.
Where to watch: Prime Video
48. Westworld
The 3 seasons on HBO are about a theme park that is exclusive and they created robots and it allows guests to live out their fantasies in these hosts.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Outstanding Limited Series Nominees
49. Mrs. America
There are 9 episodes on FX Networks about the backlash against the Equal Rights Amendment.
Where to watch: Hulu
50. Little Fires Everywhere
This miniseries is based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name.
Where to watch: Hulu
51. Unbelievable
This Netflix series recreates the true story of a series of rapes in Washington State and Colorado.
Where to watch: Netflix
52. Watchmen
This season on HBO is an adaptation of the comic book.
Where to watch: HBO Max
53. Unorthodox
In the miniseries on Netflix, they follow the autobiography by Deborah Feldman called Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.
Where to watch: Netflix
Outstanding Structured Reality Program Nominees
54. Antiques Roadshow
The 24 seasons on PBS showcases appraisers as they travel around the UK to appraise local antiques.
What to watch: YouTube TV
55. Love Is Blind
The season on Netflix shows speed dating at it's finest.
Where to watch: Netflix
56. Queer Eye
The 5 seasons on Netflix is about a team of gay professionals as they give lifestyle and fashion makeovers.
Where to watch: Netflix
57. Shark Tank
The 11 seasons on ABC are about entrepreneurs who make business presentations to a 5 investor panel.
Where to watch: Shark Tank
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Nominees
58. Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee
Beeing At Home is Samantha Bee's lifestyle show that showcases things around the home.
Where to Watch: YouTube
59. Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Host Zach Galifianakis unconventionally interviews guests.
Where to watch: Funny or Die
60. Carpool Karaoke: The Series
49 episodes on Apple Music that follow James Corden with various celebrities as they sing to popular music.
Where to watch: Apple TV
61. Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues
There are a few episodes on YouTube where he does his Live show from home.
Where to watch: YouTube
62. The Randy Rainbow Show
6 episodes on YouTube that feature newsmakers and interviews about current events.
Where to watch: YouTube
Outstanding Animated Program Nominees
63. Big Mouth
"Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!"
3 seasons on Netflix that is an animated sitcom about a man voicing over his younger self.
Where to watch: Netflix
64. Bob's Burgers
"Pig Trouble In Little Tina"
10 seasons on FOX about the Belcher family.
Where to watch: Fox
65. BoJack Horseman
"The View From Halfway Down"
6 seasons on Netflix about the anthropomorphic horse, who was the washed-up star of the 1990s.
Where to watch: Netflix
66. Rick And Morty
"The Vat Of Acid Episode"
4 seasons on Adult Swim that follows Rick and Morty who split their time between their domestic life and their interdimensional adventures.
Where to watch: Hulu
67. The Simpsons
"Thanksgiving Of Horror"
For 31 seasons on FOX, this comedy is about the Simpson family and satirizes working-class life.
Where to watch: Fox
Outstanding Children's Program Nominees
68. Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
In the season on Netflix, they depict the fantastical quest to unite the clans to save their planet.
Where to watch: Netflix
69. Star Wars Resistance
The 2 seasons on Disney Channel is about the resistance that spies on the First Order.
Where to watch: Disney+
70. We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
This documentary on HBO is about the Oakland MLK oratorical symphony.
Where to watch: HBO
