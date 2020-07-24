Ghislaine Maxwell Zodiac Sign & Natal Chart

Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime.

What is Ghislaine Maxwell's zodiac sign? Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell is a Capricorn who was born in Maisons-Laffitte, Île-de-France, France on Christmas Day, December 25, 1961 at 3:20 p.m. EST.

She was born a British socialite worth roughly $20 million dollars and is well known for her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

What does Ghislaine Maxwell's natal chart reveal about her zodiac sign?

Ghislaine Maxwell has a Capricorn Sun zodiac sign with a Moon in Leo.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a former publishing mogul and fraudster.

Ghislaine worked for her father until he passed away in 1991.

Here is a natal chart reading of Ghislaine Maxwell, using astrology:

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Sun in Capricorn

Ghislaine's Sun in Capricorn is at 3 degrees, a critical degree meaning that its energy is most intense.

The Sun gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Ghislaine’s Sun in Capricorn, she tends to be very practical and goal-oriented, but at a critical degree, she may present a dark nature to her ego's expression.

Sun in Capricorn people are hard-working and tend to work towards success.

They don’t like to do things that are a waste of time and instead want to do things that are beneficial for them.

They also want to do things that will help them get recognized for their accomplishments.

They are focused on the future and want to make sure they are on the right path towards success.

They aren’t the biggest risk-takers but they are very meticulous and dependable.

Sun in Capricorn people want to be financially stable and enjoy the finer things in life.

Although, they aren’t too showy so they still like the simple things as well.

They are very independent but can also be a bit lonely.

They don’t show their emotions too much and usually come off as calm, cool, and collected.

They are very responsible but also like to make people laugh and have a witty sense of humor.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Moon in Leo

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Ghislaine’s Moon in Leo, she likely enjoys being the center of attention but only when she is in her comfort zone.

In a big social setting, Moon in Leo people may not want to draw attention to themselves.

However, when they are around their close friends then they will be more outgoing than usual.

They don’t like to feel excluded from their friends and family and usually want to know what is going on and be in control of the group.

People with their Moon in Leo are creative and entertaining types.

They can be a little bit overbearing but generally treat people fairly.

They need love and affection and if they don’t get it then they will get very moody.

When they are in a bad mood, they can be very dramatic and make a big production of their sadness.

However, they usually display their bad mood at home but will pretend to be happy in public because they don’t want to get looked at poorly.

However, they get over their bad mood pretty quickly once they start to see things from a more practical and level-headed perspective.

They have a bit of an ego and don’t like to be told what to do since they are stubborn and independent.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Mercury in Capricorn

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Ghislaine’s Mercury in Capricorn, she usually communicates in a slow and elegant way.

She is very structured and processes information in a very practical way.

Mercury in Capricorn people get overwhelmed when too much information is given to them at one time.

They prefer breaking down information and looking at things from piece to piece before making a conclusion.

They like to learn and tend to be very curious so they enjoy working towards their goals and aspirations.

They really dislike being lied to or being thrown for a loop.

They also get annoyed when others don’t understand simple information that seems like general knowledge to them.

Mercury in Capricorn people tend to be trustworthy and like to be in control of situations.

They have a very methodological way of looking at things and their perspective seems to be pretty straight forward.

Even when they talk to others, they express themselves in a straightforward way because they don’t want to waste anyone's time.

They usually reject foolish and impractical ways of thinking or information.

They could even come off as more serious and conservative than they are because they think things through in a skeptical way.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Venus in Sagittarius

Venus rules what and how you love.

With Ghislaine’s Venus in Sagittarius, it is likely that when she is in love she wants to do everything with her partner and grow together.

Venus in Sagittarius people are dreamy romantics that want their significant other to appreciate their perspective and goals.

They take love seriously but also want someone they can laugh and have fun with.

However, they are slow to commit and want to make sure that their love interest is a good fit for them before taking the relationship to the next level.

They tend to attract people with their optimistic, friendly, and open-minded attitude.

They do not like to be with a partner that dwells on the past or is too pessimistic.

Instead, they like it when their partner is exciting and has a lust for life.

When their relationship isn’t going well, they tend to run for the hills and avoid their partner because they are such free and adventurous spirits.

Venus in Sagittarius people is pretty upfront and direct when telling their partner what they are feeling or what they want from the relationship.

They value honesty and open communication. They love to travel and want someone who is willing to go on vacation with them.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Mars in Capricorn

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Ghislaine’s Mars in Capricorn, she likely handles things in a very specific and disciplined way.

She probably has a more calm and cool way of approaching things.

Mars in Capricorn people are pretty task-driven and like to work hard.

They are ambitious and reach for lofty goals.

They are not usually showy or extravagant but they strive for success because they want to be able to financially support themselves and their loved ones.

