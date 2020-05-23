8 Best Crystals For Capricorn

Believe in the power of crystals and see what they can do for you, Capricorn.

If you're choosing a healing stone or energy crystal for a Capricorn zodiac sign, pick a gem that matches their personality traits.

Capricorns — they're an Earth sign that is represented by a goat, and they're known to be ambitious, realistic, and disciplined.

In astrology, each of the 12 zodiac signs has a birthstone that's unique to their sign.

A birthstone is a crystal that you can identify with and can also be worn when trendy.

Some say that there are benefits to wearing crystals, or that healing stones have superpowers. Which is why crystals make great gifts or signature pieces to add to any wardrobe.

How do you pick the right crystal for a Capricorn zodiac sign?

Figuring out what you like vs what will be the most benefit to a Capricorn zodiac sign can be tricky.

But it's worth the effort if you're trying to add a personalized touch to a gift or want to wear one for yourself.

While no two signs have the same birthstone, there are similar crystals that they can wear for their overall well being.

On that note, if you're a Capricorn that's looking to get into crystals, then use the following crystal guide to gauge your interest.

Here are the best crystals to wear if you're a Capricorn zodiac sign, according to astrology:

1. Black Onyx

Black Onyx is a protection crystal.

"Black Onyx" will help you to preserve your personal energy while steering you clear of any negative energy.

Negative energy is absorbed into the crystal so that it doesn't transmit into your body and soul.

Also, utilizing "Black Onyx" as a crystal will help to bring on happiness and good fortune.

Despite black being a dark color, it's only used for positive things within a Capricorn's life.

This crystal is a power stone. What this means for Capricorns is that it'll help you focus on the task at hand and the goals that you have for yourself.

Something to note about "Black Onyx" is that it helps to ground a Capricorn so that they don't go off the deep end when they're in an argument.

This helps to bring them back to reality, so they can focus on what's being presented to them.

A final thing to note about "Black Onyx" is that they help to bring out eloquence within a Capricorn, which helps with expressing one's thoughts and feelings to others about what's being discussed.

What this means for anyone that's communicating with a Capricorn is that you can expect to experience no BS with them, which is a good thing if you're seeking out honesty in your conversations.

This might lead to a confrontation, but if that happens, then let it happen.

2. Emerald

Emerald is a dark-ish green crystal.

Emeralds are a healing stone, and they also help with love.

They do this by opening up something called the "heart chakra," as such helps with unconditional love.

When kept in a relationship/partnership between two people, an emerald can change its color when it suspects that someone's not loyal within said relationship/partnership.

It's safe to say that emeralds definitely help out with the romantic side of a Capricorn, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

While Capricorns tend to be cold due to how ambitious and disciplined they are, they too have a soft spot deep down inside of them that you probably don't know about and would want to uncover to some extent.

This shouldn't discount how a Capricorn is on the outside when you first meet them since when this first interaction occurs, you and said Capricorn are strangers, to say the least.

3. Ruby

With Capricorns, a ruby represents love, purity, peace of mind, mental power, courage, and persistence.

The thing with Capricorns is that they're dedicated and disciplined to the task at hand, and they're also persistent, so there's nothing in the world that could stop them from getting stuff done. Rubies also help to boost confidence within a Capricorn, as if they need it.

Another thing that rubies do for Capricorns is that it increases their energy.

Whether this can be taken as a positive or negative thing depending on the time of day and situation, everyone needs a little bit of energy to get through the day.

4. Garnet

Ah, the official birthstone of a Capricorn. Wearing a garnet might as well be the best thing that a Capricorn could do since it seems to be the most protective and beneficial crystal that a Capricorn could possess.

The thing with garnets is that they protect against depression and negative thoughts, they can boost confidence, and they can help with overall clarity in a Capricorn's life.

The garnet can also help with love, improving one's imagination, and increasing passion.

Garnets also help with productivity, which is something that a Capricorn will take a liking to due to how ambitious and disciplined they are.

5. Smoky Quartz

With this stone of love, it helps mostly with Capricorn women and creating a healthy family with the right person.

Said person could be a woman or a man, as for it's 2020, and we don't judge as to who one loves these days.

Another thing to note about this crystal is that it's believed to help with a Capricorn's self-esteem and "numb" to the opinion of others — especially those of strangers that you know, are strange.

6. Turquoise

While I found this to be an unusual crystal for a Capricorn of all signs, here's what it does for them.

Not only does it boost their empathy with other people, but it also increases their positive thinking.

Another thing to note about said "Turquoise" is that it's a healing and protective stone, which means that it has healing and protective powers.

7. Blue Topaz

For Capricorns, this crystal is excellent for bringing peace and calmness into your life, along with being beneficial for meditation if that's your thing.

What this does for you is it'll help to cool you off when you're feeling tense, and it'll help you to cope with those things that might be difficult to deal with when they're first presented to you.

8. Agate

For this final crystal, it benefits Capricorns by enhancing prudence within a Capricorn, which is something that a typical Capricorn would find to be beneficial.

The standard Capricorn is dedicated and ambitious, which means that they don't have a lot of time to waste on utter nonsense.

