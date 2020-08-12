120 Cute Things To Say To Your Girlfriend (Over & Over Again)

Let her know you care.

Sometimes when you’re so into someone, it can be hard to find the right words to show how you feel.

Love takes our breath away. But your silence is deafening to your girlfriend if you aren’t telling her how much you care.

You might know exactly how you feel, but she still needs to hear it. Write it in a love note, shout it from the rooftops, type it in a cute text, or just say to her face.

These short statements will leave no doubt in your girlfriend’s mind about how much you care.

Here are 120 cute things to say to your girlfriend to express your love.

1. I would do anything to make you smile.

2. I would gladly give my life to wipe the tears off your face when you're sad.

3. The stars in the sky are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes.

4. Now that you're part of my life, my life is perfect.

5. I wouldn’t change a thing about you.

6. You're never a burden to me.

7. I will fight for you every day.

8. Your smile makes me smile.

9. I count my blessings every day that you were put in my life.

10. I may not always show you how much I care, but I’m always filled with love for you.

11. You make my heart race without doing a single thing.

12. Whenever we’re apart for a second, I can't wait to see you again.

13. I still get butterflies whenever I see you.

14. I can't wait to tell our kids about our love story.

15. You complete me.

16. I don’t know what I’d do without you.

17. I’ve been running lately, because you make my heart race.

18. You might not be the sun, but you bring sunshine to my world.

19. Forever is not enough time to love you.

20. Do you even realize how much I love you?

21. I never knew love until I met you.

22. I feel brave when you hold my hand.

23. My best self is when I’m with you.

24. I don’t know how I got by before we met.

25. I’m so excited to grow old with you.

26. Our love story is what they make films about.

27. Since I’m with you, life has never been better.

28. I love how you understand my thoughts even before I voice them.

29. Love hurts, but I’m willing to take that risk with you by my side.

30. You're the desire of my soul.

31. You're mine, and only mine.

32. I don’t care when people question our relationship because I can’t wait to prove them wrong.

33. You’re my happily ever after.

34. I go to sleep excited to wake up next to you.

35. Sorry, if it seems like I’m not listening, I just get lost in your eyes.

36. I want to be there to shield you from all the troubles that come your way.

37. Life is beautiful because of you.

38. Thank you for supporting me. If it wasn’t for you, I would be lost in this world.

39. Even though you're feeling under the weather, you're still my ray of sunshine.

40. You're everything I was looking for in a girlfriend, and then some.

41. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

42. I can’t wait to marry you someday.

43. Your love is like the air I need to breathe and live. Without it, I would die.

44. I do not want to be remembered by the whole world. I just want to be remembered by you.

45. I never get tired of looking at you.

46. When I'm with you, it is hard to believe that this isn’t all just a dream.

47. I'm so happy that everything in my life has led me straight to you.

48. Even if we sometimes drive each other crazy, I would never want to trade you for anyone else.

49. I will have to arrest you for stealing my heart.

50. Thank you for loving me.

51. If there is someone out there who can give you everything you want in life, I’ll make sure it’s me.

52. Home is where you are.

53. I've fallen so deeply in love with you that I don’t think I will ever get up again.

54. You're my forever and always.

55. Even in my wildest dreams, I wouldn’t have imagined as love as strong as ours.

56. Sometimes my back hurts from carrying all the love I have for you.

57. I love it when I get to tell people that you’re mine.

58. My favorite place in the world is wherever you are.

59. My life was miserable before I met you.

60. We are like milk and cookies, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs. We are perfect together.

61. Nothing in this world can ever change my love for you.

62. You're my reason for living.

63. You’re the one I want to spend the rest of my life with.

64. I’m so helplessly in love with you.

65. I wouldn’t change a single thing about us.

66. Hearing the sound of your voice always puts a big smile on my face.

67. You have been the most wonderful adventure in my life.

68. The moment I first saw your face, I fell in love.

69. Every time you're not by my side, a piece of my soul is torn apart.

70. With you, I can stay awake all night. And you do not have to say a single word.

71. I crave for the moments I can share with you.

72. You deserve better so I’ll do better every day.

73. With each passing day, I love you more and more than I did before.

74. It’s hard to explain, but being with you feels so right.

75. Having your heart is the only gift I’ll ever need.

76. When you kiss me, I never want the moment to end.

77. I feel at home when you’re lying in my arms.

78. My life has a meaning now, and it is to love you until my last dying breath.

79. I love you because you're part of me, part of my whole world.

80. I can't imagine how my life would look without you.

81. How can you look so beautiful all the time?

82. I now understand what the poets and the songwriters have been talking about for all these years.

83. Whenever you need me, I’ll come running.

84. There is no one else for me but you.

85. My biggest wish is to fill the gaps between each beat of your heart.

86. You’re my best friend.

87. My world, without you in it, is just not enough.

88. You take my breath away.

89. When I’m separated from you, I truly understand what you mean to me.

90. I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve you but I’m so glad that you're here with me now.

91. There is a fire in my heart that burns only for you.

92. I love you for who I am when I'm with you.

93. You’re the girl of my dreams.

94. My favorite memories are my memories with you.

95. Our relationship is my greatest achievement.

96. I smile when I think of you.

97. You’re the most beautiful girl in every room.

98. Your intelligence astounds me.

99. Thank you for loving me.

100. I’ve never had someone makes me feel like this.

101. I spend my days thinking about you constantly.

102. You're more precious to me than all of the jewels in the world.

103. A minute spent with you is worth more than a lifetime spent with anyone else.

104. At times, I think you can read my mind. That’s how much you get me.

105 You're my partner in crime, my companion in life.

106. You make me want to be better.

107. You look so beautiful, I’m afraid I'm not worthy of you.

108. You're what I’m most thankful for having in my life.

109. Sometimes when you say “I love you” I can’t believe you’re talking to me.

110. Your smile makes the sadness disappear.

111. You're perfect to me.

112. You could have had any guy in the world. And yet, you chose me. For that, I will love you forever.

113. Without you, I feel so lost.

114. I didn’t think you could get any more beautiful. I was wrong.

115. I have you in this life and will search for you again in the next.

116. You make life worth living.

117. I keep expecting to wake up and find out that all of this was just a dream.

118. Thank you for picking me.

119. I can’t wait to make more memories with you.

120. I love you.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.