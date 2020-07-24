Get to know your girl better than ever before.

Tired of the same boring small talk questions? Want to get deep with your girlfriend?

Keeping things exciting in a relationship is tough when you think you know everything about each other. You spend day in, day out together, but how often do you actually get down to each other’s deepest secrets?

Don’t you want to know exactly who you’re dating and what her inner thoughts look like?

These questions will kickstart any conversation so you can peel back each other’s layers and feel even closer. With everything from childhood to the future, these will leave no doubt in your mind about who your girlfriend really was, is, and will be.

Here are 185 deep questions to ask your girlfriend and get to know her on a more profound level.

1. What do you like the most about yourself?

2. Where is one place you would never visit?

3. What scares you most about our relationship?

4. What is the hardest thing you ever had to experience in your life?

5. If you could change one thing about me and the way I treat you, what would you change?

6. Do you think that we can lead a long, happy life together?

7. Are you satisfied with the place you live?

8. What is more important to you: love or money?

9. What do you look for in a relationship?

10. What are you most attracted to about me?

11. What is your favorite childhood memory?

12. Do you think we could parent well together if we had children?

13. What is your favorite activity to do with me?

14. Where would you want to run away with me, if you could pick any destination in the world?

15. How would you describe our relationship in one sentence?

16. What would you change about me if you could?

17. What habit are you proud of breaking?

18. What is one habit you still can’t break?

19. What is your guilty pleasure?

20. Do we have fun together?

21. What is the most romantic memory of us you have?

22. Do you think I have an irrational fear of something?

23. Do I ever make you unhappy?

24. When was the first time you looked and me and realized that you were in love with me?

25. Was my first impression on you a good one or a bad one?

26. How have I changed since we started dating?

27. What does your perfect life consist of?

28. Who is the person you admire most?

29. What is one thing I do for you that you are truly grateful for?

30. Who do you want our children to take after?

31. Who would be the more strict parent?

32. Do we communicate well together?

33. Do you think you are misunderstood?

34. What is one thing about me that surprised you?

35. Do you ever miss being single?

36. What are you most ashamed of?

37. What is one memory you wish you could revisit?

38. Who is someone in your life that you want to be like when you are older?

39. What is a memory you wish you could block out?

40. What did you learn from your last relationship?

41. What do you admire most about me?

42. What was the hardest thing that you ever had to get through as a kid?

43. Do you admire your parents’ parenting style?

44. What things would you do differently from your parents when you have your own children?

45. What will you fight for until the day that you die?

46. Would you rather own your dream home but never be able to travel, or travel but never own your dream home?

47. What is the earliest memory that you have?

48. What is your favorite physical feature of mine?

49. When in your life do you think that you were at your happiest?

50. What is something you saw someone do that changed the way you think on a certain subject?

51. Do you think there was something from your childhood that traumatized you?

52. Have you ever felt like giving up in the past?

53. What is one memory that you hope you never, ever forget?

54. What did you dream about doing as a career when you were a child?

55. What is the craziest dream you’ve had?

56. Apart from school, what is the best way to get an education?

57. Do you consider yourself a free-thinker?

58. If you were the leader of a country, what laws would you like to change?

59. What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done for love?

60. Does flirting count as cheating?

61. What does happiness mean to you?

62. What piece of culture or trend has died out, and you would like to see it make a comeback?

63. What do you most look forward to about getting old?

64. What are the top 5 countries you want to visit?

65. What is an innocent mistake you made that had dramatic consequences?

66. Has anyone ever broken your trust beyond repair?

67. What is something weird that you recommend everyone trying at least once?

68. What is something you wish you knew more about?

69. What are you most grateful for?

70. Would you go through a boyfriend’s phone if you could?

71. What is something terrible humans do that you wish you could change?

72. If you could hear every time someone said something good about you or something negative about you, which would you choose?

