How The Rest Of 2020 Will Be For All Zodiac Signs

Your (updated) 2020 tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs!

We all need an updated horoscope and tarot reading for the 2020 year for each of the zodiac signs. No one would have imagined that the new year would come to where we are right now, and there are still several months left to 2020.

We all went into the new decade bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready for the adventures that awaited us ahead in the future, the next roaring 20’s.

We should have had the foresight to know that the birthing of a new era came with pain and trauma, as any birth realistically is.

How will the rest of 2020 be for your zodiac signs, according to astrology and the tarot?

If we looked at cycles, we could have seen that 2020 is a Year 4 — the Manager of numerology.

In numerology, the number 4 means a time for revolution and breakthrough with the use of integrity and a bold determination that can not be silenced.

2020 has been a year of changes for everyone in astrology

The forecasted Mercury Retrograde this past Pisces season, one of many we are facing this year, would have alluded to feeling low energy and stagnancy as we all head indoors and away from the public.

Lunar and solar eclipses will take place in the zodiac of Sagittarius and Gemini

Sagittarius and Gemini are zodiac signs who love their freedom.

We are seeing more people wanting to break free from what they don't agree with any longer.

Forecasted throughout the pages of history, there have been numerous prophecies predicted for war and virus, some predictions dating back to the 16th century by Nostradamus.

We don’t always think to look to the stars, literature, or patterns that are so easily accessible to us, let alone utilize other resources that may provide some clarity and comfort for when we are facing some of the hardest battles we will ever face.

Yet, time and time again prophecies and star alignment has provided the truth for many, giving them as much faith as prayer or good company can provide.

For me, I seek solace and wisdom in my tarot and oracle cards, after practicing as a professional witch for hire for the past nine years.

I find that by meditating on my cards and taking the blunt honesty that is delivered in their messages with me throughout the day, I can't stop myself from healing, manifesting, and growing into who I was meant to be.

I can’t sugar coat things and tell you after this year that it’s all going to be alright.

It is not my mission to preach to you love and light or tell you to ignore the pain you feel during these times where hope is fleeting and silence is deafening.

However, I can help deliver messages you need to hear based on your sign through the art of tarot, and help you embrace your plan of action for 2020.

Here's how the rest of the year 2020 will be for all zodiac signs according to this tarot reading:

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

2020 Tarot reading for Aries — Knight of Pentacles

I pulled the Knight of Pentacles for you, Aries.

This year is going to be a slow burn for you, and that’s trickier for you than most, because you tend to be short on patience.

Things are going to be thrown your way; don’t let your fire burn into a rage. Keep your cool, stay level headed, and stick to the grind.

You should take great pride in the work you are doing and the actions you’re taking to make the year as good as it’s going to get.

If anyone, you have the stamina to outlast all the things being thrown your way this year.

As you proceed through the next half of the year, carry on with caution, guarding yourself.

Not everything is as it seems, in person or business, and you should be wise with decision making.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

2020 Tarot reading for Taurus — Four of Wands

Taurus, I pulled the Four of Wands for you. You can be stubborn but now is not the time to push everyone away and isolate.

You can rely on your community; this doesn’t mean that everyone is your friend, but you’re an excellent judge of character and you know deep down who is worthy of your energy.

You can’t be a strong friend all the time; everyone knows you’re dependable.

Now it’s time for those friends to show up to uplift and support you during your time of need.

With a little support from the ones you trust you may find by the end of the year, you’ll start believing in yourself more.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

2020 Tarot reading for Gemini — Eight of Wands

Another wands card for you, Gemini, as I pulled the Eight of Wands to represent your year.

This year is actually moving by fast for you, things are in motion, and you’re starting to find that you’re having a hard time playing catch up.

Change has been a theme for you this year, and in hindsight, this change isn’t necessarily bad (although at times it can be uncomfortable).

I know you might be overwhelmed but now is the time to take action for the things you want in your life.

Take opportunities when they’re presented, especially if you know they’ll be fulfilling for your spirit.

I also see the need for a holiday vacation coming to you; try to take a break to keep up with your beautiful, challenging mind.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

2020 Tarot reading for Cancer — Eight of Cups

Cancer, it should come as no surprise that your card is the Eight of Cups.

Your emotions, always present, are heightened at feelings of abandonment, especially through this time of social isolation.

And perhaps this is a two-way street, where you’re recognizing that there are things in your life that are no longer servicing you.

Regardless, this is a registered loss, and it’s okay to take time on your journey moving forward to mourn the connections left behind in yesterday’s history.

You’re only human, you’re allowed to have these emotions...but don’t let them stop you from moving forward with your life and moving onto bigger adventures.

Better things await you.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

2020 Tarot reading for Leo — Justice

Leo, the card representing your year is Justice. Karma is coming into play this year.

