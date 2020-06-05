What Dreams About Teeth Falling Out Mean Spiritually

It's okay, it was just a dream.

If you’re anything like me, you rarely remember your dreams. Not remembering your dream when you wake up does not mean that you did not have one. It just means that the dream was not important enough to remain in your memory.

It seems like the dreams we remember the most are the ones we just do not know how to explain.

What does it mean if you dream about your teeth falling out?

It is believed that each dream has a deeper meaning and losing your teeth in a dream can reveal something about your emotional, physical, or emotional health.

Some also believe that dreams about tooth loss can serve as warnings or can give you insight into deep, internal issues.

Although dreams about losing teeth differ for every individual, this is one dream that we all seem to have had.

The losing teeth dream is the one where you are doing your normal daily routine and a few or all of your teeth begin to fall straight out of your mouth.

This dream is the type of dream that will cause us to wake up in a cold sweat and rush to the restroom to make sure all of our pearly whites are safe and sound inside of our gums.

This dream is so strange, yet so common. So what does this mean? Why is this dream one that a lot of us have had before?

Sure, Google knows everything and you could easily do a quick search and find a plethora of meanings connected to this tooth-loss dream.

However, there are so many different interpretations and it causes difficulty when we are trying to choose which one we think fits us best.

Here's a few interpretations for when you dream about your teeth falling out:

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: fear

One popular interpretation of the losing teeth dream is that it symbolizes a feeling of loss and insecurity in your life.

You have either lost something abruptly like a job or a relationship or you fear that you will lose something important to you soon.

This interpretation is not a bad one and while some may be able to relate to it, this does not mean that is the case for all of us who have the tooth loss dream.

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: illness

Another interpretation of it is that it symbolizes that someone in your family is ill.

While this sounds like there would be no correlation between your teeth falling out, when people’s loved ones or sick or maybe even nearing the end of their life, their dreams may start to reflect these issues.

The teeth loss dream is one of many dreams that have this interpretation attached to it.

There are a lot of other ways that this dream is broken down across the internet, but what are you supposed to do when you don’t feel like any of them apply to your life?

The best thing to do is to start asking yourself questions and making observations about the current state of your mental health as well as the things going on around you.

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: loss of control

Are you sure that deep down you are not worried about abruptly losing your job because of circumstances out of your control?

Are you sure that you are not feeling some type of insecurity about some aspect of your life?

If you can’t think of anything that would cause a light bulb to go off in your head.

This may make you think, “hmm, maybe I can relate to these online interpretations,” then your next best option would be to think about if anything is going on with your teeth in real life to cause you to subconsciously worry about them.

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: worry

Has one tooth been as loose as it was when it was time for your baby teeth to come out at seven years old?

Do you have a dentist appointment soon that you are worried about? These may be factors that are worrying you in the real world that are impacting you in the dream world.

Another important question would be to ask, “how much value do I place on teeth?”

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: self-worth

Some people think that teeth are the most important part of someone else’s face or their own face.

Others do not look at teeth at all and feel like other features such as eyes or noses are much more important.

Personally, I do not think there is a single physical feature more important than teeth.

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: death

When I have dreams about losing my teeth, it is the equivalent of my personal world coming to an end.

This dream is so terrifying for me because losing my teeth would be a huge loss.

Based on how much I value my teeth, that dream would have a negative connotation.

Some people hate their teeth and would see that dream as positive because they are losing the part about themselves that they dislike the most.

Meaning of dream of teeth falling out: spiritual growth

While nobody wants to be completely toothless, they may see it as an opportunity to shed what they do not like and allow something new to grow in its place.

Dream interpretation is all up to the individual, especially when it comes to the infamous tooth loss dream.

Because we all have our individual lives and go through, it is nearly impossible for the dream to have the same meaning for all of us.

A lot of us have this dream, but it does not have one universal meaning. We must look deep into ourselves to figure out what our dreams mean for our individual lives.

A Google search about losing teeth in a dream or looking through a dream dictionary may provide you with some insight, but the real interpretation is found when you create it and personalize it for yourself.

Sarah Jones-Smith is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.