73. What do you think people automatically assume about you when they look at you?

74. Looking back on your life, what have you done that has given you the most satisfaction?

75. When was the last time you laughed so hard you cried?

76. What would you do if your parents didn’t like your partner?

77. What do you wish you had more time for?

78. What do you like to do that is traditionally considered masculine?

79. What is your definition of femininity?

80. What is your definition of masculinity?

81. What do you really wish you knew when you were younger?

82. Is there someone you don’t speak to anymore that you miss?

83. What meal makes you the happiest?

84. What song comes to mind when you think of me?

85. When was the last time you had a gut feeling about something that turned out to be correct?

86. How do you measure success?

87. Would you rather constantly hear others opinions of you, or constantly tell others your opinion of them?

88. How decisive or indecisive are you?

89. What is the biggest lie that an ex has told you?

90. What is the biggest lie you’ve told an ex?

91. What would you do if one day you woke up and you were the last person on Earth?

92. Do you believe in love at first sight?

93. Who do you make happy?

94. Who makes you happy?

95. Where is your favorite place to be with me?

96. What is one thing you feel our relationship is lacking?

97. If our relationship ended, what is the one thing about it you would miss the most?

98. What do you think was your most vulnerable moment in our relationship?

99. If you could dedicate your life to solving one problem, what problem would you choose?

100. What was the worst phase you went through in life?

101. What picks you up when you’re down?

102. Do you want to raise our children to be religious?

103. What is the meaning of life?

104. Who influences you the most?

105. What is the most courageous thing you have ever done?

106. Do you want to change anything in me?

107. When was the last time you cried?

108. What is your biggest passion?

109. Do you prefer material gifts (jewelry, purses) or experiences (vacation, concerts)?

110. Do you fall in love easily?

111. If you only had one hour left on earth, who would you want to spend it with?

112. When you were younger, what was your dream job?

113. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

114. Do you find it hard to trust people?

115. Is there ever a good excuse to tell a lie?

116. Who understands you the best?

117. What gets you up in the morning?

118. If you could pick how you die, what would it be?

119. When did you feel most like an adult?

120. How did you know you wanted to be in a relationship with me?

121. What is one thing you want to accomplish together by this time next year?

122. What is your favorite way to spend your time?

123. What are you most afraid of?

124. What is something you failed badly at?

125. Do you believe everything happens for a reason?

126. Would your younger self be proud of what you’ve achieved so far?

127. What do you want to be remembered for?

128. Do you see yourself getting married?

129. What do you think about the most often?

130. If you could ask your future self one question, what would it be?

131. Do you have any regrets?

132. Who is your role model?

133. If you could live through one historical event, what would it be?

134. What is your favorite book?

135. Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me?

136. Do you think there is life on other planets?

137. What is the last film that made you cry?

138. Where do we go when we die?

139. If you could time travel once, would you go to the future or the past?

140. What was an aspiration you had when you were younger that you no longer want to achieve?

141. If you could live as one fictional character for a day, who would it be?

142. Do you love yourself?

143. Does your name have a specific meaning to you and the people around you?

144. What is the nicest thing I have ever said to you since the day we met?

145. What will your parents be very surprised to learn about you?

146. Have you ever given thought to make the first move on someone?

147. Who are you mostly mistaken for?

148. What don’t many know about you?

149. What do you do when heartbroken?

150. What do you think is your biggest strength in this relationship?

151. What’s one thing about your life you would never change for someone else, including me?

152. What about us do you think works well together? How do we balance each other out?

153. What do you like that most people find strange?

154. What is your ideal date?

155. Would you rather be loved or you loving someone?

156. When last did you feel awe and what happened?

157. What is your biggest flaw?

158. Is there anything you would change about your body if you could?

159. What movie do you think everyone should watch?

160. What is true love to you?

161. What does beauty mean to you?

162. What makes you feel beautiful?

163. What are you most thankful for?

164. If you could have dinner with any celebrity, dead or alive, who would it be?

165. How has your life improved since we’ve met?

166. Do I make you feel good about yourself?

167. What’s one thing about your parents’ relationship that you seek to emulate?

168. Is there something you stopped doing even though you loved it?

169. What would you do if you were invisible for a day?

170. Would you ever want to be famous?

171. Have you ever loved someone who didn’t love you back?

172. If you could teleport anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?

173. What is something you’ve never done that you’ve always wanted to do?

174. Are relationships meant to last forever?

175. What social norms do you wish would disappear?

176. How do you define friendship?

177. If you could take one photo of your life, what would it look like?

178. What is the biggest disappointment you’ve ever experienced?

179. What is one difference between us that you absolutely love?

180. What is one similarity between us that you absolutely love?

181. What is one thing you want to do together that we’ve never done before?

182. What is one secret you’ve wanted to tell me, but haven’t?

183. What is one thing you think makes our relationship unique from everyone else’s?

184. What is your dream job?

185. When are you the most confident?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.