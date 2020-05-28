Who Is Maya Vander? Everything To Know About Israeli Real Estate Agent On 'Selling Sunset' On Netflix

She's Israeli.

Netflix's Selling Sunset is a delicious look at the inner workings of the hottest real estate agency on the Sunset Strip: The Oppenheim Group.

The show follows the firm's six female real estate agents, who are all stunningly gorgeous and impeccably-dressed, and their quest to sell multi-million homes to the movers and shakers of Los Angeles and Hollywood.

On May 22, the popular series returned for a second season with eight brand-new episodes, where we can now catch up with the ladies and all their drama — both professional and personal.

One of those agents is a statuesque woman who comes across as one of the more down-to-earth women in the office.

Who is Maya Vander, the Israeli real estate agent on Selling Sunset?

​She's bi-coastal.

Vander grew up in Israel. She moved to Los Angeles in 2002. She's married and her husband works in Miami, so she splits her time between LA and Miami. She's also a realtor in Miami and works for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

According to her bio on The Oppenheim Group's website, Vander said the moment she moved to Los Angeles in 2002, "it felt like home."

She grew up all over the world.

Vander grew up in a family that invested in properties and flipped homes, leading her to develop a passion for real estate when she was a young girl.

She was born in Israel, but her family moved around a lot and as a kid. Vander lived in Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore before moving to the United States, and settling in Los Angeles and Miami.

She revealed that she was pregnant with her first child on the show's first season.

In episode 4 of Selling Sunset, Vander takes a pregnancy test and finds out that she is expecting a baby. At the time, she was in the office with Chrishell Stause and swore her co-worker to secrecy.

However, during a girls night out, Stause inadvertently spilled the beans when Vander ordered a virgin mojito. Stause toasted, "To the baby!" It was awkward AF.

Filming of the Netflix series first season took place some time ago, so Vander had already given birth to her baby when it was airing. In fact, little baby Aiden was featured on her Instagram account.

What are her hobbies?

According to her bio, in her spare time, Vander enjoys cooking, going to the beach, walking her dog, and teaching Pilates.

Vander recently gave birth to her second child.

Not only is Vander celebrating the start of the hit series second season, but she also just welcomed her second baby, a daughter named Elle Madison.

In an Instagram video, she said, "So besides Selling Sunset season 2, which aired yesterday, I have other exciting news. Not season 3, that's also exciting. I'm happy to show you my baby girl, Elle. She was born [Thursday]. Forty-eight hours [ago]. We are back home now, and Aiden is excited, kinda. Unlike Aiden, Elle was born very quickly. Ten minutes, I was pushing, and she was out."

Vander's fellow ladies of Selling Sunset were quick to congratulate her on her new addition to the family.

