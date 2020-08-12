Who Is Maya Rudolph's Husband? Everything To Know About Paul Thomas Anderson

What a darling couple!

Yesterday, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his Vice President pick for his 2020 presidential campaign, and to say the world was ecstatic about the news might be an understatement. Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph — who nabbed an Emmy for her portrayal of Kamala Harris on the long-running sketch comedy show — was one of those people, calling the news “spicy” during an interview with EW.

Now that fans are gearing up to see a lot more Maya Rudolph on SNL over the next few months, they want to know more about her personal life — including her relationship with husband Paul Thomas Anderson.

Who Is Maya Rudolph’s husband, Paul Thomas Anderson?

Maya Rudolph’s husband is Paul Thomas Anderson, a filmmaker known for his brilliant works like Punch-Drunk Love (2002), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Inherent Vice (2014). On top of directing and writing box office favorites, Paul Thomas Anderson has also directed multiple Saturday Night Live episodes and countless music videos for bands like Radiohead and Haim.

There is now a closer chance that Paul Thomas Anderson could play as the vice president's husband on SNL! @nbcsnl @MayaRudolph — Two Thumbs Undecided (@Two2You) August 11, 2020

One interesting thing about Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson is that they aren’t actually married, even though Maya refers to him as her husband — mostly because it felt “okay” to refer to her longtime partner as her “boyfriend” after giving birth to their first child.

“People know what that means,” she said. “It means he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere.”

How long have Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson been together?

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have been together for nearly two decades. The pair got together after Anderson’s split with Fiona Apple in 2000 and although it’s unclear how Maya and Paul first met, it’s likely that they crossed paths on the set of Saturday Night Live.

Fiona Apple was the musical guest on SNL in February of 2000 — the year Maya first joined the cast of the sketch comedy show. Anderson tagged along with Apple, and even wrote and directed a sketch for the show. It’s safe to assume that because of Anderson’s involvement with writing and directing a sketch, he likely spent time with the cast and crew, and that’s probably where he and Maya first got to know each other.

Who are Maya Rudolph’s kids?

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have four kids together: Pearl (14), Lucille (10), Jack (9), and Minnie (7). Maya loves being a working mom, and although it’s a tough job, it’s largely rewarding for the 48-year-old actress.

“When you're thinking about another human being, it's far more precious than you and you have the instinct to take care of them, you naturally do what's right and what's important and they always come first,” she said. “It just allowed me to stop saying 'yes' to things that were not good for me or not important."

WIll Maya Rudolph play Kamala Harris on future SNL episodes?

Fans and celebs alike are definitely hoping that Kamala Harris’ VP nom will give them more Maya Rudolph as Kamala on future SNL episodes.

Maya Rudolph arriving at NBC to renegotiate a contract with SNL pic.twitter.com/FosD5jBbTf — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 11, 2020

“Maya Rudolph about to get PAID,” one Twitter user wrote, while actress Meredith Salenger tweeted, “The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!”

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.