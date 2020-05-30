40 Throwback Instagram Captions When You Feel Nostalgic

These captions will hit you right in the feels.

Sometimes when life gets tough, all you can do is look back at the good times. Some of the peak moments in our lives are immortalized in photographs, and there’s nothing better than reminiscing about the stories behind each of our favorite pictures.

These memories can be from your favorite college parties, an amazing vacation, or even your happiest baby photos. No matter the occasion, capturing memories to hold on to forever is the best way to remember all the good times.

When nostalgia strikes, sometimes you want nothing more to share the memory on your social media.

This is an awesome way to remind your loved ones of memories you might have shared with them and to show off how far you’ve come. Every good post needs a caption, especially when it comes to Instagram captions. But sometimes the words are hard to find.

To help you, here are 40 of the best throwback captions for Instagram.

Some are funny, others cheesy and nostalgic, but all of them will sure to make you and your followers smile.

1. Just trying to avoid the present by living in the past.

2. Hey travel, I’m ready when you are.

3. Them: Take a picture, it will last longer. Me: Okay!

4. "I live for the nights that I can't remember with the people that I won't forget." —Drake, "Show Me a Good Time"

5. Life moves on, but these memories are forever.

6. They say a picture speaks a thousand words, this one only says 3: I miss this.

7. I want a do-over.

8. "Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different?" —C.S. Lewis

9. Can’t wait to tell my grandkids about moments like these.

10. I never thought I'd say it, but I actually miss school.

11. If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be to take better photos.

12. Oh, so this is what they meant when the said these are the best years of your life.

13. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it.” —Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

14. Good times with even better people.

15. I’ll take a one-way ticket back to this moment right here, please.

16. Reliving this moment over and over again with this photo.

17. Ah yes, the good ol' days... 3 months ago!

18. "The past beats inside me like a second heart." —John Banville

19. I’m never taking anything for granted ever again.

20. I wish you there with us, but wish I was there even more.

21. I can’t wait to sea you again.

22. I’m homesick for anywhere that isn’t my home.

23. These pictures don’t do this moment justice. I guess I’ll just have to go back!

24. "We do not remember days; we remember moments." —Cesare Pavese

25. I’m good at living in the moment, but better at reliving this moment.

26. Memories are the diary we carry with us.

27. Life was simpler back in the days of playdates and sleepovers.

28. I love looking back at old photos with my kids because in pictures they are silent and aren’t bothering me for snacks.

29. Humans, not places, make memories.

30. Blessed with the best.

31. "Yesterday is but today's memory, and tomorrow is today's dream." —Kahlil Gibran

32. Hold on to your memories tight, but your dreams even tighter.

33. Nothing is lost so long as we remember it.

34. "'Cause our days were numbered by nights on too many rooftops. They said we'd burn so bright." —Cartel, "Burn This City"

35. Wait, can I go back? I think I left my happiness behind.

36. Memories fade but Instagram is forever.

37. If you love something, you've got to let it go. But all I want to do is go back.

38. Staying strong through tough times is the only way to make it to the good times.

39. Little moments, big memories.

40. When I grow up, I want to be my past self.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.