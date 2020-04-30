15 Romantic Things To Say To A Woman To Let Her Know You Appreciate Her

From the sweetest song lyrics ever.

Hey, men! Have you ever insistently said something to your girlfriend or wife along the lines of, “You know I love you and appreciate you!”, only for her to wait a beat and reply, “Thank you! But ... why?”

Suddenly, you're standing there tongue-tied, because like most men, you get uncomfortable when you feel vulnerable, and trying to articulate your innermost feelings can be rough.

It’s understandable for you to feel that way, but she's still going to want to hear you say something romantic that tells her how much she means to you — and one great idea too many people giving advice about dating, relationships and marriage forget is that there are so many creative ways to say "I love you" without necessarily having to come up with words of your own!

There is a reason love songs exist, guys, and I can pretty much guarantee there are song lyrics already out there that capture exactly how you feel about the woman you love.

Expressing your appreciation with words can brighten up both of your day when things are going smooth, and it can also be the key to turning things around in your relationship when you find yourselves at a stalemate.

There are plenty of songs out there from some of the best male artists to can help you articulate your true feelings for your partner, and to help you out, I compiled this list of some favorites of my own.

Here are 15 sweet things to say to your girlfriend or wife woman that say "I love you" and let her know you appreciate her, from the lyrics of some of the best romantic songs.

1. When you realize she's "the one" for you and you're thrilled she picked you, too.

"I've waited all of my life for someone like you. I'm so glad I found you, I'm so glad you're mine, oh, mine."

— Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, "You Know How to Make Me"

2. When you wake up before she does and feel lucky she's lying by your side.

"Like the sweet morning dew, I took one look at you. And it was plain to see, you were my destiny."

— Marvin Gaye, "You’re All I Need to Get By"

3. When you just ended a fight and you want to reduce the tension (so you can go out to eat).

"No matter what the people say, I'm gonna love you anyway.

You are my life, I can't let go. Even if we fuss or fight, try till we get it right.

You are my life. I can't let go. Even if we disagree, you can put it all on me.

You are my life. I can't let go. I can't. I can't let you go."

— Anthony Hamilton, "I Can’t Let Go"

4. When you get that dream job or you're about to sign the mortgage papers for your new home.

"You and I, together for always.

Baby I, breathe every single breath for you baby.

Ooh boy. You and I, one hell of a chemistry.

Baby I, I'm living out this life for you."

— Avant, "You and I"

5. When you see her struggling with something.

"When you need me call my name

'Cause without you my life just wouldn't be the same

If you want me to come sunny skies or rain

When you need me just call my name"

— Bruce Springsteen, "When You Need Me"

6. When you're just feeling that deep connection with her.

"And you’re the desert sand, I’ll be your water

And you’re the perfect plan I never thought of

I don’t wanna do this on my own

And you shouldn’t have to be alone

I would rather be alone together

Be alone together"

— Daley, "Alone Together"

7. When you're struggling with something, but want to reassure her that you need her.

"You are the love of my life, you give me reason to live.

You taught me how to be strong, with you is where I belong."

— George Benson, "Love of My Life"

8. When you want and need intimacy — nothing more, nothing less.

"Just kiss me, and forget all about that other stuff.

Kiss me. Your big red lips, I think, will be enough.

Don't worry with your lipstick, I'm gonna kiss it all away.

Throw away your lipstick. That ain't your color, anyway."

— Harry Connick Jr., "Just Kiss Me"

9. When you're excited about the future, Part 1 ...

"So listen to my heart. Lay your body close to mine.

Let me fill you with my dreams, I can make you feel alright.

And baby through the years, gonna love you more each day.

So I promise you tonight, that you'll always be the lady in my life."

— Michael Jackson, "The Lady in My Life"

10. When you're excited about the future, Part 2 ...

"You know we're two hearts believing in just one mind.

Together forever, till the end of time."

— Phil Collins, "Two Hearts"

11. When you see her in a perfect outfit and know she knows she looks good.

"Could you be the most beautiful girl in the world?

It's plain to see you're the reason that God made a girl.

When the day turns into the last day of all time,

I can say I hope you are in these arms of mine."

— Prince, "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World"

12. When you feel your love for her growing more and more each day.

"My love for you can never be measured (ain't no doubt about it).

Girl I treasure (girl don't you ever doubt it).

And each day my love multiplies for you girl.

As long as far as time is on my side I'm gon' be by your side.

Baby your perfect in my eyes your my joy and pride."

— Raheem DeVaughn, "Guess"

13. When you just want her to know she's beautiful, inside and out.

"You're my water when I'm stuck in the desert.

You're the Tylenol I take when my head hurts.

You're the sunshine on my life.

I just wanna see how beautiful you are.

You know that I see it, I know you're a star.

Where you go I follow, no matter how far.

If life is a movie, then you're the best part, oh, oh oh.

You're the best part, oh, oh oh.

Best part."

— Daniel Caesar, "Best Part"

14. When you want to reassure her that no other woman will ever come between you.

"Oh, girl I'll never give you up, 'cause ain't no other good enough.

And nothing can compare to you. I waited all my life to be with you."

— Raphael Saadiq, "Never Give You Up"

15. When you've been through a major issue in your relationship and made it to the other side.

"We've been together for a while now.

We're growing stronger everyday now.

It feels so good and there's no doubt.

I will stay with you as each morning brings sunrise.

And the flowers bloom in springtime.

On my love you can rely.

And I'll stay with you."

— John Legend, "Stay With You"

In the end, we all respond favorably to praise and appreciation.

Do all you can to let your partner know you love her and appreciate her, and how much joy she brings to your life.

So, maybe you have to borrow a line from your favorite artist sometimes.

As long as you switch it up and tell her often enough, she won’t care. Just do it!

Keith Dent is a relationship and life coach and the author of "In The Paint: How to Win at the Game of Love." His work has appeared on The Good Men Project, MamaMia, and The Real Dad's Network. If you'd like to find your own words to express your appreciate and are having some trouble, give him a shout via email.