11 Celebrities Who Are Friends With Kamala Harris

She's not a regular VP, she's a cool VP.

Kamala Harris made history after Joe Biden announced that she’s his Democratic Vice President candidate for the upcoming 2020 election, and to say everyone — including celebs — were thrilled by the news may be the understatement of the decade.

So, who are all the celebrities who are friends with Kamala Harris?

Celebrities who are friends with Kamala Harris:

1. Elizabeth Banks

The Pitch Perfect actress posted a selfie of her and Kamala when the big news broke earlier this week, captioning the photo, “Congrats to all of us, especially @joebiden because @kamalaharris is a powerhouse - #bidenharris2020.”

2. Jennifer Garner

Former Alias star Jennifer Garner posted a picture of herself and Kamala standing in front of the American flag, and captioned the snap, “Clear eyes, full hearts, we can’t lose [heart] #WeHaveHerBack.”

3. John Legend

John Legend was thrilled to hear of Kamala Harris’ VP nomination, tweeting his support for his and wife Chrissy Teigen’s friend.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” he wrote.

4. Sophia Bush

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush — who’s very outspoken about current issues and is heavily involved in politics — couldn’t contain her excitement about her friend’s nomination.

“Thank you for having such a strong moral compass. For being steadfast in your beliefs that we can achieve our ideals. For your toughness on the issues. And for your expertise at breaking glass ceilings,” she captioned a series of snaps of the two of them.

“Your gumption, compassion, intelligence, ambition, and heart are exactly what the country deserves. I’m elated,” she continued. “And I’m not crying y’all, maybe you’re crying!? Let’s gooooo!”

5. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, who has been very vocal on Instagram about the current issues plaguing the country, also posted a picture of herself with Kamala Harris, along with her hubby Cash Warren and friends Kelly Warren and Jamie Patricof.

“Let’s goooooooo!” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#wecandothis” with a string of closed fist emojis.

6. Zooey Decshanel

Did you know Kamala Harris and everyone’s favorite adorkable New Girl, Zooey Deschanel, were pals? The (500) Days of Summer actress posted a snap of herself and Kamala posing for a sweet pic, captioning the photo, “Excited to see a strong, intelligent woman in the running.”

7. Meena Harris

This one may be obvious, but best-selling author, lawyer, and CEO/founder of Phenomenal Meena Harris is totally on board for her aunt’s VP nomination.

8. America Ferrera

The former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress has been a friend of Kamala Harris for years now! She posted a candid photo of the two of them conversing back in 2016, writing, “I always listen when @kamalaharris talks. This was DNC 2016. Glad to have this smart as hell, insanely competent leader on the 2020 ticket. Let’s go.”

9. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato celebrated Kamala Harris’ VP nomination by posting a collage of photos of the two of them, along with pics of Kamala and Joe Biden.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the recently engaged singer showed her support for Harris, as she’s been extremely vocal about the current political and societal climate of the United States, using her massive following on Instagram to bring awareness to important issues.

10. Barack Obama

Barack Obama posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram account about his friend and former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“I’ve known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake,” he wrote. “Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.”

11. Maya Rudolph

While Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris may never have met in person before, to leave her off the list would be a crime in and of itself.

The Bridesmaids actress nabbed an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Harris on Saturday Night Live, and fans everywhere are hoping to see her reprise her role as Kamala on the sketch comedy show in the next few months.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.