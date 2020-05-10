15 Beautiful Quotes That Show How Powerful The Mother-Daughter Bond Is

Never underestimate the power of a mother's love.

On Mother's Day and every day of the year I realize I am a lucky girl. I've had the same BFF my whole life. I can talk to her about anything — from sex and relationships to my strong political opinions — and know she'll be there to lend an open ear. I never have to worry about her moving away or us growing apart. It won't happen.

I am proud not only to call her my best friend but also my mother. 

We don't always realize how special the bond is between a daughter and her mother. We will have multiple friends and relationships throughout our lives, but we only get one mother. Sometimes, it can be hard not to take this relationship for granted, so I try to cherish it as much as I can and I continue to be grateful for my mom's positive influence in my life.

Here are some mother-daughter quotes breaking down this one-of-a-kind relationship perfect for sharing on social media for Mother's Day today, May 10, 2020.

A mother is always there for you.

"A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."

There's nothing quite like having a daughter.

"A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future."

Your mother-daughter relationship stays strong, even when you argue.

"I love my mom, no matter what we go through, no matter how much we argue, I know in the end, she'll always be there for me."

A mother is a daughter's first for everything.

"You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love. You are her mom and she is your whole world. She is your little girl."

Moms are proud of their daughters.

"I love you for the little girl that you once were, for the amazing woman you are today, and for the precious daughter you will always be."

Moms always wants the best for you.

"I don't want my daughter to follow in my footsteps. I want her to walk the path beside me and go even further than I could have ever dreamed."

Moms are a daughter's whole world.

"To the world, you are one mother. But to your daughter, you are the world."

Moms are the best teachers.

"My mom never taught me to be waiting for some prince on a white horse to sweep me off my feet." 

Moms always sees the best in you and your potential.

"Dear daughters, If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes."

Your love for each other is timeless.

"Mother and daughter, it's a special bond that spans the years. Through laughter, worry, smiles, and tears. A sense of trust that can't be broken, a depth of love sometimes unspoken, a lifelong friendship built on sharing, hugs and kisses, warmth and caring, mother and daughter their hearts as one. A link that can never be undone."

Daughters will always be a mom's baby, no matter what age.

"My daughter, I look at you and I do not see the passage of time. I see my little girl playing dress up, running through the yard, playing on a swing. I will try and respect the fact that you are older now and that the decisions that you will make are your own, but you must understand that to me, you will always be my little girl. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart."

Mothers are unique and irreplaceable.

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take."

A mother sees your true beauty.

"To my daughter I will say, see your beauty without a compliment or a mirror."

Your relationship has transformed and grown.

"First my mother, forever my friend."

You've given her a new set of dreams.

"A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."

