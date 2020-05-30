What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of Angel Numbers 999?

Pay attention.

If you see the sequential numbers 999 — three nines all lined up in a row, does that mean something spiritual is being communicated to you?

I'm no expert, but I can tell that three 9s is powerful because of its rarity.

Just like all numbers, there's a spiritual meaning to the number 999, and I'm here to explore that with you.

What do the angel numbers 999 mean?

The number 999 means that something in your life is going to end and that you're going to turn over into a new leaf as the cool people say.

Relationships end, jobs change, moves happen along with people graduating, and so forth.

Change is going to happen in life, so let's get the fact that it's inevitable out of the way.

While I'm in no position to tell you what your next journey is going to be, just know that there's one in store for you, and (I'm sure) that it'll be great.

The next journey could be short or long, (and I can't predict that for you), but keep in mind that what's for you won't pass you... which ties into my next point.

Angel numbers 999 means change.

The number 999 also means that you should move on from what's not meant for you.

The thing is, not everything in life is meant for you, despite how badly you would want something.

For example, I thought that I wanted to go to law school, but instead was accepted into social work school and fell in love with wanting to work in a psych hospital.

Law school just wasn't in my cards, and I've since moved on from it.

Life has its unique path for everyone, and sometimes, you just need to ride the rollercoaster through everything that's happening.

The thing with this is that you should take a mental note that the angels are looking out for you and that they have your best interest at heart, as cheesy as that sounds.

It may seem unfair, but what's meant for you will not only be a better fit for who you are as a person but for your entire life as a whole, so try looking at the bigger picture and not just the smaller details.

Angel numbers 999 represents love.

The thing with love is that you could love whoever you want to love since, by the end of the day, love wins.

You can love your pet(s), family members, friends, partners, professors, inanimate objects, and so on. Love doesn't have to be romantic, so please keep that in mind.

You don't have to love everything the same, but it's the feeling of love that's present in your life.

This doesn't include loving to hate something, and hating to love something, so please keep that in mind.

This is about love in its purest form, which honestly, is pretty nice. I hope that everyone experiences love in its purest sometime, and as I've mentioned, it doesn't matter who it's with since love is love and love wins.

Don't let anyone shame you for loving who and what you love, because they're not in your shoes, so to an extent, they just wouldn't get it. Your love doesn't have to be shown or understood by everyone on this planet.

Angel numbers 999 also means that you should learn to forgive people.

Move on from the past, but not forget what has shaped you to be the person that you are today.

You could hate someone's blood so much for something that they did to you, but it's the fact that you're able to be the bigger person and forgive them for what they've done that in the end, makes you the bigger person and differentiates you from them.

Of course, you shouldn't hold grudges against people since some people are genuinely clueless and don't know better despite what they think, but you shouldn't give people passes either.

You're not a doormat, but a person that lives, breathes and has unique experiences with the world at hand. You only live once, so make the best of it while you can do so much since you never know when it's all going to end.

The numbers 999 is a sign of self-expression.

This could range from how you present yourself on the outside in terms of your style, or what you have to say using your big adult words instead of turning to micro-aggressions and being passive-aggressive.

You could express yourself through an array of mediums, which includes, but isn't limited to, writing, art, music, fashion, and so on.

There's no limit to how you express yourself, but when you see the number 999, it's time to start expressing yourself if you haven't already started doing so.

Finally, the 999 is a sign of karma.

As they say, what goes around comes around, so it's time to watch out.

Pretend that the floor is lava, so you always have to be on your feet, or your tippy-toes if you want to be uber specific.

What you put out is what you get back, so before you act, you should consider what you're putting out.

If you put out negative energy, expect that negativity to come right back to you. If you put on positivity, you can expect to see positive things happen in your life.

As always, you should be conscious of what you put out, since not only does it impact yourself, but it has an impact on those around you and their views on you.

Of course, you should do you and not care so much about what others have to say about you.

But if you're being too toxic for someone to handle, they should have the proper boundaries in place to let you know of such so that you can work on yourself.

The last thing that I'd want to see for you is people not wanting to be around you as a result of you being too negative for people to handle.

So please watch how you're acting. I get that sometimes you can't help yourself, but with everything comes a lesson that you should learn from.

