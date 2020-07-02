Bill Clinton Reportedly Had An Affair With Ghislaine Maxwell, According To New Book

This is an interesting development.

On July 2, 2020, Jeffrey Epstein's rumored girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI and indicted on charges of assisting, facilitating, and contributing "to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims..."

Her arrest has once again brought to light her connections with many people in power, including former president Bill Clinton.

Clinton is known for his impeachment and his affair with Monica Lewinsky, but a new book claims that Clinton had another affair, this time with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Did Bill Clinton have an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Or is this just speculation? Here's what we know so far.

The accusations against Clinton came out in a new book about Jeffrey Epstein.

In the book, A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, authors Alana Goodman and Daniel Harper write that Clinton spent time with Epstein in order to be around Maxwell, who was reportedly one of Epstein's associates, and Clinton used him as an alibi to carry on his affair without anyone being the wiser.

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” said a source close to the situation. "That’s why he was around Epstein — to be with her."

Reportedly, Clinton was seen with Maxwell abroad and in New York City.

Not only is Clinton being accused of traveling abroad with Epstein just to spend more time with Maxwell, but he has also reportedly visited her at her $11 million townhouse on the Upper East Side. In the early 2000s, Clinton and Maxwell were seen out and about together, including going out to dinner together and attending charity events.

It seems Maxwell was close with the Clintons.

Not only was Clinton close with Maxwell — so was his family. In fact, the book also points out that she attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010 and before that, she'd also attended the 2009 Clinton Global Initiative. She was definitely in the family's orbit ... but in what capacity? Was this actually an affair happening under wraps — or was she just a close family friend?

Maxwell has been accused of being involved in human trafficking.

Maxwell allegedly helped Epstein find his underage victims by visiting trailer parks and bringing home women who seemed like his type.

“Ghislaine says to me, ‘Jeffrey has a sex drive that I cannot keep up with. He has to have three orgasms a day,’" Christina Oxenberg, Prince Andrew's cousin, said in the documentary, Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?.​ “She says,‘I cannot keep up with him physically, and I help by bringing in other girls.’ She said it as a boast. She was proud of it. She says, ‘What I do is I drive into the trailer parks in West Palm Beach, and I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type, and I bring ’em home.'”

Clinton's rep has denied the rumors.

In a statement, Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, has said that the claims about his affair with Maxwell are a "total lie."

“It’s a total lie today, it’s a total lie tomorrow, and it’ll be a total lie years from now," Urena said.

Did Bill Clinton have an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell?

It's hard to answer this question for sure, especially since Clinton is maintaining that the affair didn't happen. But now that the word is out in this new book, it wouldn't be surprising if even more intel and details end up surfacing, hopefully leading us to a better, clearer conclusion on the situation.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.