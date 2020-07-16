10 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Leo Zodiac Sign

Their roar is bold and brash.

Leo, the 5th sign of the zodiac, is well known for all the traits and characteristics that we've come to know, love and anticipate: pride, charisma, generosity, arrogance, star quality and persistence.

Of course, that persistence is matched by supreme laziness. It's like the lion that catches its prey on the great savannas — once the deed is done (and that took much persistence), then it's time to relax and just... pick. (Laziness.)

In love, Leo is a special case, that's for sure. Loving a Leo is an outstanding experience in joy, and they are truly open to giving and receiving love in abundance.

They thrive on the stuff, and will go out of their way to both please and get pleased. They want the back and forth; they expect you to adore them, as they are ready, willing and able to love you back. It's what makes them tick.

But as we've heard, they are prideful, and that makes for some wicked arguments and unfair bickering. They are big babies who throw tantrums when they are unhappy, and if their love life starts to decline, you'll know about it... again, and again, and again.

For Leo, a lot of it is about you paying attention to them, and should that attention start to fade, you'll be dealing with a very unhappy Lion.

And these Leo love quotes describe the life one might share with this zodiac sign.

1. "Don't mess with a Leo." —Danielle Dahl

Leo is not a liar; they are truth tellers and they want facts up front. They will believe you and take you at your word, and if you get romantically involved with a Leo, you're taking on a whole world of responsibility.

Do yourself a favor and think before you act around a Leo. They depend on your honesty, and should you breech this sacred contract, they will come at you with relentless ferocity.

2. "They want you to think they're good in bed, but they're just lazy ol' lions." —Patricia Donalson

Part of Leo's "sexy" act is convincing the world that they are the sexiest people ever to walk the planet.

Guess what? That's individual, but as a general observation, Leo is more contented with appearing sexual and looking hot than they are concerned about literal sexual performance. If they look good and you notice, that's a sex act in itself for a Leo.

3. "Pride is their downfall." —Archie Connelly

Leo is born with certain standards. These are both personal and materialistic.

If, in love, you try to show up your Leo lover, or compete with them on any level, they will grow cold and lose interest. They are not interested in being bested by you, and they would prefer it if you, as their lover, would just let them hog all the attention.

Should they lose that precious attention, they sulk; their pride in themselves surely takes them down a notch.

4. "You can't let your failures define you. You have to let your failures teach you." —Barack Obama

While they may be prideful and egomaniacal at times, they are also sturdy and stoic and will never grovel. If they do not succeed, they try, try again and they insist on making their failures into successes.

That famous "Leo ego"? It works for them; their ego always takes them to a place where everything can get better. It's their natural survival mechanism; they learn from their mistakes.

5. "It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends." —J.K. Rowling

Leo will let you get away with murder, meaning they'll let you walk all over them, until they reach the breaking point. And as hard as it will be for them to show you to the door, they will do it in no uncertain terms.

Leo is a gregarious, generous soul, so don't take advantage of their kindness. Because even if it takes a while to tell you off, they will do it and it will be irrevocable.

6. "Leo walks into a room and wants people to know they're there.” —Wesley Snipes

Not only do they take tremendous pride in their appearance, they expect praise, adoration and many, many compliments on their looks. This kind of attention feeds them, and they love it.

The interesting part? They get all the attention they need, because every time they actually do walk into a room, everyone's heads turn! It's true.

7. "Leos don't need anger management, they just need people to stop pissing them off." —Unknown

Leo doesn't do anything wrong, ever, according to them. It's you who is the problem.

Let's do the math: They are perfect in their own minds and you're flawed to the bone, so who angers who off most?

You anger them, and that's the way it is. So, when they growl and hiss and wail and snap, know that no matter how much you try to show them the error of their ways, it's going to go back to you.

It's your fault, silly other-than-Leo sign!

8. "A Leo's motto: I'm not gonna change who I am, so you're just going to have to deal with it." —Unknown

There's something to say about a person who truly carries with them an air of confidence and acts from a place of self-esteem. You will find this to be common with Leo.

They don't fight for the right to be awful; they know they are great, and much of the time they insist on doing things their "great" way. They won't change for you — not in love, not in war. They know who they are, and that's just fine with them.

9. "Sometimes Leos sit in the bathroom and cry, but then walk out like nothing ever happened." —Unknown

Part of the deal when you're prideful is that you never allow anyone to see you sweat, or cry, or fear, or fail. Leo knows that they're not always going to get what they want, but you're certainly not going to know what they're feeling when they're feeling down or rejected.

Rejection really works Leo's nerves, but it's nothing a good private cry won't relieve. They do cry like big ol' babies. It's just not something you'll ever witness.

10. "I never lose. I either win or I learn." —Nelson Mandela

Because Leo is so fiercely competitive, they seriously do not like losing. And even if they seriously do lose, they can't see it as failure.

Nope! Leo's don't lose anything, they simply convince themselves that whatever happened had to be, that it was fate, and that, on some level, they've actually won. They don't see their failings as loss; they see them as stepping stones to the next big win.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.