You may feel you have been wronged; the next half of your year will start fixing those problems.

Put your faith that the Universe has your back and fairness will win out.

The truth is the most important part of your year; stick to the facts of situations, let the emotions come into play when trying to balance out your rationale.

Balance between your loud emotions and knowledgeable truths.

However, knowing that karma will be a theme for the year, be aware that any actions you take will have long-lasting effects.

Put the energy out into the world that you want to receive, Leo.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

2020 Tarot reading for Virgo —King of Wands

King of Wands best fits your year, Virgo. Your past actions are leading to your success.

You’ll have great luck in achieving your goals this year, getting the community backing you need, and the at-home support you crave.

You are a charismatic leader, easy to adapt to your role in this world.

If inspiration is what is guiding you through these dark times, then fall into that!

You’re not foolish for planning ahead and creating a better future for yourself.

You can’t help but be imaginative and creative, these are your best assets!

Put them to good practice and use them to excel yourself into where you want to be, not where you are. These actions will work faster than you may think.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

2020 Tarot reading for Libra — Page of Cups

Libra, defining your year we see the Page of Cups. It comes as no shock to reveal that this year the Universe is sending you big messages regarding love.

Maybe you just ended a relationship and someone has already caught your eye.

Your initial reaction might be Am I really about to do this again?

Know that you don’t have to act on every message delivered; sometimes they’re just fleeting attractions.

However, you can expect a change in perspective and outlook

. If your natural upbeat self has been in question, you may feel as the year progresses you start to feel alleviated in the pain that is clouding your chipper attitude.

Look for the humor in life, the little jokes that mankind likes to play on itself.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

2020 Tarot reading for Scorpio — Queen of Cups

Scorpio, I have pulled the Queen of Cups for you. You have been a major reason that other people are finding solace and peace during this time.

You are helping support a variety of communities. How do you balance it all on your shoulders?

Your listening skills lately are intact, and the attention you’re paying to detail in conversations makes the other party feel heard.

Be sure that you’re finding someone to rest your head on too.

You can’t take on the weight of the world, as powerful and nurturing as you are finding yourself to be in this time.

Your feelings run deep and it’s important that your voice is being heard in all of this.

Seek counsel from someone who brings you peace, not all the answers.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

2020 Tarot reading for Sagittarius — Nine of Wands

This isn’t an easy year for you, Sagittarius, and we can see that in the Nine of Wands.

Nonetheless, you’re still standing. Your courage will always win out.

This year you may find that your faith is being tested as the thing Sagittarius dreads the most is now a reality; confinement.

This isn’t going to knock you down, not forever. When you fall, you may need to rest, but we all know you will rise again to fight another day.

This world is not meant for your free spirit these days, but keep being persistent towards your goals and dreams.

Don’t surrender because of a change in routine. Keep fighting; this year holds so much more for you.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

2020 Tarot reading for Capricorn — The Sun

I am so happy to deliver you with The Sun, Capricorn. If you aren’t aware, you are on the right path.

Sometimes it’s hard for you to step back and see the emotional uplift. You’re practical, and you’re busy chipping away at creating your empire.

The seeds you plant this year or the projects you’re continuing to work away at are going to be successful.

Expect to be able to experience a little freedom this year, a break from your hardworking nature.

Look into finding ways to express yourself in your spare time; change up that wardrobe with the money you’ve been saving, pick up a new hobby you know will bring you peace and joy.

Luck is on your side this year; if you haven’t found it yet start by believing in yourself.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

2020 Tarot reading for Aquarius — Nine of Swords

Aquarius, I see this year hasn’t been gentle on you as I present the Nine of Swords.

The toll this year has been taking on you is influencing your mental state. Who can you trust? Who will understand?

You’re not interpreting things as they are, you’re finding yourself in a lot of misunderstandings.

Remember that people can’t read your mind; you don’t have bad intentions, you’re just not being heard.

Try to vocalize with reason, using “I” statements, reflecting what’s going on with you.

You have so much to worry about. Start by worrying about yourself and what the best course of action is to free yourself from this despair.

You’re smarter than most give you credit for, don’t be afraid to flex your wisdom.

How the rest of the 2020 year will be for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

2020 Tarot reading for Pisces — Five of Cups

Pisces, we end the pull with you, leaving you with the Five of Cups.

You might be taking things personally, reflecting about what went wrong, and the actions you took that lead you to where you are.

This might even lead to black and white thinking, believing you’re not meant for happiness.

You're stuck in your failures, starting to become an emotionally pessimistic person.

You’re sensitive and when things don’t go right the first person you blame is yourself.

But look around you; not everything is your fault and you still have people who want to be part of your life.

Just because things may be different now doesn’t mean you’ll forever be alone with your thoughts and feelings.

