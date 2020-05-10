15 Beautiful Quotes That Show How Powerful The Mother-Daughter Bond Is

Never underestimate the power of a mother's love.
On Mother's Day and every day of the year I realize I am a lucky girl. I've had the same BFF my whole life. I can talk to her about anything — from sex and relationships to my strong political opinions — and know she'll be there to lend an open ear. I never have to worry about her moving away or us growing apart. It won't happen.
I am proud not only to call her my best friend but also my mother.
We don't always realize how special the bond is between a daughter and her mother. We will have multiple friends and relationships throughout our lives, but we only get one mother. Sometimes, it can be hard not to take this relationship for granted, so I try to cherish it as much as I can and I continue to be grateful for my mom's positive influence in my life.
Here are some mother-daughter quotes breaking down this one-of-a-kind relationship perfect for sharing on social media for Mother's Day today, May 10, 2020.
"A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."
"A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future."
"I love my mom, no matter what we go through, no matter how much we argue, I know in the end, she'll always be there for me."
"You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love. You are her mom and she is your whole world. She is your little girl."
"I love you for the little girl that you once were, for the amazing woman you are today, and for the precious daughter you will always be."
"I don't want my daughter to follow in my footsteps. I want her to walk the path beside me and go even further than I could have ever dreamed."
"To the world, you are one mother. But to your daughter, you are the world."
"My mom never taught me to be waiting for some prince on a white horse to sweep me off my feet."
"Dear daughters, If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes."
"Mother and daughter, it's a special bond that spans the years. Through laughter, worry, smiles, and tears. A sense of trust that can't be broken, a depth of love sometimes unspoken, a lifelong friendship built on sharing, hugs and kisses, warmth and caring, mother and daughter their hearts as one. A link that can never be undone."
"My daughter, I look at you and I do not see the passage of time. I see my little girl playing dress up, running through the yard, playing on a swing. I will try and respect the fact that you are older now and that the decisions that you will make are your own, but you must understand that to me, you will always be my little girl. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart."
"A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take."
"To my daughter I will say, see your beauty without a compliment or a mirror."
"First my mother, forever my friend."
"A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."
