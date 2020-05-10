30 Best Songs For Mother's Day

Need some good Mother's Day songs to jam out to with your mom? We've got you covered.

My mother is the most generous, caring, selfless, loving, aware, helpful, kind, strong people I know. I could go on and on about my mother. I’m sure a lot of us feel that way about our mothers, so what better way to put your feelings into words than to let her know through music?

There are tons of songs for Mother's Day that have lyrics about moms — they are perfect to play when you want to tell her you love and appreciate her. After all, our moms did give birth to us.

Our mothers carried us for nine months, suffering all sorts of side effects like morning sickness or cravings, weight gain, swollen feet, the works. They went through one of the greatest pains to women and probably mankind to labor and bring us into this world. They have sacrificed everything for us.

The funny thing is, we are not always very appreciative of our mothers at the moment while they’re raising us. We fight with them, we disobey, we disrespect, in my case, we sass them and don’t want to listen. We don’t always realize that our moms truly want what’s best for us. They are just trying to protect us and keep us safe.

Our mothers are trying to make sure that we can learn from the mistakes that they made as kids or as teenagers. They are trying to learn from their own parents’ or mother’s mistakes that they made while raising them.

Motherhood is a learning experience of everyone trying to do better than the last generation and trying to help their kids learn from their mistakes.

If you were smart, you listened to your mother and believed her when she said that having good relationships with your siblings was important and that those relationships would be something that you would want to maintain later in life. Unfortunately, if you’re like me, you insist on not listening to your mother’s sound advice and learning from your own stupid mistakes. You refuse to admit that your mother might know what she’s talking about because she’s lived through a couple more decades than you and has experienced what you’re going through.

The good thing is, you eventually come to all of these realizations when you’re out of the house, graduated from high school, living on your own. Eventually you realize that your mom was right. About everything. Of course, you have to then get to the point of setting aside your pride and letting her know that — but all in due time.

Mothers sacrifice so much for their children — really for everyone in their lives. They often act as mothers to everyone around them. Moms make it their goal to make sure that everyone feels loved and taken care of to come capacity.

So, don't let your mom's love, sacrifices, and generosity go unnoticed. Make sure that she knows how valued she is this weekend with these heartfelt songs for Mother’s Day that are sure to give you just the right words you want to say. Take a look below at these song lyrics about mothers of all sorts to figure out which songs mean the most to you and your relationship with your own mother.

1. “The Mother’s Day Song” – Bryant Oden

“Remember it's the thought that counts more than the results. / My heart was in the right place even though I did it wrong / It was all to say on Mother’s Day my love for you is strong.”

2. “A Song For Momma” – Boyz II Men

“You were there for me to love and care for me. When skies were gray. Whenever I was down. You were always there to comfort me”

3. “Dear Mama” – 2Pac

“Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place.”

4. “Mama” – Spice

“Back then I didn't know why, why you were misunderstood. So now I see through your eyes, all that you did was love”

5. “The Best Day” – Taylor Swift

“And now I know why all the trees change in the fall. I know you were on my side, even when I was wrong, and I love you for giving me your eyes. Staying back and watching me shine”

6. “Hey Mamma” – Kanye West

“Hey mama, I want to scream so loud for you, 'cause I'm so proud of you, let me tell you what I'm about to do (hey mama). I know I act a fool, but I promise you I'm going back to school. I appreciate that you alive for me, I just want you to be proud of me (hey mama)”

7. “Mama’s Song” – Carrie Underwood

“Mama there's no way you'll ever lose me, and giving me away is not goodbye, as you watch me walk down to my future, I hope tears of joy are in your eyes”

8. “The Perfect Fan” – Backstreet Boys

“You showed me when I was young just how to grow. You showed me everything that I should know”

9. “In My Daughter’s Eyes” – Martina McBride

“And when she wraps her hand around my finger. How it puts a smile in my heart. Everything becomes a little clearer. I realize what life is all about”