People with their Mars in Capricorn don’t get angered too easily but when they do, others might not be able to tell.

When they are annoyed or angry, they still appear to be cool, calm and collected.

They like to be in control of their emotions and the situations they are in.

In their personal and love life, they are not very too sensual or indulgent. Instead, they are very disciplined and meticulous.

They also plan for the future, so they are usually five steps ahead with their goals.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Jupiter in Aquarius

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Ghislaine’s Jupiter in Aquarius, she usually gets the best outcome when she is open-minded, honorable, creative, unbiased, and collaborative.

People with their Jupiter in Aquarius, tend to admire people and their freedom.

Those with their Jupiter in Aquarius tend to put forward their own eccentric perspective and abilities.

They usually welcome new ways of looking at things and new opportunities for growth.

They also tend to be very liberal and compassionate.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Saturn in Capricorn

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

Saturn returned to Capricorn in 2017, and until March 21, 2020, then it returned to Capricorn on July 1, 2020, just a day before she was arrested by the FBI.

When Saturn returns to the place where it was located in your natal chart, it begins a karmic cleansing, and likely why Ghislaine is now paying her dues.

With Ghislaine’s Saturn in Capricorn, she is likely very reasonable and level-headed but misused her power.

Saturn in Capricorn people strive for excellence but often dislike their responsible side at times.

Although they usually want to be successful, it can be easy for them to criticize the notion of career and marriage success.

They have a difficult time coming to terms with the fact they want to be successful and they try to play down their ambition.

Since they are very innately responsible, they sometimes want to run away from their responsibilities and get more in touch with their spontaneous side.

Since Saturn in Capricorn people are very responsible, they can easily get annoyed or angered if they have too much on their plate.

If they feel like they can’t handle something then they will quit before they even start.

They are also perfectionists who put a lot of pressure on themselves, so if they are scared to follow through in a situation that could even be advantageous for them, they will quit.

The root of their fear is that they are often scared to fail so if they think they won’t succeed then they will bow out.

It is important that they let go of their unrealistic standards if they want to actually succeed and be able to follow through with tasks.

It is probable that when they were young, they were treated like an adult so now they likely rebel against authority.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Uranus in Virgo

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Ghislaine’s Uranus in Virgo, she belongs to a generation that wants to make a difference when it comes to working, health, habits, employment, and service.

This generation usually walks to the beat of their own drum when it comes to these things and wants to be a leader instead of a follower.

They even wish to have more freedom and change other's perspectives when it comes to health, hygiene, service, diet, and things of that nature.

Although they want things to change, they can also be very stubborn and it may be difficult for them to see things through other people’s perspectives.

They could even push against laws, rules, and authority figures if they feel like they are suppressing their progress.

This generation often aims to inspire others to see things in a new way.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Neptune in Scorpio

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Ghislaine’s Neptune in Scorpio, she is part of a generation that wants to live in a world where people try to connect and understand each other.

This generation wants to get to the root of what is going on around them and they search for deep secrets.

They also don’t always believe that everyone should be treated equally and fairly.

Instead, they often see people’s differences instead of their commonalities and see that people come from all different walks of life and backgrounds.

They prefer that people work to make their voices heard and take initiative over what they want.

People from this generation often glamorize sexuality and sometimes use sexuality and intimacy as a means to escape reality.

Ghislaine Maxwell zodiac sign — Pluto in Virgo

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With Ghislaine’s Pluto in Virgo, she comes from a generation that wants to make a difference when it comes to their goals and accomplishments.

This generation also heavily values self-care, health, fitness, and wellness.

They try to find the balance through working hard but also taking a break when they need to.

They want to use their aspirations and motivation to attain success instead of only finding success in their work and goals.

They want to always get better and improve on themselves instead of just ignoring their flaws and not seeking growth.

In the last two years, the lunar and solar eclipses affected Ghislaine's natal astrology because they took place on her Sun and Mars in the sign of Capricorn.

Around the time of the July 2, 2019 eclipse in Cancer, charges against Epstein became public in July 2019 when a New York prosecutor charged him with sex trafficking, and there's belief she was heavily involved.

On May 27, 2020, the Moon was in Cancer, opposing Ghislaine's Sun while Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde all took place on her natal Sun in Capricorn.

The same day, Netflix released a documentary called Filthy Rich about Ghislaine and Jeffrey which provided a lot of information about how they both lured minors into their home with the intention to molest them.

According to the documentary, Ghislaine Maxwell denied her involvement in sex trafficking and avoided commenting on the situation.

Although Ghislaine was under FBI investigation in December 2019, and she went into hiding after Epstein got caught.

However, Maxwell was finally arrested by the FBI on July 2, 2020, just before the eclipse took place on her Sun sign.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.