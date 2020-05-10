15 Beautiful Quotes That Show How Powerful The Mother-Daughter Bond Is

Never underestimate the power of a mother's love.

On Mother's Day and every day of the year I realize I am a lucky girl. I've had the same BFF my whole life. I can talk to her about anything — from sex and relationships to my strong political opinions — and know she'll be there to lend an open ear. I never have to worry about her moving away or us growing apart. It won't happen.

I am proud not only to call her my best friend but also my mother.

We don't always realize how special the bond is between a daughter and her mother. We will have multiple friends and relationships throughout our lives, but we only get one mother. Sometimes, it can be hard not to take this relationship for granted, so I try to cherish it as much as I can and I continue to be grateful for my mom's positive influence in my life.

Here are some mother-daughter quotes breaking down this one-of-a-kind relationship perfect for sharing on social media for Mother's Day today, May 10, 2020.