10. “Slipping Through My Fingers” – Meryl Streep/ABBA

“The feeling that I'm losing her forever. And without really entering her world. I'm glad whenever. I can share her laughter. That funny little girl”

11. “Turn To You” – Justin Bieber

“So when you’re lost and you’re tired. When you’re broken in two. Let my love take you higher. 'Cause I still turn to you”

12. “Mama Liked The Roses” – Elvis Presley

“Oh, mama liked the roses in such a special way. We bring them every Mother's Day. And put them on her grave. Oh, mama liked the roses”

13. “Somebody’s Hero” – Jamie O’Neal

“She's somebody's hero. A hero to her baby with a skinned up knee. A little is all she needs. The keeper of the cheerios. The voice that brings snow white to life. Bedtime stories every night. That smile lets her know. She somebody's hero”

14. “Thank You Mom” – Good Charlotte

“I said I thank you. I'll always thank you. More than you would know. Than I could ever show. And I love you. I'll always love you”

15. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” – Ozzy Osbourne

“Mama, I'm coming home. I could be right, I could be wrong. It hurts so bad, it's been so long.

Mama, I'm coming home”

16. “The Wish” – Bruce Springsteen

“This one's for you, ma, let me come right out and say it. It's overdue, but baby, if you're looking for a sad song, well I ain't gonna play it”

17. “Mother Like Mine” – The Band Perry

“So the wars would all be over. 'Cause she'd raise us all as friends. And no one would ever wonder if somebody wanted them. We'd walk on grass that's greener. And our cares would all be freer. If the world had a mother like mine”

18. “Julia” – The Beatles

“When I cannot sing my heart. I can only speak my mind, Julia”

19. “Your Mother Should Know” – The Beatles

“Let's all get up and dance to a song. That was a hit before your mother was born. Though she was born a long long time ago. Your mother should know”

20. “Mother’s Little Helper” – The Rolling Stones

“‘Things are different today’. I hear ev'ry mother say. Cooking fresh food for a husband's just a drag. So she buys an instant cake and she burns her frozen steak. And goes running for the shelter of a mother's little helper. And two help her on her way, get her through her busy day”

21. “You Can’t Lose Me” – Faith Hill

“I am here and I will always be, just a wish away. Wherever you go. No matter how far. My love is where you are”

22. “Ring Off” – Beyoncé

“Mama, I understand your many sleepless nights. When you sit and you think about Father. Or how you tried to be the perfect wife”

23. “Mama Said” – The Shirelles

“And then she said someone would look at me. Like I'm looking at you someday. Then I might find. I don't want you any old way but I don't worry 'cause”

24. “Hot Mama” – Trace Adkins

“Don't you worry about a thing. 'Cause the way you fill 'em out. Hey that's alright with me. I don't want the girl you used to be. And if you ain't noticed. The kids are fast asleep”

25. “The Mother” – Brandi Carlile

“She's fair and she is quiet, Lord, she doesn't look like me. She made me love the morning, she's a holiday at sea”

26. “Motherlover” – The Lonely Island

“'Cause every Mother's Day needs a Mother’s Night. If doing it is wrong, I don't wanna be right

I'm callin’ on you cause I can't do it myself. To me you're like a brother, so be my mother lover”

27. “I’ll Be There” – Mac Miller

“When my Moms told me I can do anything. Said she'd be there forever. No matter what's the weather. She'd always have my back even when we weren't together”

28. “Mama Don’t Forget To Pray For Me” – Diamond Rio

“I should be happy but somehow I'm not. Oh, sometimes I think the devil has got me by the sleeve. Oh, Mama don't forget to pray for me”

29. “My Mother & I” – Lucy Dacus

“We are down to Earth. We see eye to eye. We dig our feet in. My mother and I”

30. “Take Your Mamma” – Scissor Sisters

“When you grow up, livin' like a good boy oughta. And your mama takes a shine to her best son. Something different, all they seem to like you. Cause you're handsome, like to talk and a whole lot of fun”

